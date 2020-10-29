Governor Bullock Announces Consumer Complaint Form to Notify Public Health Officials of COVID-19 Violations

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today announced the public can now notify health officials of violations of COVID-19 directives by using the Consumer Complaint Form used to report food borne illnesses and other public health and safety issues.

“The Consumer Complaint Form will allow citizens to report their concerns about businesses and events that have not enacted the directives intended to protect everyone,” Governor Bullock said. “All Montanans deserve a safe community and healthy environment, and reporting these concerns means we’re looking out for each other.”

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services already uses the Consumer Complaint Form to investigate public health issues such as possible cases of salmonella and other foodborne illnesses.

The form has been updated to include concerns related to COVID-19 public health directives. Concerns submitted through the website will be reviewed by DPHHS and sent to the appropriate local authority for review and investigation. The information received will allow the state to track cases with numerous complaints and follow up on the most egregious ones.

The Consumer Complaint Form is now available at: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/FCSS/ConsumerComplaintForm

###