TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board ("PCB") and radio frequency ("RF") components manufacturer, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on September 28, 2020.



On April 19th, 2020, TTM completed the previously announced sale of its Mobility business unit. The operating results and related assets and liabilities of the Mobility business under US GAAP are presented as discontinued operations for all periods. Non-GAAP results do not include Mobility results but still include the two E-MS plants being shut down. Please refer to the earnings schedule for additional details on exited businesses and continuing operations.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net sales were $513.6 million

GAAP net loss of $41.5 million, or ($0.39) per diluted share, inclusive of a goodwill impairment charge of $69.2 million

Non-GAAP net income was $26.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations of $84.8 million

Received all remaining proceeds from Mobility sale and repaid $400 million of Term Loan B

Leverage ratio at September 28th was 1.6x defined as net debt/last twelve months EBITDA excluding Mobility

Third Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 were $513.6 million, compared to $534.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $40.3 million, inclusive of a goodwill impairment charge of $69.2 million. This compares to GAAP operating income of $21.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $41.5 million, or ($0.39) per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $26.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $23.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $67.2 million, or 13.1 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $66.7 million, or 12.5 percent of net sales, for the third quarter of 2019.

“In the third quarter, TTM demonstrated excellent operational execution to deliver revenue and earnings above the previously guided range. The diversified mix of end markets that we serve enabled the PCB segment to grow revenues and outperform profit expectations due to solid growth in the data center and defense end markets despite weakness in the commercial aerospace end market,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Additionally, strict financial discipline led to strong operating cash flow in the quarter driving our net debt leverage ratio down to 1.6x.”

Business Outlook

TTM estimates that revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be in the range of $490 million to $530 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.22 to $0.28 per diluted share. This guidance continues to include the E-MS business unit while that business winds down.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2020 2019* 2020 2019* CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 513,576 $ 534,173 $ 1,581,520 $ 1,597,495 Cost of goods sold 424,298 448,915 1,310,470 1,320,563 Gross profit 89,278 85,258 271,050 276,932 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 15,895 17,153 48,033 51,611 General and administrative 27,998 33,104 95,646 92,091 Research and development 5,223 4,358 15,166 13,570 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 10,126 9,500 29,249 36,245 Restructuring charges 1,088 12 14,830 3,176 Impairment of goodwill 69,200 - 69,200 - Total operating expenses 129,530 64,127 272,124 196,693 Operating (loss) income (40,252 ) 21,131 (1,074 ) 80,239 Interest expense (20,204 ) (20,423 ) (58,557 ) (62,111 ) Other, net (2,316 ) 5,875 641 8,525 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (62,772 ) 6,583 (58,990 ) 26,653 Income tax benefit (provision) 1,300 (4,190 ) 3,644 (5,529 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (61,472 ) 2,393 (55,346 ) 21,124 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 20,021 13,477 193,921 (5,082 ) Net (loss) income $ (41,451 ) $ 15,870 $ 138,575 $ 16,042 * Reclassified Research and development expenses as a separate line item from General and administrative expenses (Loss) earnings per share: Basic (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations $ (0.58 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.52 ) $ 0.20 Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.19 0.13 1.83 (0.05 ) Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.39 ) $ 0.15 $ 1.31 $ 0.15 Diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations $ (0.58 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.52 ) $ 0.20 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.19 0.13 1.83 (0.05 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.39 ) $ 0.15 $ 1.31 $ 0.15 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 106,729 105,492 106,130 105,092 Diluted 106,729 106,474 106,130 106,065 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 105,492 105,092 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 982 973 Diluted shares 106,474 106,065 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA September 28, 2020 December 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash1 $ 663,285 $ 379,818 Accounts and notes receivable, net 374,971 503,598 Contract assets 281,663 254,600 Inventories 127,588 113,753 Current assets held for sale - 67,572 Total current assets 1,486,177 1,342,684 Property, plant and equipment, net 654,837 678,201 Operating lease right of use asset 22,993 22,173 Non-current assets held for sale - 425,597 Other non-current assets 984,407 1,092,278 Total assets 3,148,414 3,560,933 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 249,975 $ 249,975 Accounts payable 341,505 329,866 Current liabilities held for sale - 185,391 Total current liabilities 787,322 946,666 Debt, net of discount 840,023 1,225,962 Non-current liabilities held for sale - 1,530 Total long-term liabilities 961,789 1,335,230 Total equity 1,399,303 1,279,037 Total liabilities and equity 3,148,414 3,560,933 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross margin 17.4 % 16.0 % 17.1 % 17.3 % Operating margin (7.8 )% 4.0 % (0.1 )% 5.0 % Stock-based Compensation: Third Quarter 2020 2019 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 1,173 $ 937 Selling and marketing 557 574 General and administrative 2,705 3,089 Research and development 44 62 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,479 $ 4,662 RECONCILIATIONS2 Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation3: GAAP gross profit from continuing operations $ 89,278 $ 85,258 $ 271,050 $ 276,932 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,384 1,180 4,151 3,539 Accelerated depreciation 2,539 - 4,936 - Stock-based compensation 1,173 937 2,647 2,210 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 94,374 $ 87,375 $ 282,784 $ 282,681 Non-GAAP gross margin 18.4 % 16.4 % 17.9 % 17.7 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation4: GAAP operating (loss) income from continuing operations $ (40,252 ) $ 21,131 $ (1,074 ) $ 80,239 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,510 10,680 33,400 39,784 Accelerated depreciation 2,940 - 5,694 - Stock-based compensation 4,479 4,662 11,961 12,190 Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 68,270 1,532 84,139 5,761 Non-GAAP operating income $ 46,947 $ 38,005 $ 134,120 $ 137,974 Non-GAAP operating margin 9.1 % 7.1 % 8.5 % 8.6 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation5: GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (61,472 ) $ 2,393 $ (55,346 ) $ 21,124 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,510 10,680 33,400 39,784 Accelerated depreciation 2,940 - 5,694 - Stock-based compensation 4,479 4,662 11,961 12,190 Non-cash interest expense 7,332 3,452 14,489 10,787 (Gain) on sale of assets (199 ) (251 ) (706 ) (3,557 ) Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 68,270 1,532 84,139 5,761 Income taxes6 (6,081 ) 725 (17,188 ) (6,436 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 26,779 $ 23,193 $ 76,443 $ 79,653 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7: GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (61,472 ) $ 2,393 $ (55,346 ) $ 21,124 Add back items: Income tax (benefit) provision (1,300 ) 4,190 (3,644 ) 5,529 Interest expense 20,204 20,423 58,557 62,111 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,510 10,680 33,400 39,784 Depreciation expense 25,669 23,031 75,797 69,957 Stock-based compensation 4,479 4,662 11,961 12,190 (Gain) on sale of assets (199 ) (251 ) (706 ) (3,557 ) Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 68,270 1,532 84,139 5,761 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,161 $ 66,660 $ 204,158 $ 212,899 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.1 % 12.5 % 12.9 % 13.3 % Free cash flow reconciliation, including Mobility: Operating cash flow 84,776 58,742 231,685 181,789 Capital expenditures, net (29,067 ) (25,803 ) (83,888 ) (88,990 ) Free cash flow $ 55,709 $ 32,939 $ 147,797 $ 92,799





