CMLS Financial Introduces Adapt Powered by CMLS Financial Operating in Quebec

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial officially announced that Adapt Powered by CMLS Financial is entering the province of Quebec this month. Dealing exclusively with mortgage brokers, Adapt offers a full suite of Prime Residential Products at extremely competitive rates.



Adapt will be led by Claude Girard, CMLS’ new Regional Business Development Manager and Sales Team Lead for Quebec. With several years’ experience in mortgage credit and originations, as both a lender and mortgage broker, Claude is well-versed in both sides of the business. He is integral to this initiative, having worked tirelessly in servicing Quebec’s mortgage broker community.

“We are very excited to be expanding our role in the province,” said Dan Putnam, Senior Vice President, Business Development for CMLS Financial. “CMLS is a major presence in the Canadian mortgage industry and has been for more than 40 years. With a commercial presence already in Montreal, we are looking forward to working with brokers to offer residential mortgage options across the entire province. And with Claude as the lead, being well-known in the Quebec broker community, we are certain that Adapt Powered by CMLS Financial will be a resounding success.”

CMLS Financial’s move to service Quebec comprehensively is yet another of many endeavors that entrench the company as one of Canada’s leading mortgage service providers.

About CMLS Financial:

CMLS Financial is one of Canada’s largest independently owned mortgage services companies. Founded in 1974, we are proud to be Canada’s Mortgage Company™ for over 40 years. With offices across the country, we provide a wide range of commercial lending services, residential real estate mortgages and institutional services. What differentiates us from other mortgage providers in the industry is our Customer Forward approach. Whether you’re a residential homeowner, commercial borrower, institutional investor or funding partner, Customer For- ward is our promise to put your needs ahead of our own. Building on our solid foundation of financial strength and experience, we will continue to deliver mortgage solutions for all of our customers.

Contact:

Claude Girard

Regional Business Development Manager and Sales Team Lead, Quebec 514.978.6199

Claude.girard@cmls.ca



