Dominion Water Reserves Grants Options

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 1,652,837 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants under the Company's stock option plan (the “Plan”).

The Options, subject to the terms of the Plan and the corresponding option agreement, are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.10, per share for a period of up to five years expiring on October 27, 2025.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Germain Turpin’’

Germain Turpin
Chairman

About Dominion Water Reserves Corp.

DWR’s operations are based in Quebec, with its primary business being a consolidator of the water industry by acquiring fresh spring water permits and developing operations across Quebec with plans to expand across North America. DWR currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s volume of fresh groundwater reserves currently under permit, and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. DWR’s mission is to acquire, manage and develop spring water assets building a critical mass in terms of capacity and strategically securing a leadership role in North America’s fresh spring water.  The corporation prioritizes sustainability and environmental consciousness. A strong governance structure is in place to ensure that the corporation carries out its business responsibly, applying the highest social and environmental standards.

For further information please contact

Jean Gosselin,

Phone: 514-707-0223

Email: jgosselin@dwrcorp.ca 

Dominion Water Reserves Corp.

