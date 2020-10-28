HDB INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HDFC Bank Limited

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investor that purchased or acquired the securities of HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC" or the "Company") (NYSE: HDB) between July 31, 2019, and July 10, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The case filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HDFC Bank had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Bank maintained improper lending practices in its vehicle-financing operations; (iii) accordingly, earnings generated from the Bank's vehicle-financing operations were unsustainable; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Bank's financial condition and reputation; and (v) as a result, the Bank's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 13, 2020, during pre-market hours, The Economic Times published an article titled "HDFC Bank probes lending practices at vehicle unit." That article reported that HDFC Bank had "conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operations involving the unit's former head."

On this news, HDFC Bank's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $1.37 per share, or 2.83%, to close at $47.02 per share on July 13, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 2, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

