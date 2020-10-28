Brookline Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income of $18.7 million, EPS of $0.24



Announces $0.115 Dividend per Share

Resumes Stock Buyback Program

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $18.7 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $19.6 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, and $22.6 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Paul Perrault, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company noted, “As we look toward the close of 2020, we are thankful for the resilience of our employees in diligently meeting the needs of our customers throughout this unprecedented year. Today we are pleased to report another solid quarter of earnings and growth which are rooted in the strength of our core business areas. While we continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19, the business lines that are fundamental to our success continue to operate effectively during these challenging times."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2020 decreased $69.5 million to $9.0 billion from $9.1 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased $1.1 billion from $7.9 billion at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, total loans and leases were $7.4 billion, representing a decrease of $11.3 million from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $749.5 million from September 30, 2019, primarily driven by loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company has funded 2,922 PPP loans totaling $581.7 million as of August 8, 2020 when the program closed, of which $568.4 million remains outstanding, net of deferred fees and costs at September 30, 2020.

Total investment securities at September 30, 2020 decreased $72.1 million to $784.4 million, as compared to $856.5 million at June 30, 2020, and increased approximately $217.3 million from $567.1 million at September 30, 2019. Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 increased $62.4 million to $317.3 million, as compared to $254.9 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $138.8 million from $178.5 million at September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 12.2 percent of total assets as compared to 12.3 percent and 9.5 percent as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020 increased $352.3 million to $6.8 billion from $6.4 billion at June 30, 2020 and increased $1.1 billion from $5.7 billion at September 30, 2019.

Total borrowed funds at September 30, 2020 decreased $401.6 million to $1.0 billion from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020 and increased $18.6 million from $986.4 million at September 30, 2019.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.39 percent at September 30, 2020, as compared to 10.21 percent at June 30, 2020, and 11.83 percent at September 30, 2019. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.73 percent at September 30, 2020, as compared to 8.56 percent at June 30, 2020, and 9.94 percent at September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $0.10 from $9.67 at June 30, 2020 to $9.77 at September 30, 2020, compared to $9.63 at September 30, 2019.

On December 4, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program authorizing management to repurchase up to $10.0 million of the Company’s common stock over a period of twelve months commencing on January 1, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2020. On March 9, 2020, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the repurchase amount of $10.0 million bringing the total authorized amount to $20.0 million. Subsequently, as previously disclosed, the Company suspended the stock repurchase program effective as of March 24, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company has repurchased 848,319 shares at a weighted average price of $12.27. In 2019, 136,065 shares of the Company's common stock were repurchased by the Company.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $1.6 million to $65.9 million during the third quarter of 2020 from $64.3 million at the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 3.08 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased $1.3 million to $4.9 million from $6.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.9 million in loan level derivative income, net, $0.5 million in gain on investment securities, net and $0.5 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by increases of $0.3 million in deposit fees and $0.3 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", commonly referred to as CECL.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.0 million compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net charge-offs in the quarter was driven by the charge-off of $4.3 million on a commercial taxi medallion relationship which had a $3.2 million specific reserve previously established. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 27 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 from 8 basis points for the second quarter of 2020.

While economic conditions and forecasts have generally improved from Q2, there remains significant uncertainty and volatility related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on businesses and households as we enter the fall and winter seasons.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.62 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.61 percent at June 30, 2020, and 0.89 percent at September 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan and lease losses represents 1.76 percent coverage at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.75 percent at June 30, 2020.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.51 percent at September 30, 2020, a decrease from 0.56 percent at June 30, 2020. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $3.3 million to $38.0 million at September 30, 2020 from $41.3 million at June 30, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.44 percent at September 30, 2020, a decrease from 0.47 percent at June 30, 2020. Total nonperforming assets decreased $3.4 million to $39.4 million at September 30, 2020 from $42.8 million at June 30, 2020.

