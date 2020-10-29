HAProxy Becomes First Load Balancing Option for VMware vSphere with Tanzu

HAProxy Technologies helps simplify Kubernetes workload management in vSphere with Tanzu

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies, provider of the world's fastest and most widely used software load balancer , today announced an open-source release of a VMware Open Virtual Appliance (OVA) virtual machine image of the HAProxy load balancer for vSphere, which HAProxy Technologies will maintain on GitHub. This project enables customers to run HAProxy and its Data Plane API on VMware vSphere 7 and provides traffic routing to Tanzu Kubernetes clusters hosted on VMware vSphere 7 with Tanzu.



Learn more about the Open Virtual Appliance or download the latest version on GitHub: https://github.com/haproxytech/vmware-haproxy .

Earlier this year, VMware announced vSphere 7 with Tanzu, a ground-breaking rethinking of vSphere that deeply embeds Kubernetes within the platform. The initiative helps customers run both containers and VMs on the same platform, consolidating the silos between traditional and modern apps. vSphere 7 with Tanzu promotes flexibility, openness and choice by enabling customers to bring and use their preferred storage and networking solutions to this modern infrastructure platform. HAProxy is a supported de facto load balancer for vSphere 7 with Tanzu, securely powering modern application delivery at any scale.

“VMware recognized that businesses are working hard to modernize their applications and need a simpler path to leverage Kubernetes in order to deploy and manage those containers at scale,” said Dylan Murphy, Director of Business Development at HAProxy Technologies. "HAProxy Technologies has a similar stance, and our technology is designed to run at any scale and in any environment. We're proud that HAProxy was chosen as the initial default load balancer for vSphere 7 with Tanzu, and its Data Plane API is a perfect fit for cloud-native environments."

HAProxy Technologies will provide an upgrade path to HAProxy Enterprise for full support.

Since its release with HAProxy version 2.0, the HAProxy Data Plane API has proven to be a key driver for organizations looking for a way to integrate a high-performance load balancer into their platforms, but without the extreme complexity found in other load balancer APIs. Version 2.1 of the Data Plane API was released this past July , enabling even more of HAProxy's features. It allows HAProxy to be configured using a modern RESTful API.

Learn more about vSphere 7 with Tanzu and vSphere 7 Update 1 on the VMware vSphere Blog.

