Draganfly to Provide Global Flight Services for Varigard™

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA. , Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce that it will be the exclusive supplier using its patented drone technologies to deliver Varigard’s pathogen and virus surface sanitizer to arenas, stadiums and concert venues.



Varigard™ is a patented bio-based organic sanitizer and is the only product that has been lab tested to sequester and kill COVID-19, STAPH, MRSA, E Coli, A. BAUMANNII (EBOLA,SARS and others) and PNEUMONIA for a minimum of 2+ hours. Varigard™ comes in a hand sanitizer gel, surface disinfectant or atomized version for spraying large venues. All 3 products carry the 2+ hour sequestration and kill efficacy.

“We are excited to team up with Draganfly and allow large venues to start serving their customers with a COVID-19 lab proven sanitizer that not only lasts for 2+ hours, but contains no toxic chemicals.” said Mike Paolillo, Varigard’s managing partner. “It is critical that we deliver cost effective and safe products to help get our world back to normal. Our partnership with Draganfly will allow us to do just that!”.

"The surface disinfecting market size is surging and expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2027, due in part to the requirement to disinfect large areas like stadiums. Varigard™ has already established a technical leadership position and we look forward to providing the most advanced drones and services to their customers,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

About Varigard™

Varigard™, LLC is an Alabama based company focused on delivering safe and effective solutions using their patented organic polymers to reimagine products in the world today. They have several ground-breaking technologies that were formulated to sequester and kill dangerous pathogens for extended periods of time before they can enter the human body. Varigard™ is growing quickly in the US market while they are working on expansion into other countries in 2021.

For more information on Varigard™, please visit us at www.varigard.com .

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

