GoodData Open Sources Next-Generation GoodData.UI Framework to Increase Business Intelligence Adoption

The company is launching a new version of its proven embedded business intelligence design pattern for architecturing pervasive, data-driven applications and making it open to all application developers.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData, a leading global analytics company, today released a new version of the GoodData.UI framework for faster and easier development and delivery of data-driven applications. GoodData also open-sourced the library, making the best practices, principles, and tools available to all application developers.



Business analytics are no longer a nice-to-have — they’re a must-have for any organization navigating 2020’s unprecedented demand for faster, smarter digital experiences. By 2022, Ventana Research predicts more than half of line-of-business personnel will have immediate access to cross-functional embedded analytics in their workflow.

“The low adoption of analytics and subsequently limited access to insights are two of the fundamental problems that plague all business intelligence projects. If the industry wants to increase analytics adoption to be closer to 100 percent, data and insights can no longer be isolated from workflows and processes,” said Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData. “We’ve built GoodData.UI to give embedded BI developers a proven design pattern for architecturing insightful user experiences and data-driven decision-making.”

The GoodData.UI framework and component library reflects years of expertise in helping companies build interactive, data-driven applications. Open-sourcing GoodData.UI will help make analytics and insights truly pervasive:

Unmatched Time-to-Market: Work faster and more efficiently. Create modern, mobile-first applications using pre-built components like lego bricks without worrying about the backend code. GoodData automatically generates the right queries. Deliver applications to market within weeks instead of months.

Simple & Seamless: We prioritized simplicity and effectiveness combined with quality documentation, tutorials, and code samples. We also designed GoodData.UI to work seamlessly with leading, industry-standard UI frameworks such as React or Angular.

Flexible & Adaptable: As a newly open sourced implementation, GoodData.UI is available to start today for free either with our pre-packaged Highcharts visualizations or with any charting library available via npm. Though it was originally built on GoodData's platform, the pluggable architecture lets you adapt it for use with other backend services.



Teams can begin using the new version GoodData.UI for free and follow the tutorials here .

About GoodData

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn.