First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights

  • Net income of $11.6 million, or $0.69 diluted EPS
  • Loan growth of 1% with strong asset quality metrics
  • Announced the pending acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc.
  • Completed a public offering of $96.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes in early October
  • Board approves next semi-annual dividend at $0.41, an increase of 2.5%
  • Awarded Central/Southern Illinois SBA Lender of the Year for 7th consecutive year
  • Named America’s Best Bank in Illinois by Newsweek

“The third quarter was an eventful one for First Mid as we delivered strong financial results and announced the pending acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc. (“LINCO”) and its subsidiary Providence Bank,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, in early October, we completed a $96.0 million subordinated notes offering with pricing at 3.95% fixed-to-floating due 2030. We were extremely pleased with the demand and execution of the offering.”

“We were excited to receive the recognition from both the SBA and Newsweek. Our team has done an excellent job in adding value to our customers whether it has been navigating through the multiple stimulus options or expanding the relationships through the many services we have to offer. Despite operating in a more challenging environment, our net interest income was higher by 4.5% and noninterest income increased by 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Our asset quality metrics have continued to improve with another decline in non-performing loans and the lowest quarterly net charge-offs in two and a half years. Outstanding loan deferrals have continued to trend lower and are now at 2.2% of outstanding loans.   Our strong capital levels increased in the quarter and we are well positioned to continue to execute on our strategic plan,” Dively added.

“Finally, the acquisition of LINCO will deepen our presence in the St. Louis metro market and expand our geographic diversity into mid-Missouri and Texas. The culture and vision of the two companies align very closely with both organizations having a long history of delivering excellent service to customers and communities. I have been to all of the Providence Bank markets participating in small group meetings with employees and there is excitement about the larger and more diverse set of products to offer the Providence Bank customers,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased by $0.9 million, or 3.0% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Interest income increased by $0.8 million and interest expense decreased $0.2 million. The increase in interest income was driven by loan growth and the first full quarter of financial benefits from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Total accretion income was $0.4 million, which was a decline of $0.1 million from the previous quarter. Interest expense declined primarily due to lower balances and rates on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and CD’s.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $1.4 million, or 4.5%. The increase was primarily the result of higher interest income and lower interest expense outpacing the decline in investment income. Interest expense decreased by $2.7 million compared to the third quarter of last year.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.17% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.25% in the prior quarter primarily due to the full quarter impact of PPP loans on the balance sheet and the increase in excess liquidity.   Earning asset yields declined by 12 basis points on a combination of lower loan and investment yields. Average cost of funds declined by 4 basis points to 0.39%.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased 43 basis points. Earning asset yields were down 79 basis points on a combination of lower rates, the impact of PPP loans and a decline in accretion income of $2.2 million. Average cost of funds declined by 40 basis points on lower rates in all categories.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $3.24 billion, representing an increase of $31.0 million compared to the prior quarter. The third quarter ending balance included approximately $261.7 million in PPP loans. On a year-over-year basis, loans increased $612.7 million, or 23.4%. Excluding PPP and $183.0 million in loans acquired from Stifel Bank in the second quarter of 2020, balances increased $168.0 million, or 6.4%.

The Company has a diversified loan portfolio that lessens the risks from economic challenges in any particular sector. At quarter end, the more vulnerable sectors due to COVID-19, excluding PPP loans, were: 1) Hotels, which represented 4.1% of outstanding loans, 2) Retail Shopping/Strip centers at 4.0% of outstanding loans, and 3) Restaurants, which represented 2.9% of outstanding loans. Most of the largest borrowers in the hotel and restaurant sector own and operate multiple businesses across various industries providing a diverse cash flow stream to support their loans and have provided personal guarantees. First Mid’s retail loans included borrowers who sell home goods and other products that have performed well throughout the pandemic.