From March 1, 2020 through the earlier of December 31, 2020 or 60 days after the termination date of the national emergency declared by the President on March 13, 2020 concerning the COVID-19 outbreak (the “national emergency”), a financial institution may elect to suspend the requirements under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. for loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic that would otherwise be categorized as a troubled debt restructured, including impairment accounting. This troubled debt restructuring relief applies for the term of the loan modification that occurs during the applicable period for a loan that was not more than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019. Financial institutions are required to maintain records of the volume of loans involved in modifications to which troubled debt restructuring relief is applicable. As of September 30, 2020, approximately 77 percent of loans granted an initial loan payment deferral have returned to payment status and 910 credits totaling $280 million or 3.8 percent of total loans outstanding have been modified.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased $1.8 million to $40.9 million from $39.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.5 million in compensation and employee benefits expense due to lower deferred loan origination costs, $0.5 million in FDIC insurance expense and $0.1 million in equipment and data processing expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in other expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 26.2 percent and 23.9 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 24.9 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 24.9 percent and 24.4 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 0.83 percent during the third quarter 2020 from 0.88 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to 7.99 percent during the third quarter of 2020 from 8.45 percent for the second quarter of 2020. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity decreased to 9.70 percent for the third quarter of 2020 from 10.28 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.115 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The dividend will be paid on November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2020.

STOCK REPURCHASE

As previously disclosed, the Company suspended its stock repurchase program effective as of March 24, 2020 with $9.6 million remaining in the Board authorized program. On October 28, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved resumption of the stock repurchase program to be completed by December 31, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.c om . To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://services.choruscall.com/links/brkl201029.html . To listen to the call without access to the slides, please dial 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (international) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. call. A recording of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 10148701.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $9.0 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical or current facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regard the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements made with regard to the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, financial condition, credit quality, liquidity and results of operation may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact: Carl M. Carlson

