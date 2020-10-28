Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brookline Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income of $18.7 million, EPS of $0.24

Announces $0.115 Dividend per Share

Resumes Stock Buyback Program

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $18.7 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $19.6 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, and $22.6 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Paul Perrault, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company noted, “As we look toward the close of 2020, we are thankful for the resilience of our employees in diligently meeting the needs of our customers throughout this unprecedented year. Today we are pleased to report another solid quarter of earnings and growth which are rooted in the strength of our core business areas. While we continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19, the business lines that are fundamental to our success continue to operate effectively during these challenging times."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2020 decreased $69.5 million to $9.0 billion from $9.1 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased $1.1 billion from $7.9 billion at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, total loans and leases were $7.4 billion, representing a decrease of $11.3 million from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $749.5 million from September 30, 2019, primarily driven by loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company has funded 2,922 PPP loans totaling $581.7 million as of August 8, 2020 when the program closed, of which $568.4 million remains outstanding, net of deferred fees and costs at September 30, 2020.

Total investment securities at September 30, 2020 decreased $72.1 million to $784.4 million, as compared to $856.5 million at June 30, 2020, and increased approximately $217.3 million from $567.1 million at September 30, 2019. Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 increased $62.4 million to $317.3 million, as compared to $254.9 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $138.8 million from $178.5 million at September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 12.2 percent of total assets as compared to 12.3 percent and 9.5 percent as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020 increased $352.3 million to $6.8 billion from $6.4 billion at June 30, 2020 and increased $1.1 billion from $5.7 billion at September 30, 2019.

Total borrowed funds at September 30, 2020 decreased $401.6 million to $1.0 billion from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020 and increased $18.6 million from $986.4 million at September 30, 2019.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.39 percent at September 30, 2020, as compared to 10.21 percent at June 30, 2020, and 11.83 percent at September 30, 2019. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.73 percent at September 30, 2020, as compared to 8.56 percent at June 30, 2020, and 9.94 percent at September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $0.10 from $9.67 at June 30, 2020 to $9.77 at September 30, 2020, compared to $9.63 at September 30, 2019.

On December 4, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program authorizing management to repurchase up to $10.0 million of the Company’s common stock over a period of twelve months commencing on January 1, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2020. On March 9, 2020, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the repurchase amount of $10.0 million bringing the total authorized amount to $20.0 million. Subsequently, as previously disclosed, the Company suspended the stock repurchase program effective as of March 24, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company has repurchased 848,319 shares at a weighted average price of $12.27. In 2019, 136,065 shares of the Company's common stock were repurchased by the Company.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $1.6 million to $65.9 million during the third quarter of 2020 from $64.3 million at the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 3.08 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased $1.3 million to $4.9 million from $6.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.9 million in loan level derivative income, net, $0.5 million in gain on investment securities, net and $0.5 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by increases of $0.3 million in deposit fees and $0.3 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", commonly referred to as CECL. 

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.0 million compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net charge-offs in the quarter was driven by the charge-off of $4.3 million on a commercial taxi medallion relationship which had a $3.2 million specific reserve previously established. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 27 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 from 8 basis points for the second quarter of 2020.

While economic conditions and forecasts have generally improved from Q2, there remains significant uncertainty and volatility related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on businesses and households as we enter the fall and winter seasons.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.62 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.61 percent at June 30, 2020, and 0.89 percent at September 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan and lease losses represents 1.76 percent coverage at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.75 percent at June 30, 2020.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.51 percent at September 30, 2020, a decrease from 0.56 percent at June 30, 2020. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $3.3 million to $38.0 million at September 30, 2020 from $41.3 million at June 30, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.44 percent at September 30, 2020, a decrease from 0.47 percent at June 30, 2020. Total nonperforming assets decreased $3.4 million to $39.4 million at September 30, 2020 from $42.8 million at June 30, 2020.

From March 1, 2020 through the earlier of December 31, 2020 or 60 days after the termination date of the national emergency declared by the President on March 13, 2020 concerning the COVID-19 outbreak (the “national emergency”), a financial institution may elect to suspend the requirements under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. for loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic that would otherwise be categorized as a troubled debt restructured, including impairment accounting. This troubled debt restructuring relief applies for the term of the loan modification that occurs during the applicable period for a loan that was not more than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019. Financial institutions are required to maintain records of the volume of loans involved in modifications to which troubled debt restructuring relief is applicable. As of September 30, 2020, approximately 77 percent of loans granted an initial loan payment deferral have returned to payment status and 910 credits totaling $280 million or 3.8 percent of total loans outstanding have been modified.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased $1.8 million to $40.9 million from $39.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.5 million in compensation and employee benefits expense due to lower deferred loan origination costs, $0.5 million in FDIC insurance expense and $0.1 million in equipment and data processing expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in other expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 26.2 percent and 23.9 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 24.9 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 24.9 percent and 24.4 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 0.83 percent during the third quarter 2020 from 0.88 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to 7.99 percent during the third quarter of 2020 from 8.45 percent for the second quarter of 2020. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity decreased to 9.70 percent for the third quarter of 2020 from 10.28 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.115 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The dividend will be paid on November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2020.

STOCK REPURCHASE

As previously disclosed, the Company suspended its stock repurchase program effective as of March 24, 2020 with $9.6 million remaining in the Board authorized program. On October 28, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved resumption of the stock repurchase program to be completed by December 31, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://services.choruscall.com/links/brkl201029.html. To listen to the call without access to the slides, please dial 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (international) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. call. A recording of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 10148701.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $9.0 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical or current facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regard the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements made with regard to the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, financial condition, credit quality, liquidity and results of operation may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact:       Carl M. Carlson
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
(617) 425-5331
ccarlson@brkl.com
     



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019 		September 30,
2019
  (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:            
Net interest income $ 65,938   $ 64,288     $ 61,712   $ 63,931   $ 63,236  
Provision for credit losses   4,528     5,347       54,114     3,602     871  
Non-interest income   4,862     6,235       9,328     7,756     7,929  
Non-interest expense   40,947     39,109       40,748     38,815     40,191  
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   25,325     26,067       (23,822 )   29,270     30,103  
Net income (loss) attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc.   18,679     19,571       (17,276 )   22,183     22,596  
             
Performance Ratios:            
Net interest margin (1)   3.08 %   3.09 %     3.31 %   3.43 %   3.45 %
Interest-rate spread (1)   2.85 %   2.75 %     2.91 %   3.05 %   3.06 %
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.83 %   0.88 %     (0.87 )%   1.13 %   1.17 %
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)   0.84 %   0.90 %     (0.89 )%   1.15 %   1.19 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)   7.99 %   8.45 %     (7.30 )%   9.42 %   9.74 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)   9.70 %   10.28 %     (8.84 )%   11.42 %   11.85 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   57.83 %   55.46 %     57.36 %   54.15 %   56.48 %
             
Per Common Share Data:            
Net income (loss) — Basic $ 0.24   $ 0.25     $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28   $ 0.28  
Net income (loss) — Diluted   0.24     0.25       (0.22 )   0.28     0.28  
Cash dividends declared   0.115     0.115       0.115     0.115     0.115  
Book value per share (end of period)   11.84     11.75       11.57     11.87     11.70  
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)   9.77     9.67       9.49     9.80     9.63  
Stock price (end of period)   8.65     10.08       11.28     16.46     14.73  
             
Balance Sheet:            
Total assets $ 9,000,192   $ 9,069,667     $ 8,461,591   $ 7,856,853   $ 7,878,436  
Total loans and leases   7,396,358     7,407,697       6,822,527     6,737,816     6,646,821  
Total deposits   6,792,523     6,440,233       5,889,938     5,830,072     5,729,339  
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity   935,558     926,413       912,568     945,606     932,311  
             
