Immutep to Collaborate with LabCorp to Develop Oncology Services and Products

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Licence and Collaboration Agreement with LabCorp that will support the development of immuno-oncology products or services.



“Over the years, Immutep has generated a significant amount of know-how in immuno-oncology, specifically in terms of LAG-3,” said Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Immutep is eligible to receive potential undisclosed milestone and service-related payments. The collaboration with LabCorp is unrelated to any of Immutep’s own in-house pharmaceutical development programs in cancer or autoimmune disease.

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM) and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 protein (LAG-3Ig) based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism. This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. Efti is currently being evaluated in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer in a Phase IIb clinical trial termed AIPAC (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02614833); a Phase II clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada) referred to as TACTI-002 to evaluate a combination of efti with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in several different solid tumours (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03625323); a Phase I clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. referred to as INSIGHT-004 to evaluate a combination of efti with avelumab (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03252938); and a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT02676869).

Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies, for immune response modulation in autoimmunity and cancer are being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease.

