WireWheel Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WireWheel, a leading provider of data privacy management solutions, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for the WireWheel Privacy Management Platform. The WireWheel connector enables organizations to quickly and easily automate privacy workflows by integrating WireWheel’s software platform with data from any system connected to the MuleSoft Anypoint Platform. The WireWheel connector will be available in Anypoint Exchange for all Anypoint Platform users to access.

Today, privacy officers use WireWheel to manage privacy notices and Data Subject Access Requests (DSAR) with configurable portals and workflows. Fulfilling requests that come in through the portal can be a manual process. Now, with the WireWheel connector, IT teams can quickly integrate multiple systems into WireWheel, making it easier for companies to automate repetitive data collection tasks, increase data quality and free up people throughout the organization. As a result, Privacy Officers are able to comply with privacy laws while fulfilling DSARs automatically and integrating privacy tasks into existing workflows, which reduces fulfillment time from months to hours, lowers costs, and improves accuracy.

“At most companies, privacy is integrated into the way they do business. Replacing manual processes and spreadsheets by automating DSARs is imperative for today’s Privacy Officers to create a better privacy experience for their customers and their employees,” said Justin Antonipillai, co-founder and CEO, WireWheel. “By using WireWheel and the WireWheel connector, organizations can easily automate data retrieval from MuleSoft’s vast ecosystem of third-party applications.”

“Digital transformation has universally become a strategic imperative for businesses and integration challenges are often what holds the majority of them back. Technology partner integrations with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform simplify connectivity, empower organizations to unlock business capabilities and build a resulting application network,” said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development, MuleSoft. “This partnership will further enable our mutual customers to realize speed, agility and innovation at scale by eliminating time spent on complicated integration projects.”

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading software organizations across both functional applications, such as CRM, marketing automation, HCM and financial systems, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and government. Technology partners are leveraging MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform to help organizations unlock the power of API-led connectivity to realize speed of IT delivery, increase organizational agility and deliver innovation at scale.

Anypoint Platform customers can learn more about the MuleSoft Certified Connector for the WireWheel platform by visiting: https://www.mulesoft.com/partner/wirewheel.

WireWheel customers can learn more about simplifying connectivity between all of their software systems with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform at https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration.

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ is the world’s #1 integration and API platform. It uniquely allows organizations to use API-led connectivity to unlock their data, empower their business with productized APIs, and create connected experiences, faster. Anypoint Platform is the only solution that offers a single, unified platform for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel’s intuitive privacy management SaaS platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program–including collaboration and vendor risk management–and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Learn more at WireWheel.io.