Asset Quality:            
Nonperforming assets $ 39,365   $ 42,754     $ 41,122   $ 22,092   $ 23,760  
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.44 %   0.47 %     0.49 %   0.28 %   0.30 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 119,971   $ 119,553     $ 113,181   $ 61,082   $ 59,135  
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.62 %   1.61 %     1.66 %   0.91 %   0.89 %
Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 4,963   $ 1,383     $ 2,234   $ 1,622   $ 366  
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.27 %   0.08 %     0.13 %   0.10 %   0.02 %
             
Capital Ratios:            
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.39 %   10.21 %     10.78 %   12.04 %   11.83 %
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.73 %   8.56 %     9.02 %   10.15 %   9.94 %
             
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
             


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks $ 33,818   $ 38,522     $ 86,996     $ 33,589   $ 93,841  
Short-term investments   283,515     216,394       253,772       44,201     84,689  
Total cash and cash equivalents   317,333     254,916       340,768       77,790     178,530  
Investment securities available-for-sale   783,867     854,505       761,539       498,995     467,339  
Investment securities held-to-maturity   -     -       -       86,780     95,163  
Equity securities held-for-trading   525     1,992       2,558       3,581     4,581  
Total investment securities   784,392     856,497       764,097       589,356     567,083  
Loans and leases held-for-sale   -     -       -       -     -  
Loans and leases:              
Commercial real estate loans   3,835,372     3,837,703       3,762,158       3,669,222     3,589,451  
Commercial loans and leases   2,354,613     2,361,463       1,826,866       1,838,748     1,850,388  
Consumer loans   1,206,373     1,208,531       1,233,503       1,229,846     1,206,982  
Total loans and leases   7,396,358     7,407,697       6,822,527       6,737,816     6,646,821  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (119,971 )   (119,553 )     (113,181 )     (61,082 )   (59,135 )
Net loans and leases   7,276,387     7,288,144       6,709,346       6,676,734     6,587,686  
Restricted equity securities   61,715     71,638       68,472       53,818     57,896  
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   72,441     73,127       73,786       74,350     75,229  
Right-of-use asset operating leases   23,492     24,343       24,789       24,876     26,216  
Deferred tax asset   42,269     42,683       38,141       25,017     25,204  
Goodwill   160,427     160,427       160,427       160,427     160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   3,464     3,775       4,087       4,423     4,843  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   1,413     1,454       2,038       2,631     2,132  
Other assets   256,859     292,663       275,640       167,431     193,190  
Total assets $ 9,000,192   $ 9,069,667     $ 8,461,591     $ 7,856,853   $ 7,878,436  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Deposits:              
Demand checking accounts $ 1,550,267   $ 1,603,037     $ 1,175,329     $ 1,141,578   $ 1,106,684  
NOW accounts   459,902     417,622       361,854       371,380     340,321  
Savings accounts   716,630     657,758       653,026       613,467     604,481  
Money market accounts   1,878,258     1,809,868       1,676,092       1,682,005     1,666,231  
Certificate of deposit accounts   1,492,913     1,601,768       1,669,509       1,671,738     1,673,382  
Brokered deposit accounts   694,553     350,180       354,128       349,904     338,240  
Total deposits   6,792,523     6,440,233       5,889,938       5,830,072     5,729,339  
Borrowed funds:              
Advances from the FHLBB   841,169     1,267,570       1,137,431       758,469     854,481  
Subordinated debentures and notes   83,707     83,668       83,630       83,591     83,551  
Other borrowed funds   80,169     55,431       70,743       60,689     48,373  
Total borrowed funds   1,005,045     1,406,669       1,291,804       902,749     986,405  
Operating lease liabilities   23,492     24,343       24,789       24,876     26,216  
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts   6,429     6,467       7,441       7,232     7,072  
Reserve for unfunded credits   13,964     14,816       17,222       1,880     1,847  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   223,181     250,726       317,829       144,438     195,246  
Total liabilities   8,064,634     8,143,254       7,549,023       6,911,247     6,946,125  
Stockholders' equity:              
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity:              
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively   852     852       852       852     852  
Additional paid-in capital   736,294     738,155       737,422       736,601     735,928  
Retained earnings, partially restricted   247,336     237,808       227,359       265,376     252,435  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   18,782     19,538       16,947       2,283     2,775  
Treasury stock, at cost;              
5,629,854, 5,859,708, 5,862,811, 5,003,127, and 5,003,127 shares, respectively   (67,376 )   (69,572 )     (69,617 )     (59,073 )   (59,176 )
Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan;              
58,227, 65,334, 72,441, 79,548, and 92,337 shares, respectively   (330 )   (368 )     (395 )     (433 )   (503 )
Total stockholders' equity   935,558     926,413       912,568       945,606     932,311  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,000,192   $ 9,069,667     $ 8,461,591     $ 7,856,853   $ 7,878,436  
                                   