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

(617) 425-5331

ccarlson@brkl.com







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 65,938 $ 64,288 $ 61,712 $ 63,931 $ 63,236 Provision for credit losses 4,528 5,347 54,114 3,602 871 Non-interest income 4,862 6,235 9,328 7,756 7,929 Non-interest expense 40,947 39,109 40,748 38,815 40,191 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 25,325 26,067 (23,822 ) 29,270 30,103 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. 18,679 19,571 (17,276 ) 22,183 22,596 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.08 % 3.09 % 3.31 % 3.43 % 3.45 % Interest-rate spread (1) 2.85 % 2.75 % 2.91 % 3.05 % 3.06 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.83 % 0.88 % (0.87 )% 1.13 % 1.17 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 0.84 % 0.90 % (0.89 )% 1.15 % 1.19 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 7.99 % 8.45 % (7.30 )% 9.42 % 9.74 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 9.70 % 10.28 % (8.84 )% 11.42 % 11.85 % Efficiency ratio (2) 57.83 % 55.46 % 57.36 % 54.15 % 56.48 % Per Common Share Data: Net income (loss) — Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Net income (loss) — Diluted 0.24 0.25 (0.22 ) 0.28 0.28 Cash dividends declared 0.115 0.115 0.115 0.115 0.115 Book value per share (end of period) 11.84 11.75 11.57 11.87 11.70 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 9.77 9.67 9.49 9.80 9.63 Stock price (end of period) 8.65 10.08 11.28 16.46 14.73 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667 $ 8,461,591 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 Total loans and leases 7,396,358 7,407,697 6,822,527 6,737,816 6,646,821 Total deposits 6,792,523 6,440,233 5,889,938 5,830,072 5,729,339 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 935,558 926,413 912,568 945,606 932,311 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 39,365 $ 42,754 $ 41,122 $ 22,092 $ 23,760 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.49 % 0.28 % 0.30 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 119,971 $ 119,553 $ 113,181 $ 61,082 $ 59,135 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.66 % 0.91 % 0.89 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 4,963 $ 1,383 $ 2,234 $ 1,622 $ 366 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.27 % 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.02 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.39 % 10.21 % 10.78 % 12.04 % 11.83 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.73 % 8.56 % 9.02 % 10.15 % 9.94 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 33,818 $ 38,522 $ 86,996 $ 33,589 $ 93,841 Short-term investments 283,515 216,394 253,772 44,201 84,689 Total cash and cash equivalents 317,333 254,916 340,768 77,790 178,530 Investment securities available-for-sale 783,867 854,505 761,539 498,995 467,339 Investment securities held-to-maturity - - - 86,780 95,163 Equity securities held-for-trading 525 1,992 2,558 3,581 4,581 Total investment securities 784,392 856,497 764,097 589,356 567,083 Loans and leases held-for-sale - - - - - Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans 3,835,372 3,837,703 3,762,158 3,669,222 3,589,451 Commercial loans and leases 2,354,613 2,361,463 1,826,866 1,838,748 1,850,388 Consumer loans 1,206,373 1,208,531 1,233,503 1,229,846 1,206,982 Total loans and leases 7,396,358 7,407,697 6,822,527 6,737,816 6,646,821 Allowance for loan and lease losses (119,971 ) (119,553 ) (113,181 ) (61,082 ) (59,135 ) Net loans and leases 7,276,387 7,288,144 6,709,346 6,676,734 6,587,686 Restricted equity securities 61,715 71,638 68,472 53,818 57,896 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 72,441 73,127 73,786 74,350 75,229 Right-of-use asset operating leases 23,492 24,343 24,789 24,876 26,216 Deferred tax asset 42,269 42,683 38,141 25,017 25,204 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 3,464 3,775 4,087 4,423 4,843 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,413 1,454 2,038 2,631 2,132 Other assets 256,859 292,663 275,640 167,431 193,190 Total assets $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667 $ 8,461,591 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,550,267 $ 1,603,037 $ 1,175,329 $ 1,141,578 $ 1,106,684 NOW accounts 459,902 417,622 361,854 371,380 340,321 Savings accounts 716,630 657,758 653,026 613,467 604,481 Money market accounts 1,878,258 1,809,868 1,676,092 1,682,005 1,666,231 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,492,913 1,601,768 1,669,509 1,671,738 1,673,382 Brokered deposit accounts 694,553 350,180 354,128 349,904 338,240 Total deposits 6,792,523 6,440,233 5,889,938 5,830,072 5,729,339 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 841,169 1,267,570 1,137,431 758,469 854,481 Subordinated debentures and notes 83,707 83,668 83,630 83,591 83,551 Other borrowed funds 80,169 55,431 70,743 60,689 48,373 Total borrowed funds 1,005,045 1,406,669 1,291,804 902,749 986,405 Operating lease liabilities 23,492 24,343 24,789 24,876 26,216 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 6,429 6,467 7,441 7,232 7,072 Reserve for unfunded credits 13,964 14,816 17,222 1,880 1,847 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 223,181 250,726 317,829 144,438 195,246 Total liabilities 8,064,634 8,143,254 7,549,023 6,911,247 6,946,125 Stockholders' equity: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 736,294 738,155 737,422 736,601 735,928 Retained earnings, partially restricted 247,336 237,808 227,359 265,376 252,435 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,782 19,538 16,947 2,283 2,775 Treasury stock, at cost; 5,629,854, 5,859,708, 5,862,811, 5,003,127, and 5,003,127 shares, respectively (67,376 ) (69,572 ) (69,617 ) (59,073 ) (59,176 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 58,227, 65,334, 72,441, 79,548, and 92,337 shares, respectively (330 ) (368 ) (395 ) (433 ) (503 ) Total stockholders' equity 935,558 926,413 912,568 945,606 932,311 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667 $ 8,461,591 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 76,240 $ 77,416 $ 79,559 $ 83,309 $ 83,566 Debt securities 3,746 3,701 2,976 2,910 2,977 Marketable and restricted equity securities 672 908 778 813 876 Short-term investments 46 99 209 418 487 Total interest and dividend income 80,704 82,124 83,522 87,450 87,906 Interest expense: Deposits 10,583 12,778 16,240 17,655 18,300 Borrowed funds 4,183 5,058 5,570 5,864 6,370 Total interest expense 14,766 17,836 21,810 23,519 24,670 Net interest income 65,938 64,288 61,712 63,931 63,236 Provision for credit losses 4,528 5,347 54,114 3,602 871 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,410 58,941 7,598 60,329 62,365 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,305 1,929 2,458 2,710 2,710 Loan fees 397 513 550 567 719 Loan level derivative income, net 527 1,440 2,156 2,494 2,251 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net 54 586 1,330 133 (116 ) Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 632 299 120 309 550 Other 947 1,468 2,714 1,543 1,815 Total non-interest income 4,862 6,235 9,328 7,756 7,929 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 26,092 24,619 25,219 23,987 24,871 Occupancy 3,802 3,825 3,953 4,102 3,895 Equipment and data processing 4,293 4,155 4,703 4,601 4,749 Professional services 1,112 1,056 1,651 1,120 1,083 FDIC insurance 1,363 858 378 53 54 Advertising and marketing 1,024 1,017 1,075 828 1,035 Amortization of identified intangible assets 312 311 336 420 421 Merger and restructuring expense - - - - 1,125 Other 2,949 3,268 3,433 3,704 2,958 Total non-interest expense 40,947 39,109 40,748 38,815 40,191 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 25,325 26,067 (23,822 ) 29,270 30,103 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,646 6,496 (6,546 ) 7,087 7,507 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 18,679 $ 19,571 $ (17,276 ) $ 22,183 $ 22,596 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 78,948,139 78,849,282 79,481,462 79,682,724 79,700,403 Diluted 79,055,901 79,015,274 79,665,774 79,845,447 79,883,510 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.110







