Univest Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 -- Univest Financial Corporation ("Univest" or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $18.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.7 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $21.0 million, or $0.72 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $50.2 million, or $1.71 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.



Pre-tax pre-provision income1 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $27.1 million, an increase of $4.2 million, or 18.1%, from the third quarter of 2019. Pre-tax pre-provision income1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $74.8 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 10.9%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

On October 19, 2020, the Corporation announced Univest Bank and Trust Co.’s plan to optimize its financial service center footprint with the consolidation or relocation of eight locations. The plan is being executed in two phases with the first being completed on January 29, 2021 and the second being completed on June 30, 2021. The pre-tax one-time costs associated with this plan are estimated to be $1.7 million, which will primarily be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020. The estimated pre-tax annualized savings will be approximately $2.4 million.

COVID-19

As a result of the impact of COVID-19, we have taken various actions to support our customers and the communities we collectively serve, including modifying outstanding loans and leases and waiving certain deposit service charges. Loans and leases that were modified via principal and/or interest deferrals were done so in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus and have not been categorized as troubled debt restructurings. These loans and leases have a combined principal balance of approximately $191.0 million as of October 16, 2020, which represents approximately 4.1% of the loan portfolio, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. For more information on these loans, including a breakdown of such loans by type, please see the "Loan Portfolio Overview" table within this document.

CECL

The Corporation adopted Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2020. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation recorded provision for credit losses of $3.9 million, of which $280 thousand (after-tax charge of $221 thousand), or $0.01 diluted earnings per share, was attributable to changes in economic assumptions within the Corporation’s CECL model, which were predominately driven by COVID-19. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation recorded CECL related charges of $49.5 million, of which $40.5 million (after-tax charge of $32.0 million), or $1.10 diluted earnings per share, was attributable to changes in economic assumptions within the CECL model.

Loans

Gross loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $257.4 million, or 23.1% (annualized), from June 30, 2020 primarily due to increases in commercial and commercial real estate loans. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, gross loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $323.4 million, or 9.8% (annualized), primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease in commercial loans. Since September 30, 2019, gross loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, have increased $458.3 million, or 10.8%, primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans.



Deposits

Total deposits increased $342.3 million, or 28.1% (annualized), from June 30, 2020 primarily due to increases in public funds deposits, and $851.5 million, or 26.0% (annualized), from December 31, 2019 primarily due to increases in commercial and consumer deposits. Total deposits increased $873.6 million, or 20.1%, from September 30, 2019 primarily due to increases in commercial and consumer deposits offset by a decrease in public funds. Deposits at September 30, 2020 were elevated by the PPP loans originated during the year.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $43.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased $336 thousand, or 0.8%, from the three months ended June 30, 2020, and $1.2 million, or 2.8%, from the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest income of $129.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased $3.0 million, or 2.4%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 was primarily due to lower deposit and borrowing costs and growth in loans partially offset by a decrease in yield on loans.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.02% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.18% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.52% for the third quarter of 2019. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately eighteen basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to sixteen basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and thirteen basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This excess liquidity was primarily driven by strong deposit balance growth over the last year. PPP loans reduced net interest margin by ten basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to nine basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity and the impact of PPP loans, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, 3.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $21.8 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 31.4%, from the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $58.2 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 18.1%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $4.2 million, or 259.7%, for the quarter and $9.2 million, or 316.7%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year, due to an increase in volume and expansion of margins. Net gain on sales of investment securities for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased $776 thousand from the comparable period in the prior year primarily due to a $652 thousand gain on the sale of $58.3 million of agency backed mortgage backed securities in the first quarter of 2020.