TTM Consolidated End Markets 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 FY2019 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 Aerospace/Defense 27% 28% 24% 26% 26% 30% 31% 36% Automotive 17% 16% 17% 14% 16% 12% 12% 14% Cellular Phones 7% 6% 19% 16% 13% 11% 3% 0% Computing/Storage/Periph 13% 15% 12% 14% 13% 14% 13% 12% Medical/Industrial/Inst 15% 15% 13% 13% 14% 16% 20% 19% Networking/Communications 18% 17% 13% 15% 15% 14% 19% 17% Other 3% 3% 2% 2% 3% 3% 2% 2% Mobility Business Unit End Markets 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 FY2019 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 Aerospace/Defense 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Automotive 5% 6% 3% 2% 4% 3% 4% 0% Cellular Phones 48% 41% 73% 65% 60% 56% 54% 0% Computing/Storage/Periph 28% 36% 14% 19% 22% 22% 25% 0% Medical/Industrial/Inst 7% 5% 2% 3% 4% 3% 4% 0% Networking/Communications 5% 5% 4% 6% 5% 6% 5% 0% Other 7% 7% 4% 5% 5% 10% 8% 0% TTM excluding Mobility End Markets 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 FY2019 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 Aerospace/Defense 31% 33% 31% 35% 33% 37% 32% 36% Automotive 19% 18% 21% 17% 19% 14% 12% 14% Cellular Phones 0% 0% 1% 0% 0% 1% 0% 0% Computing/Storage/Periph 11% 11% 11% 12% 11% 12% 13% 12% Medical/Industrial/Inst 17% 17% 17% 17% 17% 18% 21% 19% Networking/Communications 20% 19% 17% 18% 18% 16% 19% 17% Other 2% 2% 2% 1% 2% 2% 3% 2% SZ + SH-EMS End Markets 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 FY2019 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 Aerospace/Defense 0% 1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Automotive 56% 58% 74% 59% 63% 49% 54% 49% Cellular Phones 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Computing/Storage/Periph 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Medical/Industrial/Inst 22% 23% 11% 19% 18% 23% 14% 14% Networking/Communications 21% 18% 16% 22% 19% 29% 35% 44% Other 1% 0% -1% 0% 0% -1% -3% -7% TTM, excluding Mobility, SZ & SH E-MS End Markets 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 FY2019 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 Aerospace/Defense 33% 36% 36% 37% 35% 38% 33% 37% Automotive 17% 15% 15% 15% 15% 13% 11% 13% Cellular Phones 0% -1% 1% 0% 0% 1% 0% 0% Computing/Storage/Periph 12% 12% 12% 13% 12% 12% 13% 13% Medical/Industrial/Inst 16% 17% 18% 17% 17% 18% 21% 19% Networking/Communications 20% 19% 16% 17% 18% 16% 19% 16% Other 2% 2% 2% 1% 3% 2% 3% 2%





Select Non-GAAP Income Statement Data TTM Consolidated Q1-19A Q2-19A Q3-19A Q4-19A FY 2019A Q1-20A Q2-20A Q3-20A Sales 620.2 633.0 716.8 719.3 2,689.3 610.8 601.1 513.6 Gross Profit 90.6 86.4 106.0 126.8 409.7 88.3 107.2 94.4 Gross Margin 14.6% 13.6% 14.8% 17.6% 15.2% 14.5% 17.8% 18.4% Op Income 40.5 37.2 54.0 72.3 204.0 35.7 54.7 46.9 Operating Margin 6.5% 5.9% 7.5% 10.1% 7.6% 5.8% 9.1% 9.1% EBITDA 78.5 82.9 103.5 107.8 372.7 82.1 80.3 67.2 EBITDA % 12.7% 13.1% 14.4% 15.0% 13.9% 13.4% 13.4% 13.1% Mobility Proforma Q1-19A Q2-19A Q3-19A Q4-19A FY 2019A Q1-20A Q2-20A Q3-20A Sales 83.8 106.1 182.6 183.5 556.0 113.2 30.8 - Gross Profit (10.1) (8.2) 18.6 24.3 24.5 4.7 2.4 - Gross Margin -12.1% -7.8% 10.2% 13.2% 4.4% 4.2% 7.8% - Op Income (11.9) (10.3) 16.0 21.0 14.8 2.1 1.1 - Operating Margin -14.2% -9.7% 8.8% 11.4% 2.7% 1.9% 3.6% - EBITDA 5.9 9.2 36.9 38.5 90.5 21.9 3.5 - EBITDA % 7.0% 8.7% 20.2% 21.0% 16.3% 19.3% 11.4% - TTM Proforma Excluding Mobility Q1-19A Q2-19A Q3-19A Q4-19A FY 2019A Q1-20A Q2-20A Q3-20A Sales 536.4 526.9 534.2 535.8 2,133.3 497.6 570.3 513.6 Gross Profit 100.7 94.6 87.4 102.5 385.2 83.6 104.8 94.4 Gross Margin 18.8% 18.0% 16.4% 19.1% 18.1% 16.8% 18.4% 18.4% Op Income 52.4 47.5 38.0 51.3 189.2 33.6 53.6 46.9 Operating Margin 9.8% 9.0% 7.1% 9.6% 8.9% 6.8% 9.4% 9.1% EBITDA 72.6 73.7 66.6 69.3 282.2 60.2 76.8 67.2 EBITDA % 13.5% 14.0% 12.5% 12.9% 13.2% 12.1% 13.5% 13.1% SZ + SH-EMS Proforma Q1-19A Q2-19A Q3-19A Q4-19A FY 2019A Q1-20A Q2-20A Q3-20A Sales 36.0 40.9 54.5 29.8 161.2 14.2 21.4 20.5 Gross Profit 3.0 3.4 5.2 2.3 13.9 (2.4) (0.3) 3.4 Gross Margin 8.3% 8.3% 9.5% 7.7% 8.6% -16.7% -1.4% 16.6% Op Income 2.0 1.2 4.3 2.0 9.5 (3.8) (0.8) 2.3 Operating Margin 5.6% 2.9% 7.9% 6.7% 5.9% -26.8% -3.8% 11.3% EBITDA 2.5 3.1 7.1 2.0 14.7 (3.6) 0.1 2.6 EBITDA % 6.9% 7.6% 13.0% 6.7% 9.1% -25.4% 0.4% 12.9% TTM Proforma Excluding Mobility, SZ & SH-EMS Q1-19A Q2-19A Q3-19A Q4-19A FY 2019A Q1-20A Q2-20A Q3-20A Sales 500.4 486.0 479.7 506.0 1,972.1 483.4 548.9 493.1 Gross Profit 97.7 91.2 82.2 100.1 371.2 86.0 105.1 91.0 Gross Margin 19.5% 18.8% 17.1% 19.8% 18.8% 17.8% 19.1% 18.5% Op Income 50.4 46.2 33.7 49.3 179.6 37.7 54.4 44.6 OM 10.1% 9.5% 7.0% 9.7% 9.1% 7.8% 9.9% 9.0% EBITDA 70.1 70.6 59.5 67.0 267.1 63.8 76.7 64.6 EBITDA % 14.0% 14.5% 12.4% 13.2% 13.5% 13.2% 14.0% 13.1%



