San José City College Launches Centennial Website

Best selling author Amy Tan is an SJCC alum.

San José City College, founded in 1921, has provided education and opportunity to generations of families, helping to shape the world's technology capital.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San José City College (SJCC) is kicking off its centennial celebration with the launch of a new website dedicated to sharing its rich history, noteworthy alumni, rare photographs, and stories that help shed light on how this institution has evolved and thrived.

SJCC launched the Centennial portion of its main website today at sjcc.edu/centennial. The site features a timeline of important events that helped shape the college and a list of noteworthy alumni who attended SJCC, including many outstanding athletes who went on to professional and Olympic careers.

The website will serve as a gateway for the celebration of the institution's 100th anniversary.

"SJCC alumni helped transform the Valley of Heart's Delight from a global agricultural center into Silicon Valley, the technology capital of the world," said Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, SJCC president. "And we are so grateful to the generations of families that have trusted us with their education and invested in the development of our historic campus by supporting bond measures dating back to the early 1950s."

The college is also sharing posts from its social media accounts to supplement the website's launch, including themed posts during the week. On Tuesdays, the college shares interesting facts about SJCC's history and regularly posts #ThrowbackThursday items. More virtual events celebrating SJCC's 100th anniversary are planned through 2021 and will be announced on the website.

The San Jose High School District and San Jose Teacher's College (now San Jose State University) established San José Junior College in 1921. It was intended to provide local high school students with pathways to four-year colleges and direct paths to jobs in agricultural, manufacturing, and other industries.

SJCC historians were able to dig through old archives and uncover rare photos, which are now on the website. Users can get a glimpse into the college's early days through the decades into the contemporary era -- and the college is hoping through sharing these images, they will be able to identify many of the subjects.

To learn more about the SJCC's 100 years as an institution of higher education, visit sjcc.edu/centennial.

San José City College has enjoyed the support of the community since our founding in 1921. Generations of families have put their trust in our school, and we believe we have delivered with relevant career education programs, guaranteed college transfers, and life-changing educational opportunities. We are accessible and affordable and have always seen the brilliance in every one of our students.

