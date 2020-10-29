HireVue Records Surge in Anytime, Anywhere Candidate Engagement

Weekend Interviewing & Text Based Hiring Spikes Hint at Shift In Recruitment Best Practices



47,000 interviews recorded over a single weekend; 45 million AI-driven candidate engagement interactions in 2020

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in virtual interviewing, assessments, conversational AI and workflow automation technology for recruiting, this week will outline the vision for focusing on better hiring experiences for recruiters, hiring teams and candidates best practices at HR Tech, a premier event for HR professionals, which is taking place virtually Oct. 27-29. New data from use of HireVue’s on-demand interviewing platform demonstrates how hiring companies and job candidates are shifting their tactics to fill an abundance of job openings with the right talent more rapidly than ever.

The need for organizations to meet candidates where they are, on their devices and in text and chat, is also increasingly evident with AllyO, recently acquired by Hirevue, facilitating almost 45 million AI driven chat engagements between candidates and hiring organizations so far in 2020.

HireVue best practices are informed by dramatic rises in HireVue-based on-demand interviews. This past weekend (October 24-25), HireVue facilitated more than 47,000 interviews, a weekend record, almost doubling the previous year’s record. Sunday, October 25th also set a one-day record of 11,600 for HireVue interviews by a single customer, helping HireVue surpass a milestone of 17.5 million completed interviews just over 100 days after announcing its 15 millionth on-demand interview.

“The huge increase in weekend on-demand interview volume and level of chat based candidate engagement shows a dramatic acceleration in the use of technology to engage candidates and expedite the hiring processes globally,” said Kevin Parker, chairman and CEO of HireVue. “Candidates want to conduct interviews on their own terms, and HireVue enables hiring managers to accommodate their needs while reaching a broad pool of applicants to fill job openings quickly.”

HireVue data also shows hiring pattern changes likely caused by COVID. Interview volume among HireVue’s retail clients is up 50% for January to September 2020 from the prior year. Live online interviewing is also up dramatically, increasing nearly 80% from 2019.

“Even with COVID, companies are still hiring and filling a lot of job roles, especially in certain high-demand industries such as retail, grocery and distribution,” Parker said. “And the increase in live online interviewing shows how companies are opting for online interviews for all roles and through all stages in the process.”

At HR Tech, HireVue executives will provide detail on emerging best practices and data related to the use of its solutions during its HR Tech session, “Innovation in the NOW of Hiring.” The session will be held today, Thursday, Oct. 29 from 1-1:30 p.m. ET. HireVue recommendations to be discussed include:

Anytime, anywhere: Candidates are responding to flexible interviewing options. On-demand interviewing lets them conduct interviews on their schedules, using any device.

Continuous candidate engagement: Candidates often lament how they don’t hear back from hiring managers. Organizations must invest in technologies that enable 24/7 candidate interaction without stressing internal resources. HireVue recently acquired AllyO to enable engagement by text, chat and the latest in conversational AI. With text messaging experiencing 90%+ 1 open rates (8x more than email) reaching candidates where they spend their time has never been more vital.

open rates (8x more than email) reaching candidates where they spend their time has never been more vital. Accessibility through platform integrations: HireVue will discuss a new integration with Microsoft Teams that makes it easy to do a HireVue interview in the flow of work.

HR Tech is a free virtual event, and participants can sign up online to attend.

