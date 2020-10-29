Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results

Quarterly net income of $23 million and total net revenue of $732 million

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total net revenue was $732 million, an increase of 111% year over year

Gross profit was $171 million or 23% of total net revenue, an increase of 330 basis points year over year

Net income attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. was $23 million, an improvement of $54 million year over year

Diluted earnings per share was $0.50, an improvement of $1.39 year over year

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $40 million, an improvement of $58 million year over year

YTD net cash provided by operating activities was $199 million, an improvement of $288 million year over year

YTD free cash flow (non-GAAP) improved $291 million year over year

At the end of the third quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled $530 million

"After a record-setting second quarter, we maintained our momentum, continued to outperform expectations, and grew faster than competitors in the third quarter," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "Our quarterly gross sales in our Retail business doubled year over year once again and new customers grew 141%. These new customers are making repeat purchases at an increasing rate. Heading into the fourth quarter, I am as confident as ever in our Retail business maintaining sustainable, profitable market share growth."

"Our Medici Ventures blockchain-based businesses also continue to make meaningful advancements," said Johnson. "tZERO received FINRA approval to provide retail brokerage services for digital securities through its subsidiary, tZERO Markets, which officially launched last week. Several of our Medici Ventures companies are raising capital, most are getting products into production, and many are generating revenue. Our organization remains focused and disciplined. We continue to execute against our strategic initiatives that are driving growth and delivering profitability. I look forward to providing an update on our progress and performance during our earnings call."

Other Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Retail income before income taxes was $43 million, an improvement of $52 million year over year

Retail Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $50 million, or 7% of Retail net revenue, an improvement of $51 million (or 720 basis points) year over year

Consolidated G&A expenses increased by $2 million but improved by 470 basis points as a percentage of total net revenue year over year

tZERO net revenue was $11 million, an increase of 97% year over year, primarily due to SpeedRoute trading volume

Third Quarter Operational Highlights

Newly acquired Retail customers increased 141% year over year

Gross sales from orders placed on a mobile device were 50% of Retail gross sales in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 44% in the third quarter of 2019

Volume on the tZERO ATS increased 856% to a record 4 million shares (equivalent to $39 million in value of shares traded)



Capital Raise

During the third quarter, Overstock announced and completed a public offering of common stock. The size of the offering was increased from its initial announcement due to increased demand, and the underwriters fully exercised the over-allotment option. The offering was completed on August 14, 2020, whereby we issued 2,415,000 shares of common stock at a price of $84.50 per share, raising net proceeds of approximately $193 million. The capital raise was opportunistic in nature, and proceeds will be used to support our continued growth trajectory.

COVID-19 Update

Overstock has continued to respond to the challenges and opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In our Retail business, customer demand continued to increase significantly in the third quarter, particularly in our key home furnishings categories. We have seen a substantial year-over-year increase in our website traffic and number of new customers. Our Retail gross sales again grew more than 100% year over year in Q3. Our online-only platform and partner network with thousands of fulfillment centers has enabled us to meet this increase in demand. Our three warehouses have remained operational based on our sustained implementation of sound safety measures, including staggered shifts and social distancing. We are also hiring in key areas throughout the company to support our current and expected growth. We continue to face challenges created by the sharp increase in volume, in customer service channels and in fulfillment and delivery, stemming from capacity issues from shipping carriers and some suppliers, including out-of-stock positions on some of our top performing products. Most of our Medici Ventures blockchain companies have seen relatively little disruption, and several are working on solutions to problems exacerbated by the global pandemic. We have evaluated and implemented a phased re-entry plan for our offices; most of our corporate employees continue to work from home without incident. We cannot predict how the COVID-19 pandemic will unfold in the coming months. Nevertheless, the challenges arising from the pandemic have not adversely affected our liquidity, revenues, or capacity to service our debt, nor have these conditions required us to reduce our capital expenditures.

