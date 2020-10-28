Governor Cooper Proclaims October 28 First Responder Appreciation Day

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed today, October 28, First Responders Appreciation Day to recognize the thousands of North Carolinians who serve their communities by responding to emergencies.

“As I think about my last few years as Governor, I can’t imagine where we’d be without our hard-working, dedicated law enforcement officers, firefighters, service men and women, EMTs, and all the people who make the system work,” Governor Cooper said. “They always go the extra mile, taking risks and giving their all to respond to accidents, disasters and emergencies as well as the pandemic.”

This proclamation honors firefighters, law enforcement personnel, emergency operators and dispatchers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), hospital staff, search and rescue personnel and others who put others first during emergencies.

First responders have been critical to the state’s response to COVID-19, working on the front lines to protect communities from the devastating effects of this virus while also responding to natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes.

This year, North Carolina’s first responders provided additional hands-on support to New York at the height of its COVID-19 outbreak and to New Orleans in the aftermath of hurricanes.

Governor Cooper encourages North Carolinians to take a moment today to honor the sacrifices first responders and their families make each day.

