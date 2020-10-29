Brennan and Clark Launches New Video on How It Has Mastered the Art of Collections

VILLA PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brennan and Clark, a leader in the collections industry, recently took its customer service to a new level by launching a brand-new website video teaching companies how its high-level collection process works. In this way, viewers can see in a matter of minutes how the company has mastered the art of collections.

The new video can be accessed at https://www.brennanclark.com/why-us/. Brennan and Clark said it wanted to add the new, free resource to its website because it realizes that collections is a complex and multifaceted process that many of its clients do not firmly understand. The video provides companies with an in-depth and clear look at how exactly Brennan and Clark collects for and, in turn, protects its many clients.

For instance, in the video, the company outlines five pillars that have helped it to master the art of collections. The first pillar is living its values, which includes respecting the customer relationships that its clients have, as well as seeing its own team as being united with the client’s team. The second pillar, according to the video, is the company’s highly trained negotiators.

Meanwhile, the third and fourth pillars highlighted in the new video include the company’s proven collection process and its ability to harness technology, including artificial intelligence, respectively. Finally, the video calls attention to the company’s fifth pillar, which involves embracing diversity. This is important to the company because it believes that the firm is the sum of its team members’ and clients’ individual differences, including their valuable knowledge and life experiences.

Brennan and Clark is widely known as a leading commercial collection service provider due to its 40 years of expertise in the industry. The company continues to stand out for its unparalleled technological advancement, process refinement, talent development, and deep thinking in the world of collections.