Other income increased $1.6 million, or 299.1%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $2.4 million, or 150.1%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year. Fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps increased $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year, driven by increased customer activity due to the current rate environment. Net gains or losses related to valuations and sales of other real estate owned decreased $323 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $268 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year, primarily due to a $300 thousand valuation adjustment on other real estate owned for a property that is under agreement of sale and is expected to be sold in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gain on sale of small business administration (SBA) loans decreased $52 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $346 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year due to decreased SBA loan sale activity. Equity securities measured at fair value decreased $21 thousand for the quarter and $333 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $326 thousand, or 21.5%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $921 thousand, or 21.0%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year due to the waiving of certain deposit service charges for customers in response to COVID-19 during the second quarter of 2020 and a decline in customer activity in the third quarter of 2020.

Other service fee income decreased $1.7 million, or 23.4%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the comparable period in the prior year. Mortgage servicing right amortization increased $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the comparable period in the prior year driven by the decline in interest rates and their impact on prepayment activity. Additionally, valuation allowance adjustments of $206 thousand during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were recorded against mortgage servicing right assets due to declines in fair value. Interchange income decreased $320 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the comparable period in the prior year due to decreased customer transaction activity.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $38.5 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 6.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $113.3 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 4.3% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $1.3 million, or 5.7%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and increased $3.2 million, or 4.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year. The increase was attributable to additional staff hired, primarily during 2019, to support revenue generation across all business lines, expansion of our commercial lending groups in the first and second quarters of 2019, annual merit increases and increased variable compensation due to strong mortgage banking activity. Deposit insurance premiums increased $1.2 million, or 259.2%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and increased $1.4 million, or 316.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year primarily due to an FDIC small bank assessment credit of $988 thousand, which was recognized during the third quarter of 2019 and an increased assessment base for 2020 due to asset growth.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $41.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $39.3 million at December 31, 2019 and $40.4 million at September 30, 2019. Other real estate owned includes a $8.1 million property, which transferred to other real estate owned during the second quarter of 2020. The property is under an agreement of sale and is expected to be sold during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loan and lease recoveries were $35 thousand during the third quarter of 2020 compared to net loan and lease charge-offs of $4.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The provision for credit losses was $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, due to a reserve increase of $5.6 million related to loans and leases, offset by a decrease of $1.5 million of reserves related to unfunded commitments and a decrease of $163 thousand of reserves related to investment securities. The provision for credit losses was $49.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, of which $47.6 million related to loans and leases, $1.5 million related to reserves for unfunded commitments, and $393 thousand related to investment securities.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $468 thousand during the third quarter of 2019 and $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The provision for loan and lease losses was $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $6.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, was 1.76% at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.74% at June 30, 2020, 0.81% at December 31, 2019 and 0.79% at September 30, 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans, was 1.95%1 at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.94%1 at June 30, 2020.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 16.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to an effective income tax rate of 17.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Corporation's effective income tax rate reflects the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Dividend

On August 24, 2020, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on October 1, 2020. This represented a 5.56% annualized yield based on the closing price of Univest’s stock on the date the dividend was paid.

It is the Corporation's intention to change the timing of future dividend declarations and payments. Historically, the next dividend would have been declared in December and paid in early January. Under the new timing, the Corporation anticipates that the dividend would be declared in January, in conjunction with the fourth quarter 2020 earnings release, and paid in February. The Corporation also anticipates that future dividends would then be declared in conjunction with quarterly earnings releases and paid in the following month. It is important to note that this change is not anticipated to impact the number of potential dividends paid in a year. There were four dividend payments in 2020 and there would be potentially four payments in each subsequent years subject to declaration by the Corporation's Board of Directors.

Conference Call

Univest will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148562/da483081a6. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-888-338-6515. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 29, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529; using Conference ID: 10148562.

1Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included within this document.

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.4 billion in assets and $3.8 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net .