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 529,710 $ 112,266 Restricted cash 2,570 2,632 Marketable securities at fair value 1,355 10,308 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,053 and $2,474 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 35,403 24,728 Inventories 6,867 5,840 Prepaids and other current assets 19,704 21,589 Total current assets 595,609 177,363 Property and equipment, net 125,142 130,028 Intangible assets, net 9,009 11,756 Goodwill 27,120 27,120 Equity securities 48,983 42,043 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,402 25,384 Other long-term assets, net 11,717 4,033 Total assets $ 842,982 $ 417,727 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 119,663 $ 75,416 Accrued liabilities 145,668 88,197 Unearned revenue 78,757 41,821 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,959 6,603 Other current liabilities 3,803 3,962 Total current liabilities 353,850 215,999 Long-term debt, net 42,148 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 21,640 21,554 Other long-term liabilities 6,038 2,319 Total liabilities 423,676 239,872 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 5,000 Series A-1, issued and outstanding - 4,204 and 4,210 — — Series B, issued and outstanding - 357 and 357 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 100,000 Issued shares - 46,317 and 42,790 Outstanding shares - 42,758 and 39,464 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 966,299 764,845 Accumulated deficit (537,089 ) (580,390 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (556 ) (568 ) Treasury stock at cost - 3,559 and 3,326 (71,124 ) (68,807 ) Equity attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. 357,534 115,084 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 61,772 62,771 Total stockholders' equity 419,306 177,855 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 842,982 $ 417,727





Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue, net Retail $ 717,695 $ 340,798 $ 1,824,249 $ 1,070,898 Other 13,956 6,301 41,519 17,639 Total net revenue 731,651 347,099 1,865,768 1,088,537 Cost of goods sold Retail 548,982 272,545 1,403,418 858,169 Other 11,901 5,006 35,860 13,797 Total cost of goods sold 560,883 277,551 1,439,278 871,966 Gross profit 170,768 69,548 426,490 216,571 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 72,010 34,215 188,562 102,252 Technology 34,984 32,782 101,458 101,368 General and administrative 34,225 32,681 94,022 104,877 Total operating expenses 141,219 99,678 384,042 308,497 Operating income (loss) 29,549 (30,130 ) 42,448 (91,926 ) Interest income 402 449 1,288 1,482 Interest expense (579 ) (57 ) (1,367 ) (289 ) Other income (expense), net (7,526 ) (4,781 ) (5,014 ) (14,048 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 21,846 (34,519 ) 37,355 (104,781 ) Provision for income taxes 620 23 1,313 279 Net income (loss) 21,226 (34,542 ) 36,042 (105,060 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,165 ) (3,604 ) (7,372 ) (10,197 ) Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. $ 23,391 $ (30,938 ) $ 43,414 $ (94,863 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—basic $ 0.50 $ (0.89 ) $ 1.00 $ (2.74 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—diluted $ 0.50 $ (0.89 ) $ 0.99 $ (2.74 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 41,595 35,241 40,697 34,289 Diluted 42,202 35,241 41,030 34,289





Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ 36,042 $ (105,060 ) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,709 23,033 Non-cash operating lease cost 4,379 4,940 Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 8,356 13,623 Impairment of equity securities 813 6,964 Losses on equity method securities 11,909 4,922 Gain on disposal of business (10,705 ) — Impairments on intangible assets — 1,406 Other non-cash adjustments 2,587 1,978 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (15,715 ) 12,858 Inventories (1,027 ) 6,864 Prepaids and other current assets (42 ) 5,473 Other long-term assets, net 26 (1,046 ) Accounts payable 44,101 (42,110 ) Accrued liabilities 59,657 (8,683 ) Unearned revenue 37,161 (10,066 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,954 ) (4,086 ) Other long-term liabilities 3,413 (205 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 198,710 (89,195 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of equity securities (1,553 ) (5,106 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities and marketable securities 6,306 7,082 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — 4,886 Expenditures for property and equipment (15,067 ) (17,902 ) Deconsolidation of cash of Medici Land Governance, Inc. (4,056 ) — Other investing activities, net (1,061 ) (3,219 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,431 ) (14,259 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (1,566 ) (3,141 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 47,500 — Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs 195,540 52,112 Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock (2,317 ) (1,373 ) Other financing activities, net (5,054 ) (1,161 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 234,103 46,437 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 417,382 (57,017 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 114,898 142,814 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 532,280 $ 85,797

Segment Financial Information

The following table summarizes information about reportable segments and includes a reconciliation to consolidated net income (loss) (in thousands):