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:            
Loans and leases $ 76,240   $ 77,416 $ 79,559   $ 83,309 $ 83,566  
Debt securities   3,746     3,701   2,976     2,910   2,977  
Marketable and restricted equity securities   672     908   778     813   876  
Short-term investments   46     99   209     418   487  
Total interest and dividend income   80,704     82,124   83,522     87,450   87,906  
Interest expense:            
Deposits   10,583     12,778   16,240     17,655   18,300  
Borrowed funds   4,183     5,058   5,570     5,864   6,370  
Total interest expense   14,766     17,836   21,810     23,519   24,670  
Net interest income   65,938     64,288   61,712     63,931   63,236  
Provision for credit losses   4,528     5,347   54,114     3,602   871  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   61,410     58,941   7,598     60,329   62,365  
Non-interest income:            
Deposit fees   2,305     1,929   2,458     2,710   2,710  
Loan fees   397     513   550     567   719  
Loan level derivative income, net   527     1,440   2,156     2,494   2,251  
Gain (loss) on investment securities, net   54     586   1,330     133   (116 )
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale   632     299   120     309   550  
Other   947     1,468   2,714     1,543   1,815  
Total non-interest income   4,862     6,235   9,328     7,756   7,929  
Non-interest expense:            
Compensation and employee benefits   26,092     24,619   25,219     23,987   24,871  
Occupancy   3,802     3,825   3,953     4,102   3,895  
Equipment and data processing   4,293     4,155   4,703     4,601   4,749  
Professional services   1,112     1,056   1,651     1,120   1,083  
FDIC insurance   1,363     858   378     53   54  
Advertising and marketing   1,024     1,017   1,075     828   1,035  
Amortization of identified intangible assets   312     311   336     420   421  
Merger and restructuring expense   -     -   -     -   1,125  
Other   2,949     3,268   3,433     3,704   2,958  
Total non-interest expense   40,947     39,109   40,748     38,815   40,191  
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   25,325     26,067   (23,822 )   29,270   30,103  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   6,646     6,496   (6,546 )   7,087   7,507  
Net income (loss) attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 18,679   $ 19,571 $ (17,276 ) $ 22,183 $ 22,596  
Earnings per common share:            
Basic $ 0.24   $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.28  
Diluted $ 0.24   $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.28  
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:          
Basic   78,948,139     78,849,282   79,481,462     79,682,724   79,700,403  
Diluted   79,055,901     79,015,274   79,665,774     79,845,447   79,883,510  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115   $ 0.115 $ 0.115   $ 0.115 $ 0.110  
             



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
   
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020 2019
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:    
Loans and leases $ 233,215 $ 247,036
Debt securities   10,423   9,371
Marketable and restricted equity securities   2,358   2,664
Short-term investments   354   1,105
Total interest and dividend income   246,350   260,176
Interest expense:    
Deposits   39,601   51,960
Borrowed funds   14,811   18,847
Total interest expense   54,412   70,807
Net interest income   191,938   189,369
Provision for credit losses   63,989   5,981
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   127,949   183,388
Non-interest income:    
Deposit Fees   6,692   7,913
Loan Fees   1,460   1,530
Loan level derivative income, net   4,123   5,768
Gain on investment securities, net   1,970   375
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale   1,051   1,400
Other   5,129   5,051
Total non-interest income   20,425   22,037
Non-interest expense:    
Compensation and employee benefits   75,931   72,567
Occupancy   11,580   11,594
Equipment and data processing   13,152   14,051
Professional services   3,819   3,246
FDIC insurance   2,599   1,392
Advertising and marketing   3,116   3,216
Amortization of identified intangible assets   959   1,243
Merger and restructuring expense   -   1,125
Other   9,650   10,232
Total non-interest expense   120,806   118,666
Income before provision for income taxes   27,568   86,759
Provision for income taxes   6,596   21,182
Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary   20,972   65,577
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary   -   43
Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 20,972 $ 65,534
Earnings per common share:    
Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.82
Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.82
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:  
Basic   79,092,424   79,676,456
Diluted   79,245,113   79,867,683
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.345 $ 0.325
     