This press release of Univest and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and credit loss provisions; (4) general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect the businesses in which Univest is engaged; (6) technological issues that may adversely affect Univest financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and whether the gradual reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: (1) demand for our products and services may decline; (2) if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase; (3) collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value; (4) our allowance for loan losses may have to be increased if borrowers experience financial difficulties; (5) the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; (6) as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities; (7) a material decrease in net income or a net loss over several quarters could result in a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend; (8) our wealth management revenues may decline with continuing market turmoil; (9) litigation, regulatory enforcement risk and reputation risk regarding our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and the risk that the Small Business Administration may not fund some or all PPP loan guarantees; (10) our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; (11) Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums may increase if the agency experience additional resolution costs; and (12) further and sustained decline in our stock price or other triggering event could result in an impairment charge being recorded. Univest undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 Assets $ 6,382,831 $ 6,125,312 $ 5,464,768 $ 5,380,924 $ 5,353,611 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 368,830 397,852 423,521 441,599 448,447 Loans held for sale 14,465 31,082 11,417 5,504 2,893 Loans and leases held for investment, gross 5,211,856 4,951,809 4,448,825 4,386,836 4,251,933 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases 91,870 86,217 68,216 35,331 33,662 Loans and leases held for investment, net 5,119,986 4,865,592 4,380,609 4,351,505 4,218,271 Total deposits 5,211,603 4,869,329 4,407,303 4,360,075 4,337,991 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,714,505 1,725,819 1,318,270 1,279,681 1,198,425 NOW, money market and savings 2,940,879 2,623,025 2,452,021 2,474,384 2,421,466 Time deposits 556,219 520,485 637,012 606,010 718,100 Borrowings 416,104 515,722 323,363 263,596 273,855 Shareholders' equity 669,107 654,873 651,551 675,122 664,299 Balance Sheet (Average) For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 Assets $ 6,265,605 $ 6,000,790 $ 5,409,561 $ 5,400,591 $ 5,317,867 $ 5,892,918 $ 5,165,339 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 385,221 411,957 441,900 445,932 460,099 412,924 467,202 Loans and leases, gross 5,070,037 4,836,858 4,388,584 4,280,430 4,170,485 4,766,274 4,104,198 Deposits 5,030,398 4,794,669 4,349,984 4,374,586 4,288,170 4,726,132 4,122,902 Shareholders' equity 661,947 660,950 673,460 672,647 659,523 665,439 645,647 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured loans and leases $ 30,019 $ 26,141 $ 36,626 $ 38,578 $ 37,368 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 3,573 1,193 1,777 143 2,488 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases 53 53 54 54 54 Total nonperforming loans and leases 33,645 27,387 38,457 38,775 39,910 Other real estate owned 8,270 8,642 516 516 495 Total nonperforming assets 41,915 36,029 38,973 39,291 40,405 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.82 % 0.88 % 0.88 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.65 % 0.55 % 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.94 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.66 % 0.59 % 0.71 % 0.73 % 0.75 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases 91,870 86,217 68,216 35,331 33,662 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.76 % 1.74 % 1.53 % 0.81 % 0.79 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (1) 1.95 % 1.94 % 1.53 % 0.81 % 0.79 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 306.04 % 329.82 % 186.25 % 91.58 % 90.08 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 273.06 % 314.81 % 177.38 % 91.12 % 84.34 % For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs $ (35 ) $ 3,576 $ 489 $ 558 $ 468 $ 4,030 $ 1,993 Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases (0.00 %) 0.30 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.11 % 0.06 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included within this document.





