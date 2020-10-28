Fenix Marine Services Re-Affirms its Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fenix Marine Services (“FMS”), one of the largest container terminals in San Pedro Bay, has published today its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment and roadmap (linked here: https://www.fenixmarineservices.com/corporate-social-responsibility/ ). The CSR commitment, which goes above and beyond the mandates of the recently updated “San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan,” is structured around three founding principles: Sustainable Industrialization, Progressive People Development, and Business Ethics & Innovation.



Fenix, as one of the largest terminal operators at the number-one freight gateway in the United States has repeatedly shown its commitment to environmental stewardship. “At Fenix, we strive to be the industry leader in Corporate Social Responsibility, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of environmental, governance, and workplace sustainability,” said Sean Pierce, CEO of Fenix.

“FMS’s newly released CSR commitment speaks to their continued support for both the operational and environmental goals of the Port,” noted Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.

Fenix’s roadmap outlines 15 specific objectives that are backed by dozens of initiatives, many of which have already been put into effect. Fenix has undergone major equipment upgrades including the deployment of the latest engines, battery hybrid technologies, and trials of hydrogen-powered zero-emission equipment. Fenix has also improved its workplace environment through major improvements in Safety, Training, and Engagement. Many of Fenix’s initiatives include first-ever deployments of technologies such as Flywheel Energy Storage and Hydrogen-Powered container handling equipment. These initiatives provide operational productivity along with environmental sustainability.

Just last month in its publication of the “2019 Air Emissions Inventory Report”, the Port of Los Angeles detailed the major improvements it has made complex-wide in the reduction of noxious emissions such as SOX, NOX and DPM. Consistent with the finding published in its CSR roadmap, Fenix is proud to have exceeded the average reductions within the Port complex by reducing every category by double digits in a single year. Further, Fenix has become one of only two terminals in San Pedro Bay with the best stormwater pollution prevention rating.

Fenix looks forward to circulating its CSR commitment and roadmap among a broad group of Port stakeholders and other goods movement industry peers.

