Mojio Puts Small Businesses First With New Vehicle Tracking & Fleet Management Solution

Force by Mojio provides small business owners with real-time location tracking, vehicle health monitoring with predictive maintenance alerts, safe driving scores and security alerts. This new subscription-based service is designed from the ground up to address the pain points of small businesses, offering a powerful solution to any business that relies on its vehicles to get the job done.

/EIN News/ -- Campbell, CA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojio, a leading connected mobility platform and SaaS solutions provider, has announced the launch of its newest connected vehicle solution designed specifically for small business fleets, Force by Mojio.

Powered by the same automotive technology platform that has connected more than 1 million vehicles in North America and Europe, Force by Mojio now gives small business owners mobile-friendly access to real-time vehicle data and alerts. These insights can help hold their drivers accountable, control their operational costs, and keep their vehicles safe and secure.

The fleet telematics industry has been helping large companies monitor, manage and maintain their fleets for years, but small businesses have been left behind. Force by Mojio is designed to service the millions of small businesses that depend on their vehicles for critical operations, unlocking actionable information in a simple, affordable package.

“We collaborated with small business owners from day one, listening to their experiences and learning from their usage patterns,” said Mojio CEO Kenny Hawk. “This enabled us to build a tailored solution that leverages the power of our connected mobility platform to solve frustrating and costly pain points.”

Hawk noted that Mojio built a community of diverse small businesses to guide the user experience design process and provide a rapid feedback loop with real-world testing. “These are the businesses that drive the American economy and they deserve affordable access to technology that helps them compete with larger companies, especially in these challenging times. We’re thrilled to have created a solution that is both easy to choose and easy to use.”

Rick Deitsch is the owner of American Pest Control in Las Vegas. He has 6 vehicles in his fleet and believes that Force by Mojio pays for itself. “It helps me give faster, better customer service. When I get an urgent call-out, I need to know if my techs can get there within the next hour. They all have cell phones, but sometimes they don't answer, and I don't want to interrupt their work for a simple status check. Instead, I can see exactly where they are, and how fast they can get to the customer's location.”

Solar Energy Concepts in Fresno, CA, has a fleet of 21 vehicles. According to HR Manager & Controller Ryan Beene, the impact of Force by Mojio on the company’s day-to-day operations is tangible. “It has enabled a new level of accountability for our drivers, encouraging them to really take ownership of their vehicle and how they treat it, resulting in safer driving behavior.”

Brad Allison, owner of Poseidon Pool Service, operates 5 vehicles in Las Vegas and recommends Force by Mojio to any business in the service industry. “I run a full service business and this is a big help. If I need to take parts out to my technicians, or find out where they are for any other reason, I can easily check the live map. When I see a check engine light, I can find out what it means, so if it's not too serious I can save money by fixing the problem myself instead of going to a mechanic.”

Force by Mojio is available now in the United States. Businesses can get started with a risk-free trial, including the 4G LTE OBD-II tracking devices, cellular data and access to the web and mobile apps. No contracts and no hidden fees.

To learn more about Force by Mojio visit forcebymojio.com

About Mojio Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the platform and SaaS solution provider of choice to build, launch and scale connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. With over 15 billion miles of driving data gathered from more than a million vehicles, Mojio’s big data analytics framework uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio has growing teams in Silicon Valley and Vancouver, and counts some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to fuel the future of connected mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.

