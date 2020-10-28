GenMark Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total revenue of $42.6 million, an increase of 104% over the third quarter of 2019 ePlex ® revenue of $38.0 million, an increase of 187% over the third quarter of 2019 Average annuity per analyzer of $193,000, up 82% over the third quarter of 2019

Gross margin of 39%, compared to 34% in the third quarter of 2019

Cash and investments were $137.3 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $4.5 million over June 30, 2020 Delivered $6.3 million in positive cash flows from operating activities

Placed net 70 ePlex analyzers, concluding the quarter with a global installed base of more than 720 ePlex analyzers, an increase of 47% over the third quarter of 2019

ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2), one of the first rapid-result multiplex panels to identify 21 respiratory pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) RP2 drove the majority of the placements and revenue for the quarter



“The GenMark team once again delivered meaningful progress on each of the strategic objectives established at the outset of this year, including another quarter of strong revenue growth, cash flow positivity, and further menu development,” said Scott Mendel, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am especially encouraged by the significant number of customers that have transitioned to ePlex RP2, which enables comprehensive diagnosis for effective patient management. These transitions are important because they include multi-year contracts that increase our highly predictable revenue stream.”

Guidance for Full Year 2020

GenMark increased its total revenue guidance for the full year 2020 to a range of $165 million to $168 million. This compares to the previously stated range of $155 million to $165 million.

The Company expects to achieve the top end of both its global ePlex placement guidance of 230 to 250 net new analyzers and annuity per analyzer of $175,000 to $200,000.

Gross margin is expected to be in upper end of the Company’s previously stated range of 38% to 40%. Operating expenses are expected to be at the high end of the Company’s previously stated range of $70 million to $75 million.

Cash usage excluding financing activities for the year continues to be projected in the range of $10 million to $15 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Emergency Use Authorization

The GenMark ePlex SARS-CoV-2 Test and ePlex RP2 have been made available under an emergency access mechanism called an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The EUA is supported by the Secretary of Health and Human Service’s (HHS’s) declaration that circumstances exist to justify the use of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) under EUA for the detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19. An IVD made available under an EUA has not undergone the same type of review as an FDA cleared IVD. However, based on the totality of scientific evidence available, it is reasonable to believe that this IVD may be effective in the detection of COVID-19. The EUAs for these tests are in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, unless terminated or revoked (after which the tests may no longer be used). An FDA cleared IVD should be used instead of an IVD under EUA, when applicable and available.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding events, trends and business prospects, which may affect our future operating results and financial position. Such statements, including, but not limited to, those regarding our ability to secure enduring revenue streams extending beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory submissions and approvals, and plans and objectives of management, are all subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial position to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, disruptions to our manufacturing operations and/or supply chain, our ability to achieve our updated financial and operational performance guidance, our ability to successfully obtain regulatory clearance for ePlex RP2 and commercialize our ePlex system and its related test menu in a timely manner, constraints or inefficiencies caused by unanticipated acceleration and deceleration of customer demand, our ability to retain customers beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to successfully expand sales of our product offerings outside the United States, and third-party payor reimbursement to our customers, as well as other risks and uncertainties described under the “Risk Factors” in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends, or circumstances after the date they are made.

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,809 $ 44,360 Short-term marketable securities 79,468 9,100 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $511 and $376, respectively 16,231 16,759 Inventories, net 19,570 11,301 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,836 1,877 Total current assets 175,914 83,397 Property and equipment, net 26,210 20,419 Intangible assets, net 989 1,432 Restricted cash 1,646 758 Noncurrent operating lease right-of-use assets 8,845 4,642 Other long-term assets 986 825 Total assets $ 214,590 $ 111,473 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,241 $ 12,249 Accrued compensation 13,074 7,493 Current operating lease liability 2,741 1,842 Other current liabilities 3,614 2,732 Total current liabilities 40,670 24,316 Long-term debt 70,743 69,145 Noncurrent operating lease liability 8,912 5,796 Other noncurrent liabilities 308 53 Total liabilities 120,633 99,310 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 authorized; 71,286 and 60,255 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 7 6 Additional paid-in capital 622,951 526,294 Accumulated deficit (529,153 ) (514,233 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 152 96 Total stockholders’ equity 93,957 12,163 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 214,590 $ 111,473



GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product revenue $ 41,985 $ 20,659 $ 119,798 $ 59,941 Other revenue 661 259 1,676 884 Total revenue 42,646 20,918 121,474 60,825 Cost of revenue 26,103 13,868 72,928 41,339 Gross profit 16,543 7,050 48,546 19,486 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 4,979 6,279 17,404 17,991 General and administrative 5,367 4,765 18,927 14,217 Research and development 7,463 6,294 21,179 20,386 Total operating expenses 17,809 17,338 57,510 52,594 Loss from operations (1,266 ) (10,288 ) (8,964 ) (33,108 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 81 126 322 438 Interest expense (2,073 ) (1,527 ) (6,201 ) (4,331 ) Other income (expense) 13 (19 ) (16 ) (34 ) Total other expense (1,979 ) (1,420 ) (5,895 ) (3,927 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (3,245 ) (11,708 ) (14,859 ) (37,035 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (17 ) (33 ) 61 28 Net loss $ (3,228 ) $ (11,675 ) $ (14,920 ) $ (37,063 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 71,103 57,718 66,117 57,161 Other comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (3,228 ) $ (11,675 ) $ (14,920 ) $ (37,063 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 56 (46 ) 27 (37 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net of tax (4 ) — 29 8 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 52 (46 ) 56 (29 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (3,176 ) $ (11,721 ) $ (14,864 ) $ (37,092 )



GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (14,920 ) $ (37,063 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,439 5,393 Net amortization (accretion) of premiums/discounts on investments 138 (134 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,699 1,266 Stock-based compensation 10,474 8,840 Provision for bad debt, net of recoveries 156 93 Non-cash inventory adjustments 1,238 1,653 Other non-cash adjustments 71 175 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 376 993 Inventories (10,156 ) (5,471 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,076 ) (857 ) Accounts payable 7,382 345 Accrued compensation 4,862 (406 ) Operating lease liabilities (188 ) — Other current and non-current liabilities 1,176 (398 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,671 (25,571 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,874 ) (1,193 ) Purchases of marketable securities (89,340 ) (26,735 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 1,193 — Maturities of marketable securities 17,670 26,880 Net cash used in investing activities (78,351 ) (1,048 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 78,079 2,837 Principal repayment of borrowings (45 ) (35,070 ) Proceeds from borrowings — 50,000 Payments associated with debt issuance (100 ) (3,588 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 8,105 432 Net cash provided by financing activities 86,039 14,611 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (22 ) 30 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 14,337 (11,978 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 45,118 37,044 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 59,455 $ 25,066 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfer of systems to property and equipment from inventory $ 649 $ 1,492 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,843 $ 147 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 4,689 $ — Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 94 $ 85 Cash paid for interest $ 4,611 $ 2,890



GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net loss $ (3,228 ) $ (11,675 ) $ (14,920 ) $ (37,063 ) Nonrecurring charges: Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from reorganization1 — — 566 — Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our former President and CEO upon his departure from the Company2 — — 4,047 — Total nonrecurring charges — — 4,613 — Adjusted non-GAAP net loss $ (3,228 ) $ (11,675 ) $ (10,307 ) $ (37,063 ) GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 71,103 57,718 66,117 57,161 GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.65 ) Nonrecurring charges: Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from reorganization — — 0.01 — Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our former President and CEO upon his departure from the Company — — 0.06 — Total nonrecurring charges — — 0.07 — Adjusted non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.65 )

1 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the elimination of certain positions within the Company. Stock-based compensation expense resulted from the acceleration of the vesting of restricted stock units awarded to certain individuals.

2 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the departure of the Company's former President and CEO. The Company made a $1 million severance payment to the Company's former President and CEO on October 1, 2020 and will be providing reimbursement for group health insurance premium payments pursuant to the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985, as amended ("COBRA") for 1 year following the separation date. The Company recognized $3 million in stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of the vesting of the outstanding unvested portion of restricted stock units and market-based stock units.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results reported under GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures consisting of adjusted non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share. Non-GAAP net loss consists of the net loss reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO. Adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share reflects the net loss per share reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for the loss per share resulting from nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO.

We believe that use of these non-GAAP financial measures can assist investors in understanding the results from our core operations by providing additional insight into the impact of nonrecurring activities on our GAAP financial measures. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability of our current period results to our historical Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as to the results of other public companies.

The use of these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and have been included solely for informational and comparative purposes. Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures of other companies. We reconciled non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to GAAP net loss and GAAP net loss per share, respectively, which we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures should be considered together with our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.