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
  (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:          
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:          
Commercial real estate mortgage $ 10,841   $ 10,139   $ 10,937   $ 2,845   $ 2,910  
Multi-family mortgage   -     -     85     84     87  
Total commercial real estate loans   10,841     10,139     11,022     2,929     2,997  
           
Commercial   7,751     12,427     12,991     4,909     3,139  
Equipment financing   13,372     13,100     10,356     9,822     12,817  
Condominium association   117     190     203     151     163  
Total commercial loans and leases   21,240     25,717     23,550     14,882     16,119  
           
Residential mortgage   4,634     4,157     3,446     753     1,605  
Home equity   1,235     1,278     1,059     896     904  
Other consumer   2     9     7     1     3  
Total consumer loans   5,871     5,444     4,512     1,650     2,512  
           
Total nonaccrual loans and leases   37,952     41,300     39,084     19,461     21,628  
           
Other real estate owned   -     -     -     -     201  
Other repossessed assets   1,413     1,454     2,038     2,631     1,931  
Total nonperforming assets $ 39,365   $ 42,754   $ 41,122   $ 22,092   $ 23,760  
           
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 1,180   $ 1,974   $ 1,045   $ 10,109   $ 11,885  
           
Troubled debt restructurings on accrual   11,309     10,172     16,480     17,076     22,233  
Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual   5,742     5,972     5,819     6,104     5,763  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 17,051   $ 16,144   $ 22,299   $ 23,180   $ 27,996  
           
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases   0.51 %   0.56 %   0.57 %   0.29 %   0.33 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.44 %   0.47 %   0.49 %   0.28 %   0.30 %
           
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:      
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 119,553   $ 113,181   $ 61,082   $ 59,135   $ 58,635  
CECL adjustment to retained earnings   -     -     6,632     -     -  
Charge-offs   (5,511 )   (1,803 )   (2,539 )   (1,894 )   (1,190 )
Recoveries   548     420     305     272     824  
Net charge-offs   (4,963 )   (1,383 )   (2,234 )   (1,622 )   (366 )
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *   5,381     7,755     47,701     3,569     866  
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 119,971   $ 119,553   $ 113,181   $ 61,082   $ 59,135  
           
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.62 %   1.61 %   1.66 %   0.91 %   0.89 %
           
NET CHARGE-OFFS:          
Commercial real estate loans $ 70   $ (94 ) $ -   $ -   $ -  
Commercial loans and leases   4,917     1,498     2,280     1,589     403  
Consumer loans   (24 )   (21 )   (46 )   33     (37 )
Total net charge-offs $ 4,963   $ 1,383   $ 2,234   $ 1,622   $ 366  
           
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.27 %   0.08 %   0.13 %   0.10 %   0.02 %
           
*provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.9) million, $2.4 million and $6.4 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
 


