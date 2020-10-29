CloudBolt Releases OneFuse 1.1, Takes Hybrid Cloud to the Next Level

New features accelerate enterprise infrastructure automation and enable continuous enforcement of security and governance policies across hybrid cloud environments

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions, today announced the general availability of OneFuse 1.1 , a codeless integration platform for automating, extending and integrating hybrid cloud technologies. This release provides powerful new capabilities to help IT to simplify integration complexity across their cloud management, infrastructure-as-code, and automation platforms including VMware vRealize Automation and HashiCorp Terraform. By enabling IT to easily create deep, feature-rich integrations—without the high cost and complexity of custom code—enterprises can accelerate their infrastructure automation initiatives while improving governance and compliance.



“As enterprises invest in digital transformation, accelerating their automation initiatives for hybrid cloud is hampered by the sheer complexity of integrations across IT and DevOps tools,” said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt Software. “Integrations should be accelerators, not stumbling blocks. Enterprises continue to find themselves tripping over custom code when integrating their scripts and platforms like VMware vRealize Automation and Terraform with underlying IT, networking and security infrastructure. OneFuse 1.1 dramatically accelerates time-to-value by reducing this custom code and improving integration governance, all through a codeless, policy-based approach.”

The OneFuse Advantage

Traditional infrastructure automation tools rely on custom coding and unsupported integration methods that can often be error-prone and ungoverned. According to the Standish Group, custom coding software projects is both expensive (52% of custom coded projects cost 189% of their original estimate) and time-consuming (organizations cancel 19% of their custom software projects).

OneFuse 1.1 is a software-defined alternative to siloed custom integration services. As an enterprise integration platform purpose-built for hybrid cloud, OneFuse 1.1 has three distinct advantages over alternative integration methods. The platform enables:

Codeless integrations – OneFuse 1.1 has a middleware abstraction layer with production-ready integration logic that allows IT to codelessly integrate their provisioning, orchestration or automation tools with target infrastructure endpoints (e.g., IPAM, DNS, etc.). OneFuse also extends integration capabilities for existing platforms VMware vRealize Automation and Terraform, so customers are able to get more value from those investments. By eliminating the need for custom integrations, OneFuse provides an alternative to expensive professional services with value being realized in days instead of months or years.





– From OneFuse’s centralized console, enterprises can easily define, apply and enforce infrastructure deployment and usage policies without special tooling or skill sets. This enables IT to enforce monitoring, compliance, security, auditing and logging requirements for multiple vendor services and components. OneFuse allows them to see who, what, when and how resources and services are being consumed and deployed, and always have a full audit trail of all requests, job outcomes, users and policies. Unified automation – Many enterprise IT organizations are siloed and fragmented, which impacts the ability to achieve well-governed advanced automation. OneFuse removes those barriers by allowing different personas (e.g., infrastructure engineers, automation architects, site reliability engineers, etc.) to collaborate on integration and automation policies without the need to provide privileged access to IT systems. IT can unify provisioning and orchestration of cloud resources—quickly, cost-effectively and securely—while providing “anywhere, anytime” access to those services for whomever needs them.



“Today, many of our customers are investing in digital transformation and hybrid cloud in order to maintain a competitive edge. As more IT and DevOps tools proliferate in the enterprise, we’ve seen a growing interest in the adoption of technologies such as OneFuse because they offer fast time-to-value for integrations, centralize policies for improved governance, and free up resources to focus on more transformative business objectives,” said John Tejada, Global Technical Solutions Architect, World Wide Technology.

OneFuse 1.1 is now generally available with naming services, IP address management (IPAM), domain name system (DNS), and Microsoft Active Directory support for platforms including vRealize Automation and HashiCorp Terraform. You can learn more about OneFuse or request a OneFuse free trial .

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions. As enterprises embark on digital transformation and hybrid cloud, we’re here to help. Our products are simple, so you achieve unrivaled time-to-value; our knowledge is deep, so you have a trusted cloud partner along your journey; our teams are obsessed with your success, so you become the enterprise IT hero. Today, CloudBolt’s award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed in enterprises worldwide for hybrid cloud. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software is a Deloitte Fast 500 company, a CODiE award winner for cloud management, and a featured company in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .