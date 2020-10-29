Aptive Environmental Pest Control Caps Record-Breaking Summer with Three Awards

Provo Pest Control Company Named 13th Fastest Growing Company in Utah, Twice Among Emerging Elite

/EIN News/ -- PROVO, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2015, Aptive Environmental today announced it is the recipient of three awards in its home state of Utah, capping a record-breaking summer and reaffirming it as one of the fastest growing pest control companies in the U.S. Named the 13th Fastest Growing Company by Utah Valley Business Q Magazine and among the “Emerging Elite” by MountainWest Capital Network and Utah Business Magazine, the recognition demonstrates Aptive’s commitment to its customers, employees and the strength of Utah’s economy after phenomenal growth in an unprecedented year.



“There’s no denying that 2020 has presented businesses, consumers and families across the globe with challenges unlike any other, which is just one reason why these home-state awards and our success to date is so rewarding,” said Vess Pearson, CEO of Aptive Environmental. “At the onset of this pandemic, we knew we would need to take a different approach to the unique challenge in front of us, just as we’ve done with our business as a whole, and we couldn’t be more proud of the result.”



Aptive has continuously invested in its employees to ensure growth and success, both professionally and individually, as well as the one-of-a-kind care of its customers. One of the toughest summers on record for an industry dependent on home visits and residential sales, Aptive prepared via an initiative now dubbed #AptiveStrong . Challenging the team to everything from ice-cold river sits, to running 100 miles in 24 hours and more, the initiative instilled a confidence in employees that is over-delivering for the company. This October, the pest control company proudly reports a 17% YOY increase in sales per representative due to a motivated salesforce.

“In addition to teaching valuable business, leadership and life skills, we also know that the uncertainties of this pandemic are far from over,” said David Royce, Chairman of Aptive Environmental. “With 25-30% of homeowners expected to work from home through 2021*, the proper care of our customers and their homes is crucial to ensuring what have become workplaces, classrooms, home gyms and more are pest-free through this holiday season and into a new year – and we’re proud to be more prepared and dedicated to this mission than ever.”

Providing all-season treatments via its family of nearly 5,000 team members, Aptive Environmental is the seventh-largest pest control company in North America out of more than 20,000 competitors. Debuting on Inc. magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies this year, the company takes pride in being a rising leader in environmentally responsible pest control solutions, with a service designed to make the home more enjoyable for family, friends and pets alike. Learn more at www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

*According to a recent study by Global Workplace Analytics.

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 3,700 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces for 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