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 233,215 $ 247,036 Debt securities 10,423 9,371 Marketable and restricted equity securities 2,358 2,664 Short-term investments 354 1,105 Total interest and dividend income 246,350 260,176 Interest expense: Deposits 39,601 51,960 Borrowed funds 14,811 18,847 Total interest expense 54,412 70,807 Net interest income 191,938 189,369 Provision for credit losses 63,989 5,981 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 127,949 183,388 Non-interest income: Deposit Fees 6,692 7,913 Loan Fees 1,460 1,530 Loan level derivative income, net 4,123 5,768 Gain on investment securities, net 1,970 375 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 1,051 1,400 Other 5,129 5,051 Total non-interest income 20,425 22,037 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 75,931 72,567 Occupancy 11,580 11,594 Equipment and data processing 13,152 14,051 Professional services 3,819 3,246 FDIC insurance 2,599 1,392 Advertising and marketing 3,116 3,216 Amortization of identified intangible assets 959 1,243 Merger and restructuring expense - 1,125 Other 9,650 10,232 Total non-interest expense 120,806 118,666 Income before provision for income taxes 27,568 86,759 Provision for income taxes 6,596 21,182 Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 20,972 65,577 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary - 43 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 20,972 $ 65,534 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.82 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,092,424 79,676,456 Diluted 79,245,113 79,867,683 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.345 $ 0.325





