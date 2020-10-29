Lantronix IoT Solutions Support HumanWare in Creation of Trek GPS and Reader Device for People With Vision Loss

Trek Device Gives People With Vision Loss the Ability to See, Differently

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that it supported HumanWare, the global leader in assistive technology for people with vision loss, in the development of HumanWare’s Victor Reader Trek GPS and reader device. HumanWare worked closely with Lantronix’s Engineering and Embedded Compute Solutions teams and utilized its intelligent edge Open-Q™ 410 System on Module (SOM) technology to jumpstart the design and quickly bring the device to market.



“Lantronix’s partnership with Qualcomm gave us access to advanced technology through a single source, which helped reduce costs and improved our speed to market,” said Alain Bélanger, project director for HumanWare. “The Lantronix team knew exactly how to customize the Open-Q 410 SOM to meet our highly specialized application. They helped us deliver on the concept and quickly get the product to market.”

Challenge: Create a Handheld Device to Help People With Vision Loss to See, Differently

HumanWare’s design team chose the Lantronix Open-Q 410 SOM, an ultra-small, production-ready module based on the powerful 410 Series APQ8016 processor from Qualcomm® Technologies Inc. (QTI). In addition, HumanWare’s team chose Lantronix as it had the expertise and proven track record of offering SOM customization services, making functionality and affordability possible for the Victor Reader Trek application.

Challenges included creating a small, handheld device with the following features:

An advanced, easy-to-use user interface

GPS software and accelerometer sensors

Built-in reader for books, music and podcasts

Power management for ultra-long battery life

Solution: Lantronix Open-Q 410 SOM

The Victor Reader Trek gives people the ability to navigate their surroundings beyond the traditional visual-map-based “Point A to B” of a GPS device. It also serves as a reader for books, music and podcasts. Of the multiple operating systems supported by the Open-Q 410 SOM, HumanWare chose open-source Linux to facilitate smooth integration and easy upgrades. Linux is a powerful, stable platform that provides a long life for the device.

Results: Quick and Affordable Delivery to Market

Utilizing Lantronix’s Open-Q 410 SOM, the HumanWare design team was able to quickly and affordably create the Victor Reader Trek, a lightweight durable device with an intuitive user interface and an ultra-long battery life. Its intuitive user interface gives people with vision loss the ability to navigate their surroundings by utilizing the built-in GPS. Its built-in reader also enables users to listen to books, music and podcasts. Since users tend to keep HumanWare devices for years, being able to implement fast, easy upgrades is a significant advantage.

“HumanWare’s Trek utilizes Lantronix’s advanced embedded IoT compute technology to deliver a GPS and reader device which enables people with vision loss to better navigate the world,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy for Lantronix. “Lantronix’s Open-Q 410 SOM technology enabled HumanWare to affordably jumpstart the design, create a usable prototype and quickly get the powerful Trek device to market.”

About Lantronix Open-Q 410 SOM and Open-Q 410 SOM Development Kit

The Lantronix Open-Q 410 SOM is an ultra-small, production-ready module based upon the powerful 410 Series APQ8016 quad-core processor from Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Lantronix’s Open‐Q 410 Embedded Development Kit is a versatile, easy‐to‐use exposed board platform that provides the ideal starting point for creating next-generation embedded and IoT devices. The platform consists of the Lantronix Open‐Q 410 SOM, a carrier board exposing all the available IO and a range of accessories to fast-track product development.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

Lantronix’s portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix’s services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers’ needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting.



With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.



Incorporated in California in 1989 and reincorporated in Delaware in 2000, Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California.

For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix

