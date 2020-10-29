Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Keep Yourself And Others Safe This Halloween – Plan Ahead For A Sober Ride Home

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halloween festivities may be limited in most areas of the country this year due to the pandemic, but MADD Canada is urging those who are celebrating the occasion to plan ahead for a sober ride home.

“The decision to drive impaired is one that could haunt you forever,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, whose brother D.J. was killed by an impaired driver in 2014. “You could lose your licence, your vehicle or your freedom. Or worse, you could lose your life or take someone else’s life.”

Ms. Hancock and MADD Canada are urging Canadians to follow the safety guidelines of local health authorities with respect to social gatherings, and for those who are celebrating this weekend, plan ahead for a sober ride if you are going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

“A few minutes spent planning a sober ride home can spare you and others a lifetime of heartache and grief,” Ms. Hancock said.

Crashes involving alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs claim the lives of hundreds of Canadians every year, and injure tens of thousands more. Canadians can help keep roads safe this Halloween weekend by:

  • Never driving impaired;
  • Never riding with a driver who is impaired;
  • Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Make a sober ride home your priority this Halloween. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, or take public transit. Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada
MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca. 

For more information, contact:
Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or jhancock@madd.ca. 
Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext 240 or dkelly@madd.ca.