The Company began offering a 90-day principal and interest deferral program primarily for the hotel and restaurant sector in late March. Subsequently, the Company offered a principal only deferral program to select borrowers upon request primarily in the commercial real estate market. For those deferrals that included principal and interest, nearly half continued to pay interest during the deferral period. For any second deferrals, the agreement included only a deferral of principal. The Company also offered a residential mortgage and consumer principal and interest deferral program. As of October 19th, 2020, the Company had total outstanding deferrals of $72.1 million, or 2.2% of total outstanding loans.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality measures continue to reflect a strong credit culture.   The allowance for credit losses, excluding $261.7 million of PPP loans, was 1.41% of total loans. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.69%, and the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 186.8%.   Non-performing loans declined $0.7 million to $22.4 million at quarter end.   Non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.55%. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million during the third quarter compared to $0.6 million in the prior quarter.

Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $3.9 million in the third quarter reflecting $3.6 million of a reserve build above the $0.3 million in net charge-offs. This reserve build was recorded under Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 known as the current expected credit loss model. The Company’s required allowance for credit loss was calculated using a combination of, among other things, historical loss experience and the uncertainty of future macro-economic conditions and forecasts.

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $3.62 billion, which represented an increase of $234.0 million from the prior quarter. The increase includes approximately $60.0 million of customer deposits that converted in July to First Mid for the loan relationships acquired from Stifel Bank in the second quarter. In addition, the increase in deposits includes the movement of funds from repurchase agreements, which declined $179.9 million. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.39% for the quarter compared to 0.43% in the prior quarter and 0.79% in the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $13.6 million compared to $13.9 million in the second quarter.   The decrease compared to prior quarter is tied to the seasonality of the business lines, as the third quarter has historically been the lowest in insurance revenues and there are typically less farm real estate sales in wealth management.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased $0.7 million, or 5.1%. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by wealth management and mortgage banking income, partially offset by lower service charge revenue.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the third quarter totaled $26.9 million compared to $26.1 million in the second quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher FDIC insurance expense on a change in rates and higher average assets, as well as deferred costs related to PPP that occurred in the second quarter.   The third quarter included $0.1 million of acquisition related costs.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expenses increased $1.0 million. The increase was primarily from higher salaries and benefits costs and an increase in FDIC insurance from higher average assets and 2019 credits.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, on a tax equivalent basis, for the third quarter 2020 was 54.9% compared to 54.3% in the prior quarter and 54.7% for the same period last year.

Regulatory Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets   15.73%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   14.52%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   13.91%
Leverage ratio   10.33%

The Company’s Board of Directors approved its next semi-annual dividend in the amount of $0.41, representing a 2.5% increase. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 for shareholders of record on December 1, 2020.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $4.5 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 155 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” and “Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements:
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) and LINCO Bancshares, Inc., a Missouri corporation (“LINCO”), such as discussions of First Mid’s and LINCO’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid and LINCO intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid and LINCO, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions between First Mid and LINCO will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of the operations of LINCO with First Mid will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the inability to complete the proposed transactions due to the failure to obtain the required stockholder approval; the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed transactions, including receipt of required regulatory and other approvals; the failure of the proposed transactions to close for any other reason; the effect of the announcement of the transaction on customer relationships and operating results; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid and LINCO; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s and LINCO’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid and LINCO; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the severity, magnitude and duration of COVID-19 pandemic, the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, including responses to the pandemic by the government, commercial customers' businesses, the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect First Mid’s and LINCO’s liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of First Mid’s and LINCO’s borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s and LINCO’s financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Aaron Holt
VP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-0463
aholt@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –

           
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
  As of
  September 30,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2019   2019
           
