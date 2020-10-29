Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Foreign minister leaves for Congo Brazzaville

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 29 - Foreign Minister Téte António travelled Congo Brazzaville this Thursday. ,

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access, Téte António is the bearer of a message from the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to his counterpart Denis Sassou Nguesso.

 

Téte António is due to be received by the President of the Republic of Congo in audience later this Thursday.

 

Angola and Congo Brazaville are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAC), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GCG), the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICLRG), among others.