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
  Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Investments:                  
Debt securities (2) $ 851,608 $ 3,746 1.76 % $ 773,523 $ 3,719 1.92 % $ 573,389 $ 3,027 2.11 %
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2)   66,154   670 4.06 %   71,058   915 5.15 %   59,638   885 5.94 %
Short-term investments   192,446   46 0.10 %   245,577   99 0.16 %   70,707   487 2.76 %
Total investments   1,110,208   4,462 1.61 %   1,090,158   4,733 1.74 %   703,734   4,399 2.50 %
Loans and Leases:                  
Commercial real estate loans (3)   3,831,826   35,615 3.64 %   3,761,667   36,829 3.87 %   3,539,485   41,724 4.61 %
Commercial loans (3)   1,281,202   10,677 3.27 %   1,234,537   10,450 3.35 %   838,092   10,291 4.81 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,089,058   19,018 6.99 %   1,069,192   18,973 7.10 %   1,019,179   18,519 7.27 %
Residential mortgage loans (3)   814,559   7,860 3.86 %   814,431   8,068 3.96 %   776,482   8,215 4.23 %
Other consumer loans (3)   395,990   3,127 3.13 %   411,326   3,153 3.07 %   415,082   4,917 4.69 %
Total loans and leases   7,412,635   76,297 4.12 %   7,291,153   77,473 4.25 %   6,588,320   83,666 5.08 %
Total interest-earning assets   8,522,843   80,759 3.79 %   8,381,311   82,206 3.92 %   7,292,054   88,065 4.83 %
Non-interest-earning assets   495,829       488,229       454,438    
Total assets $ 9,018,672     $ 8,869,540     $ 7,746,492    
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
NOW accounts $ 427,009   128 0.12 % $ 395,158   114 0.12 % $ 335,091   129 0.15 %
Savings accounts   688,223   258 0.15 %   663,782   357 0.22 %   600,609   820 0.54 %
Money market accounts   1,855,803   1,658 0.36 %   1,784,343   2,074 0.47 %   1,683,548   5,413 1.28 %
Certificates of deposit   1,536,969   7,022 1.82 %   1,637,486   8,364 2.05 %   1,658,650   9,691 2.32 %
Brokered deposit accounts   562,112   1,517 1.07 %   381,709   1,869 1.97 %   342,291   2,247 2.60 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,070,116   10,583 0.83 %   4,862,478   12,778 1.06 %   4,620,189   18,300 1.57 %
Borrowings                  
Advances from the FHLBB   944,865   2,876 1.19 %   1,102,079   3,751 1.35 %   759,738   4,859 2.50 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   83,687   1,246 5.96 %   83,647   1,263 6.04 %   83,530   1,300 6.22 %
Other borrowed funds   118,969   61 0.21 %   70,795   44 0.25 %   79,620   211 1.05 %
Total borrowings   1,147,521   4,183 1.43 %   1,256,521   5,058 1.59 %   922,888   6,370 2.70 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,217,637   14,766 0.94 %   6,118,999   17,836 1.17 %   5,543,077   24,670 1.77 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand checking accounts   1,569,411       1,512,089       1,096,788    
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   296,992       312,213       178,564    
Total liabilities   8,084,040       7,943,301       6,818,429    
Stockholders’ equity   934,632       926,239       928,063    
Total liabilities and equity $ 9,018,672     $ 8,869,540     $ 7,746,492    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)     65,993 2.85 %     64,370 2.75 %     63,395 3.06 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income     55       82       159  
Net interest income   $ 65,938     $ 64,288     $ 63,236  
Net interest margin (5)     3.08 %     3.09 %     3.45 %
                   
