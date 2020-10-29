Reading Plus Announces Webinar on Building Confidence in Students With Dyslexia

Professional Development Opportunity for Educators on Supporting Students With Dyslexia Through Remote Instruction and More

Reading Plus, a research-backed online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students' reading proficiency, today announced its upcoming professional development webinar, "Building Confidence in Students With Dyslexia". The session, led by dyslexia expert Nancy Disterlic, will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. ET. Bashelia Ward, regional sales manager at Reading Plus, will moderate the webinar.



“We are honored to have Nancy partner with Reading Plus for this webinar to celebrate Dyslexia Awareness Month,” said Steven Guttentag, chief executive officer at Reading Plus. “The session presents an opportunity for educators to learn additional methods and solutions to help students with dyslexia become independent and confident readers.”



During the webinar, Disterlic will explore:

Myths and facts surrounding dyslexia

How to sustain student growth through remote and hybrid instruction

Ways to further build confidence and independence in students with dyslexia

Advocating for students impacted by dyslexia beyond Dyslexia Awareness Month

Disterlic is a certified academic language therapist, licensed dyslexia therapist, and member of the Academic Language Therapy Association. She previously taught in elementary and high school for 12 years as a classroom teacher, dyslexia therapist, and special education teacher for students with autism.

To learn more or register for the "Building Confidence in Students with Dyslexia" webinar, click here .

ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is a research-proven, online program that provides personalized intervention and instruction for students in grades 3-12, improving reading proficiency between 2.0 to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. Reading Plus develops comprehension, vocabulary, motivation and stamina, while also going beyond the offerings of other literacy programs by addressing silent reading fluency. It supports students with diverse needs, including English learners, special education, RTI/MTSS tiers 1-3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development and highly-rated customer support. The Reading Plus program is used in more than 5,000 schools nationally, helping over 1 million students become efficient, confident, lifelong readers. For more information visit www.readingplus.com .