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, For the period: 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 Interest income $ 50,612 $ 49,980 $ 52,019 $ 53,369 $ 54,300 $ 152,611 $ 160,724 Interest expense 6,758 6,462 9,551 10,940 11,655 22,771 33,921 Net interest income 43,854 43,518 42,468 42,429 42,645 129,840 126,803 Provision for credit losses 3,935 23,737 21,843 2,225 1,533 49,515 6,286 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 39,919 19,781 20,625 40,204 41,112 80,325 120,517 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 1,915 1,924 1,890 1,912 1,973 5,729 5,914 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,187 890 1,397 1,551 1,513 3,474 4,395 Investment advisory commission and fee income 4,005 3,540 4,255 4,064 4,032 11,800 11,876 Insurance commission and fee income 3,776 4,067 4,732 3,609 3,877 12,575 12,962 Other service fee income 2,093 1,488 1,870 2,229 2,255 5,451 7,112 Bank owned life insurance income 741 732 734 741 743 2,207 2,438 Net gain on sales of investment securities 57 65 695 13 33 817 41 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 5,860 3,515 2,744 1,038 1,629 12,119 2,908 Other income 2,171 1,779 67 1,013 544 4,017 1,606 Total noninterest income 21,805 18,000 18,384 16,170 16,599 58,189 49,252 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 24,059 21,700 23,836 21,933 22,758 69,595 66,356 Net occupancy 2,609 2,478 2,574 2,534 2,475 7,661 7,687 Equipment 972 923 995 1,027 1,088 2,890 3,143 Data processing 2,862 2,750 2,760 2,685 2,624 8,372 7,765 Professional fees 1,321 1,264 1,317 1,475 1,517 3,902 4,088 Marketing and advertising 463 535 402 710 558 1,400 1,884 Deposit insurance premiums 707 615 504 342 (444 ) 1,826 438 Intangible expenses 283 321 330 374 378 934 1,221 Other expense 5,251 5,374 6,059 6,400 5,313 16,684 16,028 Total noninterest expense 38,527 35,960 38,777 37,480 36,267 113,264 108,610 Income before taxes 23,197 1,821 232 18,894 21,444 25,250 61,159 Income tax (benefit) expense 5,078 (264 ) (606 ) 3,384 3,782 4,208 10,950 Net income $ 18,119 $ 2,085 $ 838 $ 15,510 $ 17,662 $ 21,042 $ 50,209 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.72 $ 1.71 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.72 $ 1.71 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,226,627 29,187,197 29,286,200 29,327,169 29,305,524 29,233,317 29,290,309 Period end shares outstanding 29,241,302 29,201,985 29,164,782 29,334,629 29,312,534 29,241,302 29,312,534





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 Return on average assets 1.15 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 1.14 % 1.32 % 0.48 % 1.30 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.89 % 1.27 % 0.50 % 9.15 % 10.62 % 4.22 % 10.40 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.82 % 1.73 % 0.68 % 12.40 % 14.52 % 5.74 % 14.33 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.02 % 3.18 % 3.48 % 3.44 % 3.52 % 3.21 % 3.64 % Efficiency ratio (2) 58.0 % 57.7 % 62.8 % 63.0 % 60.4 % 59.5 % 60.8 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 32.3 % 278.7 % 699.9 % 37.8 % 33.2 % 83.3 % 35.0 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 10.48 % 10.69 % 11.92 % 12.55 % 12.41 % 10.48 % 12.41 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.96 % 8.06 % 8.99 % 9.59 % 9.42 % 7.96 % 9.42 % Common equity book value per share $ 22.88 $ 22.43 $ 22.34 $ 23.01 $ 22.66 $ 22.88 $ 22.66 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 16.89 $ 16.41 $ 16.31 $ 17.01 $ 16.64 $ 16.89 $ 16.64 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.97 % 9.15 % 9.90 % 10.02 % 9.97 % 8.97 % 9.97 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.52 % 10.73 % 10.79 % 11.03 % 11.03 % 10.52 % 11.03 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.52 % 10.73 % 10.79 % 11.03 % 11.03 % 10.52 % 11.03 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.35 % 13.72 % 13.65 % 13.78 % 13.81 % 15.35 % 13.81 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below. (2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release. For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 Shareholders' equity $ 669,107 $ 654,873 $ 651,551 $ 675,122 $ 664,299 $ 669,107 $ 664,299 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (a) (2,736 ) (3,017 ) (3,333 ) (3,658 ) (4,026 ) (2,736 ) (4,026 ) Tangible common equity $ 493,812 $ 479,297 $ 475,659 $ 498,905 $ 487,714 $ 493,812 $ 487,714 Total assets $ 6,382,831 $ 6,125,312 $ 5,464,768 $ 5,380,924 $ 5,353,611 $ 6,382,831 $ 5,353,611 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (a) (2,736 ) (3,017 ) (3,333 ) (3,658 ) (4,026 ) (2,736 ) (4,026 ) Tangible assets $ 6,207,536 $ 5,949,736 $ 5,288,876 $ 5,204,707 $ 5,177,026 $ 6,207,536 $ 5,177,026 Average shareholders' equity $ 661,947 $ 660,950 $ 673,460 $ 675,647 $ 659,523 $ 665,439 $ 645,647 Average goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Average other intangibles (a) (2,889 ) (3,185 ) (3,506 ) (3,853 ) (4,234 ) (3,193 ) (4,624 ) Average tangible common equity $ 486,499 $ 485,206 $ 497,395 $ 499,235 $ 482,730 $ 489,687 $ 468,464 Net income before taxes $ 23,197 $ 1,821 $ 232 $ 18,894 $ 21,444 $ 25,250 $ 61,159 Provision for credit losses 3,935 23,737 21,843 2,225 1,533 49,515 6,286 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 27,132 $ 25,558 $ 22,075 $ 21,119 $ 22,977 $ 74,765 $ 67,445 Loans and leases held for investment, gross $ 5,211,856 $ 4,951,809 $ 4,448,825 $ 4,386,836 $ 4,251,933 $ 5,211,856 $ 4,251,933 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans (501,580 ) (498,978 ) - - - (501,580 ) - Gross loans and leases excluding PPP loans $ 4,710,276 $ 4,452,831 $ 4,448,825 $ 4,386,836 $ 4,251,933 $ 4,710,276 $ 4,251,933 (a) Amount does not include servicing rights





