Lithuanian export: interesting info about the most exported goods and services

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a member of the EU, Lithuania became a significant player in the global economy.Together with Poland and the other Baltic States, Lithuania comprises a rapidly growingEastern economy mini-block which is on its way to eventually catch up to the historicallymore prosperous Western European nations. Regardless, the Lithuanian economyremains very distinct even in the context of a multinational and multicultural continent. So,what do the stats say? What does Lithuania export the most (goods and services) andwhere to does it travel? Also, let’s focus on what the future may hold.Export of goodsMostly thanks to one player which was formerly known as “Mažeikių nafta“ (now “ORLENLIETUVA”), the leading sector of export is oil and its derivatives. ORLEN Lietuva is thelargest company in Lithuania by revenue, so it is no surprise that it exports the mostconsiderable amount of product out of all trade sectors.A significant part of total exports are made up by wood and furniture export. The estimatescan slightly vary, but jointly these sectors can make up close to 25% of the total. Thelargest part of wood and furniture is bought by none other than IKEA. Lithuania, as asupplier nation for IKEA, shares 3 rd -4 th place in terms of quantity of products supplied.A sector that fluctuates a lot yet remains crucial – grain. Depending on the climate, productoutputs (and thus, exports) can vary significantly. For example, the export of grain grew by76.7% in 2019, when compared to 2018.A lot of medical and chemical goods, land vehicles and their components, electronics,mechanical devices, metallurgy products, clothing and textiles, paper and cardboardindustry products, plastics are also exported. The goods export sector, as a whole, is quitenicely diversified.Export of servicesLithuania exports a lot less services than goods. However, the former sector is growing alot quicker and should be able to reduce the gap to the latter in 10 to 20 years.Lithuania exports a lot of transport-related services. This is mainly cargo transport,passenger transport and other transport services. Before the recent pandemic, the sectorgrew by almost 10% annually. Each year, Lithuanian businesses export around 2 billionEuros worth of transport services.The most significant service export sectors beside transport are telecom and computerservices (200 million Euro per year), travel (270 million Euro per year) and other businessservices (430 million Euro per year).Most of the service exports are delivered to Germany, France, Russia, the Netherlandsand Belarus. Denmark, the UK, Latvia, Sweden and Norway round out the top 10.Most significant foreign trade partnersAs strange as it may seem at first, with the entirety of economic sanctions and tremendouspolitical antagonism domestically and from the whole of EU, Russia remains the mostimportant trade partner for both export and import for Lithuania. The Kaliningrad Oblastand Belarus are the primary corridors through which thousands of Lithuanian trucks andrail carts reach the Russian market.Export to Russia makes up around 14% of the country’s total. In second place we haveLatvia with 9.5%. The third is Poland with 7.9%, and fourth comes Germany with 7.6%.Outlook and tendenciesEven though Lithuania imports more goods and services (as of now) than it exports andwe have around 2.5 billion Euro foreign trade deficit, the tendencies are overwhelminglypositive. The aforementioned deficit is shrinking each year.Service export is on the rise. A lot of goods and services are sent to prosperous and stableeconomic markets where the demand is steady, yet growing. This allows us to expect amore positive outlook further down the road. In the last 15 years, Lithuania also becamemuch less dependant on its less stable, yet energy and resource-rich Eastern neighbours.This allowed diversifying trade.It is so far unclear how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact our most important exportsectors. It seems inevitable that some kind of setbacks will slow growth for the time being,but after a few years, we should once again see steady growth.