MPLA calls on young people to present contributions, solutions

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 29 - The ruling MPLA Vice-President, Luisa Damião, Wednesday in Luanda called on young Angolans to come up with solutions and contributions to the country's development and not allow themselves to be used and manipulated by anyone. ,

According to Luisa Damião, MPLA looks at youth as present, as future and works with them to claim their rights, but in accordance with the Constitution and the laws in force in the country and without any trouble.

The partisan official who was speaking at the end of a meeting she granted to the President of Guinea Bissau's PAIGC party, Domingos Simões Pereira, said that the bet on youth is very big, so we should all find solutions, create an environment for dialogue and find the best ways.

On the other hand, she explained that the meeting served to review common issues between the two parties and inform about the political and economic reforms that are being undertaken in the country, with emphasis on fighting corruption, impunity and nepotism.

For Domingos Simões Pereira, the meeting served to strengthen relations between the two parties and praised the efforts of the Angolan health authorities in the fight against acovid-19.

VI Ordinary Session of the Central Committee

The MPLA is holding Thursday in Luanda the 6th ordinary session of the Central Committee to analyse the political, economic and social situation of the country, the secretary for information, Albino Carlos announced.

Under the chair of president João Lourenço, the meeting will also address issues related to the internal life of the party, with emphasis on the analysis of documents related to the preparation and holding of the 8th MPLA Congress and information on preparations for the 7th Ordinary Congress of the Angolan Women's Organisation (OMA), he explained.

He also made known that the report on the implementation process of the Integrated Plan of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), transport and communication routes, considered fundamental sectors of the strategy of economic growth and promotion of national production, will also be appreciated.

The Annual Plan of Activities and its respective Plan of Events, as well as the MPLA's draft budget for the year 2021 are also on the agenda.