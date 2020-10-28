Avid Technology Announces Q3 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- 14.1% Sequential Revenue Growth as End Markets Begin to Recover from COVID-19 Downturn



73.9% Year-Over-Year Subscription Revenue Growth Driven by Net Increase of Approximately 27,000 Paid Subscriptions in the Quarter

Operating Income Increased 56.1% Year-Over-Year Driven by Improved Gross Margin and Significantly Reduced Operating Expenses

$18.0 million in Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Leading to Free Cash Flow of $15.5 million in the Quarter

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Total revenue increased 14.1% sequentially in the third quarter, while declining slightly year-over-year, as many of Avid’s end markets showed initial signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. During the third quarter, the Recurring Revenue components of the Company’s business remained strong. The Company reported record subscription revenue of $17.9 million, up 73.9% year-over-year, resulting in 6.5% year-over-year growth in Annual Contract Value. Also, in the third quarter, Avid significantly improved its profitability as a result of a 250 basis point year-over-year improvement in gross margin coupled with a ($4.3) million reduction in operating expenses that yielded a 56.1% year-over-year improvement in operating income and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21.4%. The strong operating results for the third quarter resulted in Free Cash Flow of $15.5 million.

The non-Recurring Revenue portions of the Company’s business related to product and professional services showed strong signs of sequential recovery during the third quarter, although they continued to be negatively impacted year-over-year by weaker demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Product revenue from perpetual software licenses and integrated solutions increased 29.5% sequentially to $35.8 million in the third quarter.

During the third quarter, the Company repaid the $22.0 million balance on its revolving credit facility using available cash. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $49.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company’s leverage ratio under its financing agreement decreased to 3.4x as of September 30, 2020 as a result of the repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility using the Company’s strong Free Cash Flow generation in the quarter, and the year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

Subscription revenue was $17.9 million, up 73.9% year-over-year.



Paid Cloud-enabled software subscriptions increased by approximately 27,000 during the quarter, to approximately 269,000 at September 30, 2020, an increase of 58.1% year-over-year in total paid subscriptions.



Subscription and Maintenance revenue was $48.7 million, up 11.6% year-over-year.



Total revenue was $90.4 million, up 14.1% sequentially, and down (3.2%) year-over-year.

Gross margin was 64.4%, up 250 basis points year-over-year. Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 64.9%, up 280 basis points year-over-year.



Operating expenses were $45.1 million, a decrease of (8.7%) year-over-year. Non-GAAP Operating Expenses were $41.4 million, a decrease of (12.6%) year-over-year.



Operating income was $13.1 million, an increase of 56.1% year-over-year. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $17.3 million, an increase of 61.3% year-over-year.



Adjusted EBITDA was $19.3 million, an increase of 51.2% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 21.4%, up 770 basis points year-over-year.



Net income per common share was $0.18, up from $0.07 in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Net Income per Share was $0.27, up from $0.10 in the third quarter of 2019.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $18.0 million in the quarter, an increase of $20.5 million compared to Net cash (used in) operating activities of ($2.6) million in the third quarter of 2019.



Free Cash Flow was $15.5 million in the quarter, an increase of $20.2 million compared to Free Cash Flow of negative ($4.6) million in the third quarter of 2019.



LTM Recurring Revenue % was 71.2% of the Company’s revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, up from 59.4% for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019.



Annual Contract Value was $271.9 million as of September 30, 2020, up 6.5% from $255.3 million as of September 30, 2019.



Jeff Rosica, Avid’s CEO and President, stated, “We are pleased with the beginning of the demand turnaround we saw in our non-recurring business during the third quarter, and with the strength of the recurring revenue elements of our business driven by the continued growth of our creative software subscription business and the introduction of enterprise subscription. COVID-19 continued to have some temporary impact on customer demand for parts of our non-recurring product business, but we expect demand to continue the gradual recovery that started in Q3.” Mr. Rosica added, “We have adjusted our strategy and investments to quickly respond to the changes in the market we’re seeing, focusing even more sharply on the parts of the business that we believe will drive more profitable growth. We also remain focused on ensuring we have the right cost structure moving forward so that Avid enters 2021 as a stronger and more profitable company.”

Ken Gayron, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avid, said, “We continued to make substantial progress in driving our higher margin revenue streams and improving our cost structure in the third quarter, yielding strong growth in profitability.” Mr. Gayron continued, “The improvement in profitability resulted in third quarter Free Cash Flow of $15.5 million, enabling us to fully repay the balance on our revolving credit facility and reduce our accounts payable, further strengthening our balance sheet. As we head into our seasonally highest Free Cash Flow generating quarter and with the improvements we achieved in our profitability during the third quarter, we believe Avid will generate strong Free Cash Flow as we conclude fiscal year 2020, which should enable us to improve our cost of capital and reduce our interest costs.”

Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 28, 2020

Avid will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Participants may join the webcast in listen-only mode and access the presentation slides using the link on the Avid Investor Relations website, which can be found on the events tab at ir.avid.com. Participants who would like to ask a question can access the call by dialing +1 323-289-6576 and referencing confirmation code 4778505. Please connect at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the call will also be available for a limited time on the Avid Investor Relations website shortly after the completion of the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operational Metrics

Avid includes non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Income, and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share. The Company also includes the operational metrics of Cloud-enabled software subscriptions, Recurring Revenue, LTM Recurring Revenue % and Annual Contract Value in this release. Avid believes the non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics provided in this release provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance. Unless noted, all financial and operating information is reported based on actual exchange rates. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures and the operational metrics are included in our Form 8-K filed today. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to the Company's comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods presented are set forth below and are also included in the supplemental financial and operational data sheet available on our Investor Relations website at ir.avid.com, which also includes definitions of all operational metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial performance or position, results of operations, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and other statements that are not historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “should”, “seek”, or other comparable terms.

Readers of this press release should understand that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to our business and operations, all of which are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on our business, suppliers, consumers, customers and employees; our liquidity; our ability to execute our strategic plan including our cost saving strategies, and to meet customer needs; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; our ability to produce innovative products in response to changing market demand, particularly in the media industry; our ability to successfully accomplish our product development plans; competitive factors; history of losses; fluctuations in our revenue based on, among other things, our performance and risks in particular geographies or markets; our higher indebtedness and ability to service it and meet the obligations thereunder; restrictions in our credit facilities; our move to a subscription model and related effect on our revenues and ability to predict future revenues; fluctuations in subscription and maintenance renewal rates; elongated sales cycles; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; seasonal factors; adverse changes in economic conditions; variances in our revenue backlog and the realization thereof; risks related to the availability and prices of raw materials, including any negative effects caused by inflation, weather conditions, or health pandemics; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations, including from the COVID-19 outbreak; the costs, disruption, and diversion of management's attention due to the COVID-19 outbreak; the possibility of legal proceedings adverse to our Company; and other risks described in our reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, the business may be adversely affected by future legislative, regulatory or other changes, including tax law changes, as well as other economic, business and/or competitive factors. The risks included above are not exhaustive. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements includes in this press release which speak only as to the date of this press release. We undertake no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, Avid FastServe®™, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues: Products $ 35,775 $ 42,911 $ 98,121 $ 147,633 Services 54,656 50,550 158,044 147,848 Total net revenues 90,431 93,461 256,165 295,481 Cost of revenues: Products 20,957 23,877 58,873 79,535 Services 11,217 11,726 34,322 36,408 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 3,738 Total cost of revenues 32,174 35,603 93,195 119,681 Gross profit 58,257 57,858 162,970 175,800 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,623 14,860 42,116 46,325 Marketing and selling 19,998 22,334 64,977 73,341 General and administrative 10,796 12,034 34,144 38,543 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 695 Restructuring costs, net 723 229 1,008 518 Total operating expenses 45,140 49,457 142,245 159,422 Operating income 13,117 8,401 20,725 16,378 Interest and other expense, net (4,423 ) (5,519 ) (15,204 ) (23,994 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 8,694 2,882 5,521 (7,616 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 707 (283 ) 1,546 155 Net income (loss) $ 7,987 $ 3,165 $ 3,975 $ (7,771 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 44,019 42,913 43,665 42,510 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 44,758 43,674 44,498 42,510







AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, GAAP revenue 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP revenue $ 90,431 $ 93,461 $ 256,165 $ 295,481 Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP gross profit 58,257 57,858 162,970 175,800 Amortization of intangible assets - - - 3,738 Stock-based compensation 433 185 908 420 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 58,690 $ 58,043 $ 163,878 $ 179,958 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 64.9 % 62.1 % 64.0 % 60.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Expenses GAAP operating expenses $ 45,140 $ 49,457 $ 142,245 $ 159,422 Less Amortization of intangible assets (105 ) - (306 ) (695 ) Less Stock-based compensation (2,865 ) (1,860 ) (7,224 ) (5,368 ) Less Restructuring costs, net (723 ) (229 ) (1,008 ) (518 ) Less Restatement costs - - - 2 Less Acquisition, integration and other costs - (32 ) 183 (458 ) Less Efficiency program costs (79 ) (33 ) (445 ) (191 ) Less COVID-19 related expenses (3 ) - (251 ) - Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 41,365 $ 47,303 $ 133,194 $ 152,194 Non-GAAP Operating Income GAAP operating income 13,117 8,401 20,725 16,378 Amortization of intangible assets 105 - 306 4,433 Stock-based compensation 3,297 2,045 8,132 5,788 Restructuring costs, net 723 229 1,008 518 Restatement costs - - - (2 ) Acquisition, integration and other costs - 32 (183 ) 458 Efficiency program costs 79 33 445 191 COVID-19 related expenses 3 - 251 - Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 17,324 $ 10,740 $ 30,684 $ 27,764 Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Operating Income (from above) 17,324 10,740 30,684 27,764 Depreciation 2,004 2,045 6,317 7,037 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,328 $ 12,785 $ 37,001 $ 34,801 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.4 % 13.7 % 14.4 % 11.8 % Non-GAAP Net Income Non-GAAP Operating Income (from above) 17,324 10,740 30,684 27,764 Less Non-GAAP Interest and other expense (4,423 ) (5,519 ) (15,204 ) (16,623 ) Less Non-GAAP Income Tax (702 ) (663 ) (1,581 ) (1,119 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 12,199 $ 4,558 $ 13,899 $ 10,022 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 44,019 42,913 43,665 42,510 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 44,758 43,674 44,498 42,510 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share - basic $ 0.28 $ 0.11 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ 0.31 $ 0.24 Free Cash Flow GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 17,955 (2,551 ) 8,843 1,112 Capital expenditures (2,407 ) (2,052 ) (5,619 ) (5,629 ) Free Cash Flow $ 15,548 $ (4,603 ) $ 3,224 $ (4,517 ) Free Cash Flow conversion of Adjusted EBITDA 80.4 % (36.0 %) 8.7 % (13.0 %) These non-GAAP measures reflect how Avid manages its businesses internally. Avid’s non-GAAP measures may vary from how other companies present non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.





AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,142 $ 69,085 Restricted cash 1,664 1,663 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,522 and $958 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 59,683 73,773 Inventories 28,378 29,166 Prepaid expenses 10,526 9,425 Contract assets 15,276 19,494 Other current assets 2,608 6,125 Total current assets 167,277 208,731 Property and equipment, net 18,884 19,580 Goodwill 32,643 32,643 Right of use assets 30,408 29,747 Long-term deferred tax assets, net 6,539 7,479 Other long-term assets 5,651 6,113 Total assets $ 261,402 $ 304,293 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,450 $ 39,888 Accrued compensation and benefits 30,452 19,524 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,758 36,759 Income taxes payable 1,946 1,945 Short-term debt 4,135 30,554 Deferred revenues 70,858 83,589 Total current liabilities 155,599 212,259 Long-term debt 204,074 199,034 Long-term deferred revenues 10,306 14,312 Long-term lease liabilities 29,473 28,127 Other long-term liabilities 6,162 5,646 Total liabilities 405,614 459,378 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 439 430 Additional paid-in capital 1,033,599 1,027,824 Accumulated deficit (1,175,434 ) (1,179,409 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,816 ) (3,930 ) Total stockholders' deficit (144,212 ) (155,085 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 261,402 $ 304,293





AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,975 $ (7,771 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,317 11,469 Provision for (recovery from) doubtful accounts 1,349 (156 ) Stock-based compensation expense 8,132 5,788 Non-cash provision for restructuring 653 - Non-cash interest expense 3,408 7,054 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 2,878 Unrealized foreign currency transaction losses 219 237 Benefit from (provision for) deferred taxes 997 (886 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,741 14,192 Inventories 788 788 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,390 (3,526 ) Accounts payable (26,440 ) (3,661 ) Accrued expenses, compensation and benefits and other liabilities 7,752 (13,035 ) Income taxes payable 81 372 Deferred revenue and contract assets (12,519 ) (12,631 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,843 1,112 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,619 ) (5,629 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,619 ) (5,629 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit 22,000 - Repayment on revolving line of credit (22,000 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt 7,800 79,286 Repayment of debt (1,474 ) (1,113 ) Payments for repurchase of outstanding Notes (28,867 ) (76,269 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 252 309 Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards (2,610 ) (3,444 ) Unwind capped call cash receipt 875 27 Payments for credit facility issuance costs (289 ) (5,979 ) Net cash used in financing activities (24,313 ) (7,183 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,394 (615 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19,695 ) (12,315 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 72,575 68,094 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 52,880 $ 55,779 Supplemental information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,142 $ 52,289 Restricted cash 1,664 1,664 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 2,074 1,826 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 52,880 $ 55,779