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,385     $ 85,080     $ 108,229  
Investment securities   750,122       760,215       811,573  
Loans (including loans held for sale)   3,236,247       2,695,347       2,623,558  
Less allowance for credit losses   (41,915 )     (26,911 )     (26,741 )
Net loans   3,194,332       2,668,436       2,596,817  
Premises and equipment, net   59,356       59,491       59,724  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   129,287       133,257       134,461  
Bank owned life insurance   68,519       67,225       66,786  
Other assets   75,127       65,722       60,139  
Total assets $ 4,509,128     $ 3,839,426     $ 3,837,729  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing $ 837,602     $ 633,331     $ 596,518  
Interest bearing   2,782,234       2,284,035       2,392,407  
Total deposits   3,619,836       2,917,366       2,988,925  
Repurchase agreement with customers   170,345       208,109       174,530  
Other borrowings   93,954       118,895       80,862  
Junior subordinated debentures   18,985       18,858       29,126  
Other liabilities   44,999       49,589       42,327  
Total liabilities   3,948,119       3,312,817       3,315,770  
           
Total stockholders' equity   561,009       526,609       521,959  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,509,128     $ 3,839,426     $ 3,837,729  
           


               
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2020
 		  2019   2020
 		  2019
Interest income:              
Interest and fees on loans $ 32,151     $ 31,976     $ 93,560     $ 95,619  
Interest on investment securities   4,074       5,297       12,740       15,942  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   70       305       271       1,639  
Total interest income   36,295       37,578       106,571       113,200  
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits   3,168       5,174       10,134       14,492  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase   68       196       420       671  
Interest on other borrowings   395       691       1,506       2,111  
Interest on subordinated debt   147       392       539       1,236  
Total interest expense   3,778       6,453       12,599       18,510  
Net interest income   32,517       31,125       93,972       94,690  
Provision for loan losses   3,883       2,658       15,500       3,696  
Net interest income after provision for loan   28,634       28,467       78,472       90,994  
Non-interest income:              
Wealth management revenues   3,468       3,311       10,921       10,543  
Insurance commissions   3,291       3,242       14,000       12,557  
Service charges   1,446       2,091       4,335       5,852  
Securities gains, net   95       51       913       323  
Mortgage banking revenues   1,661       582       3,205       1,167  
ATM/debit card revenue   2,367       2,173       6,593       6,391  
Other   1,250       1,467       4,006       4,311  
Total non-interest income   13,578       12,917       43,973       41,144  
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits   15,346       14,497       47,301       46,636  
Net occupancy and equipment expense   4,363       4,377       12,746       13,375  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   110       172       62       413  
FDIC insurance   469       (87 )     851       389  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,277       1,373       3,862       4,552  
Stationary and supplies   262       284       805       835  
Legal and professional expense   1,320       1,215       4,207       3,713  
Marketing and donations   387       1,038       1,182       2,670  
Other   3,393       3,025       9,740       11,808  
Total non-interest expense   26,927       25,894       80,756       84,391  
Income before income taxes   15,285       15,490       41,689       47,747  
Income taxes   3,720       3,820       9,988       11,780  
Net income $ 11,565     $ 11,670     $ 31,701     $ 35,967  
               
Per Share Information              
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.69     $ 0.70     $ 1.90     $ 2.16  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.69       0.70       1.89       2.15  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding   16,728,191       16,684,395       16,710,485       16,677,932  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   16,775,099       16,719,175       16,757,393       16,712,712  
               