Three months ended September 30, Retail tZERO MVI Other Total 2020 Net revenue $ 717,695 $ 11,151 $ 2,805 $ — $ 731,651 Cost of goods sold 548,982 9,098 2,803 — 560,883 Gross profit 168,713 2,053 2 — 170,768 Operating expenses 125,458 10,613 2,923 2,225 141,219 Interest and other expense, net (205 ) (3,848 ) (3,650 ) — (7,703 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 43,050 $ (12,408 ) $ (6,571 ) $ (2,225 ) 21,846 Provision for income taxes 620 Net income $ 21,226 2019 Net revenue $ 340,798 $ 5,662 $ 639 $ — $ 347,099 Cost of goods sold 272,545 4,367 639 — 277,551 Gross profit 68,253 1,295 — — 69,548 Operating expenses 77,641 14,114 4,427 3,496 99,678 Interest and other income (expense), net 137 (475 ) (4,057 ) 6 (4,389 ) Loss before income taxes $ (9,251 ) $ (13,294 ) $ (8,484 ) $ (3,490 ) (34,519 ) Provision for income taxes 23 Net loss $ (34,542 ) Nine months ended September 30, Retail tZERO MVI Other Total 2020 Net revenue $ 1,824,249 $ 34,127 $ 7,230 $ 162 $ 1,865,768 Cost of goods sold 1,403,418 28,634 7,226 — 1,439,278 Gross profit 420,831 5,493 4 162 426,490 Operating expenses 333,284 34,087 8,374 8,297 384,042 Interest and other income (expense), net (621 ) (6,898 ) 2,423 3 (5,093 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 86,926 $ (35,492 ) $ (5,947 ) $ (8,132 ) 37,355 Provision for income taxes 1,313 Net income $ 36,042 2019 Net revenue $ 1,070,898 $ 15,709 $ 1,930 $ — $ 1,088,537 Cost of goods sold 858,169 11,867 1,930 — 871,966 Gross profit 212,729 3,842 — — 216,571 Operating expenses 244,571 41,410 11,583 10,933 308,497 Interest and other income (expense), net 312 (1,098 ) (12,068 ) (1 ) (12,855 ) Loss before income taxes $ (31,530 ) $ (38,666 ) $ (23,651 ) $ (10,934 ) (104,781 ) Provision for income taxes 279 Net loss $ (105,060 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including Adjusted EBITDA, Free cash flow, Retail Contribution and Retail Contribution as a percentage of Retail net revenue ("Contribution margin"). We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results at both the consolidated and segment level and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the continuing operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.

Retail Contribution and Retail Contribution margin are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated as gross profit less sales and marketing expense. We believe contribution and contribution margin provide information relevant to our Retail business about our ability to cover our Retail operating costs, such as technology and general and administrative expenses, while reflecting the selling costs we incurred to generate our Retail revenues.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 21,226 $ (34,542 ) $ 36,042 $ (105,060 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) 7,592 7,518 22,709 21,596 Stock-based compensation 2,623 4,467 8,356 13,623 Interest (income) expense, net 177 (392 ) 79 (1,193 ) Other expense, net 7,526 4,781 5,014 14,048 Provision for income taxes 620 23 1,313 279 Special items (see table below) 288 185 (8,087 ) 1,942 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,052 $ (17,960 ) $ 65,426 $ (54,765 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA Retail $ 50,249 $ (575 ) $ 101,395 $ (1,452 ) tZERO (5,675 ) (11,233 ) (20,977 ) (33,169 ) MVI (2,470 ) (2,691 ) (7,053 ) (9,285 ) Other (2,052 ) (3,461 ) (7,939 ) (10,859 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,052 $ (17,960 ) $ 65,426 $ (54,765 ) Special items: Special legal charges (2) $ — $ (1,221 ) $ (9,773 ) $ (1,221 ) Severance 288 — 1,686 1,757 Impairment on Intangible Assets — 1,406 — 1,406 $ 288 $ 185 $ (8,087 ) $ 1,942

__________________________________________

(1) — Depreciation and amortization for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes a $1.4 million adjustment related to finalizing our preliminary purchase price accounting for Mac Warehouse.

(2) — Includes amounts associated with the resolution for and adjustments to various legal contingencies.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of Free cash flow to Net cash provided by or used in operating activities (in thousands):

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 198,710 $ (89,195 ) Expenditures for property and equipment (15,067 ) (17,902 ) Free cash flow $ 183,643 $ (107,097 )

The following table reflects the reconciliation of Retail Contribution to Retail Gross profit (in thousands):