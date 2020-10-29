Teampay joins forces with Amazon Business to provide next-gen procurement for distributed spend

New integration includes proactive controls, real-time visibility and enhanced automation for a seamless business purchasing experience

Teampay, the leading distributed spend management platform, today announced a new integration with Amazon Business to provide an intuitive buying experience for employees making purchases across all Amazon stores. This integration makes Teampay the only end-to-end solution on the market for helping customers manage their Amazon Business purchases.



In today’s decentralized workplaces, empowering individual team members is crucial to reducing friction and fostering business agility. Teampay's software gives companies proactive control and real-time visibility into transactions and committed spend without slowing down their employees. It provides employees with one place to go to access company funds, regardless of payment type.

Now, its new integration with Amazon Business provides customers with:

A conversational user interface for preapprovals

Automated workflows to guide the customer through the experience of purchasing on Amazon Business

A superior, simplified checkout experience

Automated reconciliation due to upfront coding and receipt capture

By unifying the entire process, from request to reconciliation, the automated workflows reduce manual work, ensure accurate data, and eliminate frustration at month-end close. This allows Finance and Procurement teams to have greater confidence in their reporting, and employees to make better decisions, faster.

Thanks to the new integration, organizations ensure their Amazon Business account is leveraged by all employees — even those who don’t know about it. When an employee requests a purchase from Amazon in Teampay, they are routed to Amazon Business automatically. This enforces compliance, ensures the company receives applicable discounts, and guarantees any preferred catalog items are purchased.

“Amazon is often the first place people turn to purchase supplies, and many of our customers rely on Amazon Business to source the vital tools their teams use every day. Now, those customers can expect an even more effortless buying experience from Amazon’s offerings, with the same control and visibility they’ve come to expect from our platform,” said Teampay CEO and Founder Andrew Hoag. “We are proud to partner with Amazon Business to offer a comprehensive solution for companies navigating the realities of decentralized purchasing across a remote-first workforce.”

Teampay and Amazon Business customers BacklotCars and Sensei have experienced greater efficiency across their organizations by using the integration.

“BacklotCars is excited to launch Amazon Business to the whole team. We have a mindset of building at pace, and this new integration helps us do just that,” said Anna Hockey, VP of Finance at BacklotCars. “Teampay ensures the right controls are in place so that we can get the most out of our Amazon Business account, without slowing our employees down. The checkout experience is automated, meaning less manual work for our teams. From start to finish, it’s a really slick experience.”

“At Sensei, it’s important that our employees can buy what they need with as little friction as possible. Teampay makes it easy for employees to make business purchases, while giving Finance granular controls over spending,” said Juliette Mangus, Director of Accounting, Sensei. “The integration to Amazon Business means we not only ensure we are leveraging the benefits of Amazon Business, but employees have even fewer steps to complete a transaction. Teampay and Amazon Business jointly deliver a user experience that everyone can appreciate!”

About Teampay

Teampay’s distributed spend management platform gives high-growth companies total control and real-time visibility over purchasing, while empowering employees with smart, policy-driven access to company spend. The company’s SaaS product delivers a user-friendly workflow that aligns spenders and finance, collects critical data, integrates it into legacy systems, and provides safe, intelligent payments. As such, the platform solves the common problems of policy misalignment, lack of transparency, and unpredictable spending. Teampay was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York City.