                   
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                   
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020
 		  2020   2020   2019   2019
Interest income:                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 32,151     $ 31,382     $ 30,027     $ 31,206     $ 31,976  
Interest on investment securities   4,074       4,077       4,589       5,101       5,297  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   70       76       125       214       305  
Total interest income   36,295       35,535       34,741       36,521       37,578  
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits   3,168       3,105       3,861       4,447       5,174  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase   68       158       194       240       196  
Interest on other borrowings   395       516       595       610       691  
Interest on subordinated debt   147       174       218       240       392  
Total interest expense   3,778       3,953       4,868       5,537       6,453  
Net interest income   32,517       31,582       29,873       30,984       31,125  
Provision for loan losses   3,883       6,136       5,481       2,737       2,658  
Net interest income after provision for loan   28,634       25,446       24,392       28,247       28,467  
Non-interest income:                  
Wealth management revenues   3,468       3,827       3,626       5,027       3,311  
Insurance commissions   3,291       4,088       6,621       3,361       3,353  
Service charges   1,446       1,111       1,778       1,985       2,091  
Securities gains, net   95       287       531       479       51  
Mortgage banking revenues   1,661       1,236       308       579       582  
ATM/debit card revenue   2,367       2,239       1,987       2,100       2,173  
Other   1,250       1,097       1,659       1,342       1,356  
Total non-interest income   13,578       13,885       16,510       14,873       12,917  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   15,346       15,455       16,500       15,942       14,497  
Net occupancy and equipment expense   4,363       4,141       4,242       4,305       4,377  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   110       (2 )     (46 )     30       172  
FDIC insurance   469       289       93       (170 )     (87 )
Amortization of intangible assets   1,277       1,290       1,295       1,296       1,373  
Stationary and supplies   262       275       268       269       284  
Legal and professional expense   1,320       1,489       1,398       1,451       1,215  
Marketing and donations   387       314       481       573       523  
Other   3,393       2,847       3,500       3,905       3,540  
Total non-interest expense   26,927       26,098       27,731       27,601       25,894  
Income before income taxes   15,285       13,233       13,171       15,519       15,490  
Income taxes   3,720       3,096       3,172       3,543       3,820  
Net income $ 11,565     $ 10,137     $ 9,999     $ 11,976     $ 11,670  
                   


 
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
                     
Loan Portfolio                    
Construction and land development   $ 167,515     $ 180,934     $ 123,326     $ 94,142     $ 68,821  
Farm real estate loans     256,230       251,382       242,891       240,241       229,715  
1-4 Family residential properties     339,172       342,036       325,128       336,427       347,370  
Multifamily residential properties     139,255       141,015       139,734       153,948       154,859  
Commercial real estate     1,177,571       1,123,540       1,002,868       995,702       954,992  
Loans secured by real estate     2,079,743       2,038,907       1,833,947       1,820,460       1,755,757  
Agricultural operating loans     141,074       149,043       139,136       136,124       121,650  
Commercial and industrial loans     807,668       811,169       565,789       528,973       543,937  
Consumer loans     80,348       82,084       82,104       83,183       83,171  
All other loans     127,414       124,059       123,322       126,607       119,043  
Total loans     3,236,247       3,205,262       2,744,298       2,695,347       2,623,558  
                     
Deposit Portfolio                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 837,602     $ 817,623     $ 642,384     $ 633,331     $ 596,518  
Interest bearing demand deposits     1,053,691       938,710       827,387       850,956       899,763  
Savings deposits     485,241       474,545       441,998       428,778       431,497  
Money Market     736,262       625,361       441,381       419,801       435,517  
Time deposits     507,040       529,588       555,477       584,500       625,630  
Total deposits     3,619,836       3,385,827       2,908,627       2,917,366       2,988,925  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 22,439     $ 23,096     $ 24,463     $ 27,818     $ 24,203  
Non-performing assets     24,712       25,397       27,306       31,538       28,645  
Net charge-offs     349       631       1,188       2,567       2,276  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   186.80 %     166.18 %     134.39 %     96.74 %     110.49 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.41%1   1.30%1     1.20 %     1.00 %     1.02 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.69 %     0.72 %     0.89 %     1.03 %     0.92 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.55 %     0.57 %     0.71 %     0.82 %     0.75 %
                     
Common Share Data                    
Common shares outstanding     16,731,684       16,728,190       16,702,484       16,673,480       16,663,095  
Book value per common share   $ 33.53     $ 32.84     $ 31.91     $ 31.58     $ 31.32  
Tangible book value per common share     25.80       25.02       24.00       23.59       23.25  
Market price of stock     24.95       26.23       23.74       35.25       34.62  
                     
