Emerging Markets Report: Fabulous Fintech

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the dreary headlines of the Pandemic That Shall Not be Named there have been bright shining lights. Among them has been the advent of Fintech.



For us, it seemed the fear of the virus drove many to use fintech in a world where touching less meant healthier. It was, is, tantamount to not smoking or drinking and driving insofar as avoiding unnecessary health risks.

And it’s here to stay. Businesses and consumers, the risk of infection notwithstanding, want accountability and data. Electronic payments do that too.

Just consider your spending habits over the past six months. Got a lot of change in your pocket? Been giving and getting cash at the grocery store?

Me neither.

So, it’s with piqued interest when we’re introduced to and engage with a fintech company looking to provide a unique offering in what we believe is a long term trend.

Enter AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK SHEETS: APCX).

Before we break down some major developments for the Company, let’s take a look at its profile info:

AppTech Corp. is a financial technology “fintech” company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings . AppTech is developing an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with multi-factor authentication to ensure security. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH.

We underlined and emboldened the text payment system reference because we think that is extremely interesting. We’ll be intently watching for news going forward there.

But meanwhile, the Company has been making significant news. Here a few recent PR’s of note:

AppTech Announces Digital Banking and Payment Technology Partnership with NEC Payments

Our take: The release states that the deal is designed to “facilitate open-integration between financial institutions and the fintech ecosystem, and to drive the take-up of innovative digital financial services products.”

Our Take: Well-planned expansion and partnerships in Fintech now could reap significant benefits in the near and long term.

AppTech Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership With Silver Alert Services LLC

Our Take: It’s a move into the telehealth sphere… which we love. It appears on its face to give AppTech a rich new vertical to mine for opportunities in a category that we expect to continue its rapid expansion.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 250,000 restricted shares and will be paid 95,000 dollars by AppTech Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

