SR Scales Adds New Mini Wall Mount Stand-on Scale

Fourth Wall Mount Scale Provides Space-Saving Design for In-Room Applications

/EIN News/ -- TONAWANDA, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SR Instruments, a leading manufacturer of purpose-built scales for hospitals, medical office buildings, and long-term care centers, announced that its flagship product line, SR Scales, has added another product option to its popular series of wall mount scales, with the introduction of the SR7005i.



SR Scales’ series of wall mount weighing platforms are designed to provide hospitals with optimal space-saving designs where the platforms are vertically stored against a wall in a supporting frame, and easily lowered to take a patient’s weight. The multi-use products are designed to provide patient weighing for a wide range of applications; from weighing ambulatory patients as well as patients in bariatric wheelchairs, ambulance gurneys, and hospital stretchers. When not in use, the platforms are easily raised and stored in their upright position, taking up less than four inches of wall space.

The new SR7005i is a smaller wall mount unit that is ideal for use in individual hospital rooms or a hallway. Key features include:

Low-rise 1.8” platform, 18” W X 20” L

KG-only option available

Weight capacity of 660 lbs.

FOUR YEAR product warranty

Microban® antimicrobial product protection



SR Scales offers the most product options for wall mount scales in the industry with four different models. Hospital purchasing managers and supply chain executives needing more information on SR Wall Mount Scales can access the following online resources:

About SR Instruments, Inc. (www.srinstruments.com)

SR Instruments is a manufacturer of purpose-built medical scales as well as OEM and ODM solutions that address critical weighing requirements for multiple industries. The company’s flagship product line, SR Scales, provides highly accurate weighing systems for hospitals, medical facilities, and long-term care centers. Additional markets for SR Scales’ weighing solutions include veterinary, zoological, aquariums, and waterparks. SR Instruments is headquartered in the greater Buffalo, NY region. The company manages the complete process of customizing scales and weighing systems, from initial design concepts to prototyping and final production.





Media Contact: Will Smith Director, Marketing & Business Development SR Instruments wsmith@srinstruments.com