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 10,841 $ 10,139 $ 10,937 $ 2,845 $ 2,910 Multi-family mortgage - - 85 84 87 Total commercial real estate loans 10,841 10,139 11,022 2,929 2,997 Commercial 7,751 12,427 12,991 4,909 3,139 Equipment financing 13,372 13,100 10,356 9,822 12,817 Condominium association 117 190 203 151 163 Total commercial loans and leases 21,240 25,717 23,550 14,882 16,119 Residential mortgage 4,634 4,157 3,446 753 1,605 Home equity 1,235 1,278 1,059 896 904 Other consumer 2 9 7 1 3 Total consumer loans 5,871 5,444 4,512 1,650 2,512 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 37,952 41,300 39,084 19,461 21,628 Other real estate owned - - - - 201 Other repossessed assets 1,413 1,454 2,038 2,631 1,931 Total nonperforming assets $ 39,365 $ 42,754 $ 41,122 $ 22,092 $ 23,760 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 1,180 $ 1,974 $ 1,045 $ 10,109 $ 11,885 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 11,309 10,172 16,480 17,076 22,233 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 5,742 5,972 5,819 6,104 5,763 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 17,051 $ 16,144 $ 22,299 $ 23,180 $ 27,996 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.51 % 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.29 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.49 % 0.28 % 0.30 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 119,553 $ 113,181 $ 61,082 $ 59,135 $ 58,635 CECL adjustment to retained earnings - - 6,632 - - Charge-offs (5,511 ) (1,803 ) (2,539 ) (1,894 ) (1,190 ) Recoveries 548 420 305 272 824 Net charge-offs (4,963 ) (1,383 ) (2,234 ) (1,622 ) (366 ) Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 5,381 7,755 47,701 3,569 866 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 119,971 $ 119,553 $ 113,181 $ 61,082 $ 59,135 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.66 % 0.91 % 0.89 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ 70 $ (94 ) $ - $ - $ - Commercial loans and leases 4,917 1,498 2,280 1,589 403 Consumer loans (24 ) (21 ) (46 ) 33 (37 ) Total net charge-offs $ 4,963 $ 1,383 $ 2,234 $ 1,622 $ 366 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.27 % 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.02 % *provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.9) million, $2.4 million and $6.4 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 851,608 $ 3,746 1.76 % $ 773,523 $ 3,719 1.92 % $ 573,389 $ 3,027 2.11 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 66,154 670 4.06 % 71,058 915 5.15 % 59,638 885 5.94 % Short-term investments 192,446 46 0.10 % 245,577 99 0.16 % 70,707 487 2.76 % Total investments 1,110,208 4,462 1.61 % 1,090,158 4,733 1.74 % 703,734 4,399 2.50 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,831,826 35,615 3.64 % 3,761,667 36,829 3.87 % 3,539,485 41,724 4.61 % Commercial loans (3) 1,281,202 10,677 3.27 % 1,234,537 10,450 3.35 % 838,092 10,291 4.81 % Equipment financing (3) 1,089,058 19,018 6.99 % 1,069,192 18,973 7.10 % 1,019,179 18,519 7.27 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 814,559 7,860 3.86 % 814,431 8,068 3.96 % 776,482 8,215 4.23 % Other consumer loans (3) 395,990 3,127 3.13 % 411,326 3,153 3.07 % 415,082 4,917 4.69 % Total loans and leases 7,412,635 76,297 4.12 % 7,291,153 77,473 4.25 % 6,588,320 83,666 5.08 % Total interest-earning assets 8,522,843 80,759 3.79 % 8,381,311 82,206 3.92 % 7,292,054 88,065 4.83 % Non-interest-earning assets 495,829 488,229 454,438 Total assets $ 9,018,672 $ 8,869,540 $ 7,746,492 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 427,009 128 0.12 % $ 395,158 114 0.12 % $ 335,091 129 0.15 % Savings accounts 688,223 258 0.15 % 663,782 357 0.22 % 600,609 820 0.54 % Money market accounts 1,855,803 1,658 0.36 % 1,784,343 2,074 0.47 % 1,683,548 5,413 1.28 % Certificates of deposit 1,536,969 7,022 1.82 % 1,637,486 8,364 2.05 % 1,658,650 9,691 2.32 % Brokered deposit accounts 562,112 1,517 1.07 % 381,709 1,869 1.97 % 342,291 2,247 2.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,070,116 10,583 0.83 % 4,862,478 12,778 1.06 % 4,620,189 18,300 1.57 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 944,865 2,876 1.19 % 1,102,079 3,751 1.35 % 759,738 4,859 2.50 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,687 1,246 5.96 % 83,647 1,263 6.04 % 83,530 1,300 6.22 % Other borrowed funds 118,969 61 0.21 % 70,795 44 0.25 % 79,620 211 1.05 % Total borrowings 1,147,521 4,183 1.43 % 1,256,521 5,058 1.59 % 922,888 6,370 2.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,217,637 14,766 0.94 % 6,118,999 17,836 1.17 % 5,543,077 24,670 1.77 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,569,411 1,512,089 1,096,788 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 296,992 312,213 178,564 Total liabilities 8,084,040 7,943,301 6,818,429 Stockholders’ equity 934,632 926,239 928,063 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,018,672 $ 8,869,540 $ 7,746,492 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 65,993 2.85 % 64,370 2.75 % 63,395 3.06 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 55 82 159 Net interest income $ 65,938 $ 64,288 $ 63,236 Net interest margin (5) 3.08 % 3.09 % 3.45 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 744,065 $ 10,489 1.88 % $ 591,535 $ 9,526 2.15 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 65,367 2,371 4.84 % 59,747 2,693 6.01 % Short-term investments 174,177 354 0.27 % 49,833 1,105 2.96 % Total investments 983,609 13,214 1.79 % 701,115 13,324 2.53 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,763,750 112,912 3.94 % 3,454,996 123,106 4.70 % Commercial loans (3) 1,100,346 29,455 3.52 % 814,392 29,773 4.82 % Equipment financing (3) 1,070,433 56,937 7.09 % 1,004,363 54,795 7.27 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 813,196 23,862 3.91 % 776,440 24,524 4.21 % Other consumer loans (3) 408,332 10,235 3.33 % 413,645 15,155 4.89 % Total loans and leases 7,156,057 233,401 4.35 % 6,463,836 247,353 5.10 % Total interest-earning assets 8,139,666 246,615 4.04 % 7,164,951 260,677 4.85 % Non-interest-earning assets 479,809 420,287 Total assets $ 8,619,475 $ 7,585,238 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 394,057 358 0.12 % $ 337,671 321 0.13 % Savings accounts 659,754 1,258 0.25 % 609,284 2,154 0.47 % Money market accounts 1,773,234 7,973 0.60 % 1,681,594 16,259 1.29 % Certificates of deposit 1,618,818 24,637 2.03 % 1,587,646 26,601 2.24 % Brokered deposit accounts 434,409 5,375 1.65 % 344,979 6,625 2.