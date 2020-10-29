SINTX Enters Aerospace and Defense Industries with AS9100D Certification

/EIN News/ -- Certification Enables SINTX to Supply Components Directly to the Aviation, Space, and Defense Markets.



SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced today that the Company has received the AS9100D certification for the Aerospace Quality Management System (QMS). SINTX received formal notification of the certification from the British Standards Institute (BSI) on Oct. 28, 2020. Along with AS9100D certification, BSI has also certified the Company’s QMS to the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

AS9100D certification means that SINTX now meets the highly stringent standards of the aerospace industry and has achieved a critical step in entering the aviation, space, and defense market sectors. AS9100D certification allows SINTX to be listed in the OASIS database, which is reserved for AS9100 certified manufacturers. OASIS is used by aerospace giants such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, United Technologies, Northrop Grumman, and the United States military for selecting suppliers and awarding aerospace contracts. Many of these products and applications in aerospace and defense are regulated by ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations). SINTX became compliant with ITAR regulations earlier in 2020 and is registered with the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC).

“We are pleased to receive this distinction and look forward to building partnerships in the aerospace industry,” said Dr. Bal, President, and CEO of SINTX. ”SINTX’s silicon nitride meets industrial standards required for the manufacture of ball bearings, radomes, and radiofrequency windows in extreme applications.”

In addition to AS9100D certification, SINTX continues to maintain strict compliance with ISO 13485:2016 - the Medical Device QMS standard. SINTX looks forward to sharing more in the future and further developing silicon nitride applications for the aviation, space, and defense industries.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and AS9100D certified manufacturing facility.