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                    
End of period earning assets   $ 4,130,186     $ 4,093,511     $ 3,492,271     $ 3,464,144     $ 3,444,775  
Average earning assets     4,113,846       3,942,832       3,451,123       3,464,200       3,444,088  
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)   3.56 %     3.68 %     4.11 %     4.24 %     4.39 %
Average rate on cost of funds     0.39 %     0.43 %     0.60 %     0.67 %     0.79 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.17 %     3.25 %     3.51 %     3.57 %     3.60 %
Return on average assets     1.03 %     0.94 %     1.05 %     1.25 %     1.22 %
Return on average common equity     8.31 %     7.47 %     7.48 %     9.17 %     9.04 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 2     54.85 %     54.27 %     57.14 %     57.23 %     54.69 %
Full-time equivalent employees     816       828       835       827       830  
                     
                     
1 Excludes Payment Protection Program loans.
2 Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of fully tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income. Non-interest expense adjustments exclude foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles. Net-interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments and non-interest income excludes gains and losses on the sale of investment securities.
                     


 
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended September 2020
  QTD Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS          
Interest bearing deposits   147,930     $ 51     0.14 %
Federal funds sold   1,291       1     0.31 %
Certificates of deposits investments   3,188       18     2.25 %
Investment Securities:          
Taxable (total less municipals)   542,821       2,639     1.94 %
Tax-exempt (Municipals)   208,937       1,818     3.48 %
Loans (net of unearned income)   3,209,679       32,335     4.01 %
           
Total interest earning assets   4,113,846       36,862     3.56 %
           
NONEARNING ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks   89,108          
Premises and equipment   58,905          
Other nonearning assets   256,464          
Allowance for credit losses   (40,051 )        
           
Total assets $ 4,478,272          
           
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits $ 1,753,148     $ 1,043     0.24 %
Savings deposits   481,128       102     0.08 %
Time deposits   525,266       2,023     1.53 %
Total interest bearing deposits   2,759,542       3,168     0.46 %
Repurchase agreements   183,720       68     0.15 %
FHLB advances   98,510       395     1.60 %
Federal funds purchased   0       0     0.00 %
Subordinated debt   18,957       147     3.08 %
Other borrowings   0       0     0.00 %
Total borrowings   301,187       610     0.81 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   3,060,729       3,778     0.49 %
           
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits   813,404     Average cost of funds   0.39 %
Other liabilities   47,350          
Stockholders' equity   556,789          
           
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 4,478,272          
           
Net Interest Earnings / Spread     $ 33,084     3.07 %
           
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds         0.10 %
           
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets             3.17 %
           


 
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                   
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
                   
Net interest income as reported $ 32,517     $ 31,582     $ 29,873     $ 30,984     $ 31,125  
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)   33,084       32,118       30,393       31,517       31,659  
Average earning assets   4,113,846       3,942,832       3,451,123       3,464,200       3,444,088  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 1   3.17 %     3.25 %     3.51 %     3.57 %     3.60 %
                   
                   
Common stockholder's equity $ 561,009     $ 549,273     $ 533,051     $ 526,609     $ 521,959  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   129,287       130,656       132,199       133,257       134,461  
Common shares outstanding   16,732       16,728       16,702       16,673       16,663  
Tangible Book Value per common share $ 25.80     $ 25.02     $ 24.00     $ 23.59     $ 23.25  
                   
                   
Common equity tier 1 capital $ 431,342     $ 417,326     $ 410,565     $ 398,536     $ 391,429  
Risk weighted assets   3,101,591       3,101,449       2,854,102       2,822,648       2,923,245  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 2   13.91 %     13.46 %     14.39 %     14.12 %     13.39 %
                   
                   
1 Annualized and calculated on a tax equivalent basis where interest earned on tax-exempt securities and loans is adjusted to an amount comparable to interest subject to normal income taxes assuming a federal tax rate of 21% and includes the impact of non-interest bearing funds.
                   
2 Defined as total common equity adjusted for gains/(losses) less goodwill and intangibles divided by risk weighted assets as of period end.
                   

 