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 368,181 $ 100 0.11 % $ 313,668 $ 67 0.09 % U.S. government obligations 6,998 36 2.05 7,236 36 2.00 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 18,004 167 3.69 26,546 240 3.64 Other debt and equity securities 360,219 1,610 1.78 378,175 2,182 2.32 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 28,651 419 5.82 28,977 362 5.02 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 782,053 2,332 1.19 754,602 2,887 1.54 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 807,376 7,330 3.61 816,976 7,330 3.61 Paycheck Protection Program loans 500,549 2,811 2.23 370,669 2,128 2.31 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,358,971 23,547 3.97 2,232,827 23,110 4.16 Real estate—residential loans 1,009,407 10,380 4.09 1,004,671 10,270 4.11 Loans to individuals 28,663 309 4.29 29,079 327 4.52 Municipal loans and leases 267,364 2,839 4.22 291,433 2,977 4.11 Lease financings 97,707 1,662 6.77 91,203 1,592 7.02 Gross loans and leases 5,070,037 48,878 3.84 4,836,858 47,734 3.97 Total interest-earning assets 5,852,090 51,210 3.48 5,591,460 50,621 3.64 Cash and due from banks 56,715 46,970 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (87,046 ) (69,292 ) Premises and equipment, net 55,755 55,750 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,875 34,419 Other assets 354,216 341,483 Total assets $ 6,265,605 $ 6,000,790 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits 725,580 468 0.26 % $ 617,927 $ 372 0.24 % Money market savings 1,116,628 897 0.32 1,063,463 853 0.32 Regular savings 901,716 449 0.20 872,422 475 0.22 Time deposits 525,656 2,214 1.68 577,462 2,672 1.86 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,269,580 4,028 0.49 3,131,274 4,372 0.56 Short-term borrowings 130,359 97 0.30 161,365 122 0.30 Long-term debt 208,776 742 1.41 210,040 762 1.46 Subordinated notes 155,945 1,891 4.82 94,890 1,206 5.11 Total borrowings 495,080 2,730 2.19 466,295 2,090 1.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,764,660 6,758 0.71 3,597,569 6,462 0.72 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,760,818 1,663,395 Operating lease liabilities 37,170 37,680 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,010 41,196 Total liabilities 5,603,658 5,339,840 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 296,272 295,681 Retained earnings and other equity 207,891 207,485 Total shareholders' equity 661,947 660,950 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,265,605 $ 6,000,790 Net interest income $ 44,452 $ 44,159 Net interest spread 2.77 2.92 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.25 0.26 Net interest margin 3.02 % 3.18 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 155.45 % 155.42 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2020 2019 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 368,181 $ 100 0.11 % $ 213,623 $ 1,178 2.19 % U.S. government obligations 6,998 36 2.05 14,154 62 1.74 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 18,004 167 3.69 42,465 316 2.95 Other debt and equity securities 360,219 1,610 1.78 403,480 2,519 2.48 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 28,651 419 5.82 30,857 519 6.67 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 782,053 2,332 1.19 704,579 4,594 2.59 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 807,376 7,330 3.61 800,006 9,952 4.94 Paycheck Protection Program loans 500,549 2,811 2.23 - - - Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,358,971 23,547 3.97 1,966,593 23,439 4.73 Real estate—residential loans 1,009,407 10,380 4.09 956,224 11,570 4.80 Loans to individuals 28,663 309 4.29 31,504 490 6.17 Municipal loans and leases 267,364 2,839 4.22 333,734 3,413 4.06 Lease financings 97,707 1,662 6.77 82,424 1,482 7.13 Gross loans and leases 5,070,037 48,878 3.84 4,170,485 50,346 4.79 Total interest-earning assets 5,852,090 51,210 3.48 4,875,064 54,940 4.47 Cash and due from banks 56,715 53,019 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (87,046 ) (33,152 ) Premises and equipment, net 55,755 57,881 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,875 35,238 Other assets 354,216 329,817 Total assets $ 6,265,605 $ 5,317,867 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits 725,580 468 0.26 % $ 497,185 $ 678 0.54 % Money market savings 1,116,628 897 0.32 1,004,806 4,112 1.62 Regular savings 901,716 449 0.20 805,632 963 0.47 Time deposits 525,656 2,214 1.68 715,520 3,681 2.04 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,269,580 4,028 0.49 3,023,143 9,434 1.24 Short-term borrowings 130,359 97 0.30 32,375 94 1.15 Long-term debt 208,776 742 1.41 167,338 866 2.05 Subordinated notes 155,945 1,891 4.82 94,724 1,261 5.28 Total borrowings 495,080 2,730 2.19 294,437 2,221 2.