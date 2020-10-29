Prosora Technologies Celebrates Eight Years

Texas-Based Managed IT Provider Marks Eighth Anniversary in November

October 28, 2020 – Prosora Technologies, the premier Managed IT Services company, is commemorating its eight-year anniversary on November 13th. The company, which provides IT Services for small to mid-size businesses, has expanded to a staff of 18 employees since its inception.

“Our mission has always been to become the most trusted IT partner for our clients. They allow us to take ownership of their IT so they can focus on their business. We sit down with our clients quarterly to verify the technology road map we create for them aligns with their business goals as they grow and scale,” said George Casillas Co-founder and CEO Prosora Technologies.

George Casillas and Kenneth Tate started the business in 2012, after working at other technology companies. “After our years of experience working for other IT providers, we knew there had to be a better way to consistently provide great services while growing and have a very high employee and customer retention rate. The IT world is well known for its turnover, a problem we knew we could fix. We did.”

Prosora Technologies has grown steadily to become a leading IT consulting firm in the DFW area, which also supports clients nationwide.

“From the beginning, we never took short cuts on the technology or tools we used to support and manage our clients. With just Kenneth and I as the only employees in 2012, we landed two large law firms in Dallas, they trusted us then, and they still trust us to this day. Our loyalty to our clients is unmatched, and in return, we organically get the same in return.”

We believe all businesses large and small deserve proper IT management and IT security. In honor of our 8th anniversary month celebration, we are offering a no-cost, no-obligation Best Practice Analysis of your IT. We can conduct these reviews onsite or virtual. Call our office at 972-332-5300 or email us at sales@prosora.com to get this scheduled.

For more information, please visit www.prosora.com or follow Prosora Technologies on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Prosora: Prosora Technologies is a top-rated Managed IT Provider servicing small to midsize businesses. For more than 8 years, its expert team has advised organizations on best practices in IT and cybersecurity, and guides executives in IT decision making and implementation across all systems and networks. For some companies, we provide an all-inclusive plan where we are their only IT resource. For other clients that have an internal IT staff or team, we will provide them with Co-Managed IT solutions.

