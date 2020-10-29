HydroGeoLogic, Inc. Selects Locus Technologies for Their Environmental Software 

Locus will provide environmental field and analytical data management software for HydroGeoLogic, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies (Locus), pioneers in environmental software, today announced that HydroGeoLogic, Inc. (HGL), an industry leading environmental engineering service provider headquartered in Reston, VA, has chosen Locus’ environmental information management software, Locus EIM, for their field data collection, monitoring, and reporting.

HGL has selected Locus’ cloud-based software after extensive proof of concept and usability testing. They will seek to utilize Locus EIM for environmental monitoring, while also taking advantage of Locus Mobile for field data collection and LocusDocs for document management.

“Our aim has always been to use cutting-edge technology to provide comprehensive environmental engineering services. With Locus, we have just that. Locus provides a secure and innovative solution that allows us to meet our environmental goals,” said Peter Huyakorn, Ph.D, Founder of HGL.

“We are elated that HGL has chosen Locus for their environmental needs. HGL has an amazing track record as one of the premier environmental firms worldwide, and we will work our hardest to provide them with the tools to maintain their superb reputation,” said Wes Hawthorne, President of Locus.

ABOUT LOCUS TECHNOLOGIES

Locus Technologies is a Silicon Valley-based market leader in enterprise cloud applications for governance, risk, compliance (GRC), with a focus on EHS compliance, water, and sustainability. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Chevron, Sempra, Corteva, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, and Los Alamos National Laboratory have selected Locus.

Founded in 1997, Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

For more information, visit locustec.com or email info@locustec.com

