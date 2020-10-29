Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for November 17, 2020 at 11:00 am EASTERN

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic products for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The Company has scheduled a conference call for that same day, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00am ET (4:00pm GMT) to discuss the results of the quarter.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing:

US Toll Free: 1-844-861-5499 International Toll: 1-412-317-6581 Ireland Toll: 014311269 Ireland Toll Free: 1800932830

Please ask to be joined into the Trinity Biotech call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/trib201117.html

A replay of the call can be accessed until November 24, 2020 by dialing:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Code: 10149724

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please see the link below:

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A webcast of the call will be available until November 17, 2021 at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/trib201117.html

Replays will be available 1 hour after the end of the conference.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the results of research and development efforts, the effect of regulation by the United States Food and Drug Administration and other agencies, the impact of competitive products, product development commercialisation and technological difficulties, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information please see the Company's website: www.trinitybiotech.com.

Contact

Kevin Tansley

Trinity Biotech plc

(353)-1-2769800

E-mail: kevin.tansley@trinitybiotech.com