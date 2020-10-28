The Family Wealth Alliance Announces 2020 Young Professionals Awards Winners

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Wealth Alliance is pleased to announce the 25 recipients of its 2020 Young Professionals in Family Wealth Awards, which honor family wealth professionals under 40 who have demonstrated success in their careers and made significant contributions to the industry.



“Our nominees were outstanding this year. These winners truly are the rising stars of family wealth management and give me incredible optimism about the future of our industry,” said Tom Livergood, Founder and CEO of the Family Wealth Alliance.

A panel of six third-party judges reviewed 55 nominations and selected the 2020 winners. Winners were announced at an awards ceremony during the 2020 Alliance Fall Forum, an annual family wealth industry conference held virtually October 20-23, 2020.

The 25 winners are:

Danielle Barrett, Client Advisor at Brown Advisory

Ryan Benson, Partner, Director in Wealth Management at Aspiriant

Leslie Carter, Advisor at Gresham Partners

Tessa A. Davis, Custody Account Manager at Fiduciary Trust Company

Grant Dawes, VP Wealth Management & Associate Portfolio Manager at Northland Wealth Management

Alexis S. Gettier, Partner at Day Pitney

Justin Gullman, Advisor at Gresham Partners

Jonathan Gulman, Wealth Advisor at RegentAtlantic

Brad Harrison, Managing Director at Tiedemann Advisors

Chris Hess, Family Wealth Strategist at TFO Phoenix

Brittany Horn Cook, Managing Director, Fiduciary Counsel and Wealth Planner at Tiedemann Trust Company

Morgan Irvin, Managing Director at Park City Family Office

Tim Kane, Director of Traditional Markets Research at BMO Family Office

Miller Kreider, Portfolio Manager at 1919 Investment Counsel

Rachael Mangoubi, Director at Altair Advisers

Edward V. Marshall, Managing Director at Boston Private

Annie McCauley, Senior Vice President, Family Wealth Department Chair at Sequoia Financial Group

Stephanie A. Notarianni, Managing Director of Operations & Technology at Pitcairn

Robert Persons, Sr. Family Office Advisor at The Family Office at Synovus

Carl Petterson, Vice President at Sawmill Private Management

Melissa Punim, Director in Strategic Planning, Partner at Aspiriant

Adrian M. Schau, Client Advisor, Vice President at 1919 Investment Counsel

Justin Thompson, Director, Client Advisory Team at Tolleson Wealth Management

Christopher Tyrrell, Senior Manager at PKF O'Connor Davies Family Office

Ryan Wilson, Director, Client Advisory Team at Tolleson Wealth Management



Nominees also participated in a survey that culminated in an industry-first Young Professionals in Family Wealth Report, released at the Alliance Fall Forum.

For more information about this report, the Alliance Young Professionals Awards winners and judging process, and to watch all winners’ acceptance speeches, please visit www.FamilyWealthAlliance.com.

About the Family Wealth Alliance

The Family Wealth Alliance connects the multifamily wealth community. It is the only organization focused exclusively on supporting multifamily wealth firms, including multifamily offices, external CIOs, high-end wealth management firms, trust companies, and the family office practices of private banks and law and accounting firms. For more than 17 years, the ideas brought forth by the Alliance have touched all aspects of the family wealth industry and made a positive difference in the businesses of hundreds of firms. Its recent Fees & Pricing in Family Wealth: 2020 Study surveyed 89 firms with collective assets of $423 Billion serving 20,100 private North American families. The study is being released by Alliance Research the first week of November.

Contact: Brandelynn Perry, Director of Strategic Development

Phone: 312-248-8820, ext. 703

Email: brandelynn@fwalliance.com