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,880,272 39,601 1.08 % 4,561,174 51,960 1.52 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 939,821 10,724 1.50 % 758,992 14,294 2.48 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,648 3,793 6.05 % 83,491 3,913 6.25 % Other borrowed funds 93,698 294 0.42 % 84,477 640 1.01 % Total borrowings 1,117,167 14,811 1.74 % 926,960 18,847 2.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,997,439 54,412 1.21 % 5,488,134 70,807 1.72 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,405,871 1,046,683 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 280,499 141,305 Total liabilities 7,683,809 6,676,122 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 935,666 908,994 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary - 122 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,619,475 $ 7,585,238 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 192,203 2.83 % 189,870 3.13 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 265 501 Net interest income $ 191,938 $ 189,369 Net interest margin (5) 3.15 % 3.54 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 18,679 $ 22,596 $ 20,972 $ 65,534 Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) 40 (87 ) 1,499 284 Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) - 845 - 851 Operating earnings $ 18,639 $ 23,528 $ 19,473 $ 66,101 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.83 Diluted 0.24 0.29 0.25 0.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 78,948,139 79,700,403 79,092,424 79,676,456 Diluted 79,055,901 79,883,510 79,245,113 79,867,683 Return on average assets * 0.83 % 1.17 % 0.32 % 1.15 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % - % 0.02 % - % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * - % 0.04 % - % 0.01 % Operating return on average assets * 0.83 % 1.21 % 0.30 % 1.16 % Return on average tangible assets * 0.84 % 1.19 % 0.33 % 1.18 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % - % 0.02 % 0.01 % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * - % 0.05 % - % 0.02 % Operating return on average tangible assets * 0.84 % 1.24 % 0.31 % 1.19 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 7.99 % 9.74 % 2.99 % 9.61 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * 0.01 % (0.04 )% 0.22 % 0.04 % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * - % 0.36 % - % 0.13 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 7.98 % 10.14 % 2.77 % 9.70 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 9.70 % 11.85 % 3.63 % 11.76 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * 0.02 % (0.05 )% 0.26 % 0.05 % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * - % 0.44 % - % 0.15 % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 9.68 % 12.34 % 3.37 % 11.86 % * Ratios at and for the three and nine months ended are annualized. At and for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Net income (loss), as reported $ 18,679 $ 19,571 $ (17,276 ) $ 22,183 $ 22,596 Average total assets $ 9,018,672 $ 8,869,540 $ 7,965,826 $ 7,860,593 $ 7,746,492 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 164,072 164,385 164,701 165,071 165,493 Average tangible assets $ 8,854,600 $ 8,705,155 $ 7,801,125 $ 7,695,522 $ 7,580,999 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 0.84 % 0.90 % (0.89 )% 1.15 % 1.19 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 934,632 $ 926,239 $ 946,138 $ 941,891 $ 928,063 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 164,072 164,385 164,701 165,071 165,493 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 770,560 $ 761,854 $ 781,437 $ 776,820 $ 762,570 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 9.70 % 10.28 % (8.84 )% 11.42 % 11.85 % Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 935,558 $ 926,413 $ 912,568 $ 945,606 $ 932,311 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 3,464 3,775 4,087 4,423 4,843 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 771,667 $ 762,211 $ 748,054 $ 780,756 $ 767,041 Total assets $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667 $ 8,461,591 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 3,464 3,775 4,087 4,423 4,843 Tangible assets $ 8,836,301 $ 8,905,465 $ 8,297,077 $ 7,692,003 $ 7,713,166 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.73 % 8.56 % 9.02 % 10.15 % 9.94 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 771,667 $ 762,211 $ 748,054 $ 780,756 $ 767,041 Number of common shares issued 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 Less: Treasury shares 5,629,854 5,859,708 5,862,811 5,003,127 5,003,127 Unallocated ESOP shares 58,227 65,334 72,441 79,548 92,337 Unvested restricted shares 487,318 398,188 395,085 406,450 407,784 Number of common shares outstanding 79,001,773 78,853,942 78,846,835 79,688,047 79,673,924 Tangible book value per common share $ 9.77 $ 9.67 $ 9.49 $ 9.80 $ 9.63 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 119,971 $ 119,553 $ 113,181 $ 61,082 $ 59,135 Total loans and leases $ 7,396,358 $ 7,407,697 $ 6,822,527 $ 6,737,816 $ 6,646,821 Less: Total PPP loans 568,383 565,768 - - - Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans $ 6,827,975 $ 6,841,929 $ 6,822,527 $ 6,737,816 $ 6,646,821 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases less PPP loans 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.66 % 0.91 % 0.89 %

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cec3855d-edf6-4322-8fe8-04fde8fa0b4f