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,764,660 6,758 0.71 3,317,580 11,655 1.39 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,760,818 1,265,027 Operating lease liabilities 37,170 38,364 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,010 37,373 Total liabilities 5,603,658 4,658,344 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 296,272 294,138 Retained earnings and other equity 207,891 207,601 Total shareholders' equity 661,947 659,523 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,265,605 $ 5,317,867 Net interest income $ 44,452 $ 43,285 Net interest spread 2.77 3.08 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.25 0.44 Net interest margin 3.02 % 3.52 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 155.45 % 146.95 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2020 2019 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 267,023 $ 492 0.25 % $ 120,231 $ 2,016 2.24 % U.S. government obligations 7,176 109 2.03 17,148 217 1.69 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 26,019 696 3.57 55,220 1,369 3.31 Other debt and equity securities 379,729 6,460 2.27 394,834 7,722 2.61 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 29,689 1,308 5.88 31,713 1,640 6.91 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 709,636 9,065 1.71 619,146 12,964 2.80 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 815,178 23,291 3.82 810,321 31,299 5.16 Paycheck Protection Program loans 291,173 4,939 2.27 - - - Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,244,143 70,574 4.20 1,900,901 68,108 4.79 Real estate—residential loans 1,001,904 31,702 4.23 945,477 34,465 4.87 Loans to individuals 29,251 1,043 4.76 31,985 1,518 6.35 Municipal loans and leases 291,845 9,081 4.16 333,816 9,939 3.98 Lease financings 92,780 4,808 6.92 81,698 4,376 7.16 Gross loans and leases 4,766,274 145,438 4.08 4,104,198 149,705 4.88 Total interest-earning assets 5,475,910 154,503 3.77 4,723,344 162,669 4.60 Cash and due from banks 51,544 48,231 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (66,977 ) (31,714 ) Premises and equipment, net 55,967 58,640 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,278 36,056 Other assets 342,196 330,782 Total assets $ 5,892,918 $ 5,165,339 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits 642,935 1,636 0.34 % $ 477,848 $ 1,849 0.52 % Money market savings 1,079,279 4,653 0.58 968,894 12,094 1.67 Regular savings 863,772 1,716 0.27 804,457 2,790 0.46 Time deposits 568,517 7,801 1.83 686,794 10,015 1.95 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,154,503 15,806 0.67 2,937,993 26,748 1.22 Short-term borrowings 110,689 325 0.39 65,804 949 1.93 Long-term debt 196,053 2,268 1.55 157,484 2,441 2.07 Subordinated notes 115,376 4,372 5.06 94,664 3,783 5.34 Total borrowings 422,118 6,965 2.20 317,952 7,173 3.02 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,576,621 22,771 0.85 3,255,945 33,921 1.39 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,571,629 1,184,909 Operating lease liabilities 37,538 39,103 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,691 39,735 Total liabilities 5,227,479 4,519,692 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 295,759 293,465 Retained earnings and other equity 211,896 194,398 Total shareholders' equity 665,439 645,647 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,892,918 $ 5,165,339 Net interest income $ 131,732 $ 128,748 Net interest spread 2.92 3.21 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.29 0.43 Net interest margin 3.21 % 3.64 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 153.10 % 145.07 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of September 30, 2020 As of October 16, 2020

Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance (excl PPP) % of Commercial Loan Portfolio PPP $ (1) % of Portfolio with PPP Loans (2) $ Balance of Modified Loans (3) Modified Loans as a % of Portfolio (3) (4) CRE - Retail $ 295,654 7.6 % $ 239 - % $ 45,121 15.3 % Animal Production 252,752 6.5 706 2.0 135 0.1 CRE - Office 240,521 6.2 - - 1,702 0.7 CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 237,378 6.1 1,282 0.2 212 0.1 CRE - Multi-family 204,488 5.3 - - 1,281 0.6 Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 189,743 4.9 4,318 27.8 - - Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 175,894 4.5 2,407 49.6 56,288 32.0 Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 160,238 4.1 7,935 26.4 - - CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 158,356 4.1 139 3.8 - - CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 111,613 2.9 - - 15,440 13.8 Specialty Trade Contractors 111,201 2.9 67,508 14.3 - - Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 93,463 2.4 70,163 29.4 63 0.1 CRE - Medical Office 88,557 2.3 - - 9,864 11.1 Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 85,177 2.2 15,049 5.2 - - Education 77,676 2.0 15,577 26.7 1,071 1.4 Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 73,251 1.9 20,726 22.9 - - Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 65,549 1.7 12,860 3.5 - - Crop Production 62,689 1.6 289 0.5 - - Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 61,306 1.6 11,623 2.9 - - Food Services and Drinking Places 59,261 1.5 15,998 25.7 1,298 2.2 Administrative and Support Services 55,217 1.4 28,943 32.9 - - Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 2,859,984 73.7 % $ 275,762 11.1 % $ 132,475 4.6 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 1,015,850 26.3 % $ 225,818 17.3 % $ 33,566 3.3 % Total Commercial Loans $ 3,875,834 100.0 % $ 501,580 12.7 % $ 166,041 4.3 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance PPP $ (1) $ Balance of Modified Loans (3) Modified Loans as a % of Portfolio (3) (4) Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose $ 474,688 $ - $ 22,937 4.8 % Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 172,448 - 1,633 0.9 Loans to Individuals 27,771 - 184 0.7 Lease Financings 159,535 - 232 0.1 Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 834,442 $ - $ 24,986 3.0 % Total $ 4,710,276 $ 501,580 $ 191,027 4.1 % (1) Includes ($9.5) million of net deferred fees. (2) Represents weighted average percent of the portfolio which received a PPP loan. (3) Loan modifications referenced above were made in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus and therefore were not classified as TDRs as of October 16, 2020. (4) Balance of modified loans as of October 16, 2020 as a percentage of portfolio loans at September 30, 2020.