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
                   


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
  Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Investments:            
Debt securities (2) $ 744,065 $ 10,489 1.88 % $ 591,535 $ 9,526 2.15 %
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2)   65,367   2,371 4.84 %   59,747   2,693 6.01 %
Short-term investments   174,177   354 0.27 %   49,833   1,105 2.96 %
Total investments   983,609   13,214 1.79 %   701,115   13,324 2.53 %
Loans and Leases:            
Commercial real estate loans (3)   3,763,750   112,912 3.94 %   3,454,996   123,106 4.70 %
Commercial loans (3)   1,100,346   29,455 3.52 %   814,392   29,773 4.82 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,070,433   56,937 7.09 %   1,004,363   54,795 7.27 %
Residential mortgage loans (3)   813,196   23,862 3.91 %   776,440   24,524 4.21 %
Other consumer loans (3)   408,332   10,235 3.33 %   413,645   15,155 4.89 %
Total loans and leases   7,156,057   233,401 4.35 %   6,463,836   247,353 5.10 %
Total interest-earning assets   8,139,666   246,615 4.04 %   7,164,951   260,677 4.85 %
Non-interest-earning assets   479,809       420,287    
Total assets $ 8,619,475     $ 7,585,238    
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
NOW accounts $ 394,057   358 0.12 % $ 337,671   321 0.13 %
Savings accounts   659,754   1,258 0.25 %   609,284   2,154 0.47 %
Money market accounts   1,773,234   7,973 0.60 %   1,681,594   16,259 1.29 %
Certificates of deposit   1,618,818   24,637 2.03 %   1,587,646   26,601 2.24 %
Brokered deposit accounts   434,409   5,375 1.65 %   344,979   6,625 2.57 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,880,272   39,601 1.08 %   4,561,174   51,960 1.52 %
Borrowings            
Advances from the FHLBB   939,821   10,724 1.50 %   758,992   14,294 2.48 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   83,648   3,793 6.05 %   83,491   3,913 6.25 %
Other borrowed funds   93,698   294 0.42 %   84,477   640 1.01 %
Total borrowings   1,117,167   14,811 1.74 %   926,960   18,847 2.68 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,997,439   54,412 1.21 %   5,488,134   70,807 1.72 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand checking accounts   1,405,871       1,046,683    
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   280,499       141,305    
Total liabilities   7,683,809       6,676,122    
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity   935,666       908,994    
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary   -       122    
Total liabilities and equity $ 8,619,475     $ 7,585,238    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)     192,203 2.83 %     189,870 3.13 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income     265       501  
Net interest income   $ 191,938     $ 189,369  
Net interest margin (5)     3.15 %     3.54 %
             
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
             


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
      Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2020 2019 2020 2019
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information   (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
           
Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc.   $ 18,679   $ 22,596   $ 20,972   $ 65,534  
Less:            
Security gains (losses) (after-tax)     40     (87 )   1,499     284  
Add:            
Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax)     -     845     -     851  
Operating earnings     $ 18,639   $ 23,528   $ 19,473   $ 66,101  
             
Operating earnings per common share:            
Basic     $ 0.24   $ 0.30   $ 0.25   $ 0.83  
Diluted       0.24     0.29     0.25     0.83  
             
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:          
Basic       78,948,139     79,700,403     79,092,424     79,676,456  
Diluted       79,055,901     79,883,510     79,245,113     79,867,683  
             
             
Return on average assets *     0.83 %   1.17 %   0.32 %   1.15 %
Less:            
Security gains (losses) (after-tax) *     - %   - %   0.02 %   - %
Add:            
Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) *     - %   0.04 %   - %   0.01 %
Operating return on average assets *     0.83 %   1.21 %   0.30 %   1.16 %
             
             
Return on average tangible assets *     0.84 %   1.19 %   0.33 %   1.18 %
Less:            
Security gains (losses) (after-tax) *     - %   - %   0.02 %   0.01 %
Add:            
Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) *     - %   0.05 %   - %   0.02 %
Operating return on average tangible assets *     0.84 %   1.24 %   0.31 %   1.19 %
             
             
Return on average stockholders' equity *     7.99 %   9.74 %   2.99 %   9.61 %
Less:            
Security gains (losses) (after-tax) *     0.01 %   (0.04 )%   0.22 %   0.04 %
Add:            
Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) *     - %   0.36 %   - %   0.13 %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *     7.98 %   10.14 %   2.77 %   9.70 %
             
             
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *     9.70 %   11.85 %   3.63 %   11.76 %
Less:            
Security gains (losses) (after-tax) *     0.02 %   (0.05 )%   0.26 %   0.05 %
Add:            
Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) *     - %   0.44 %   - %   0.15 %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *     9.68 %   12.34 %   3.37 %   11.86 %
             
* Ratios at and for the three and nine months ended are annualized.          
             
             
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		March 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019 		September 30,
2019
  (Dollars in Thousands)
             
Net income (loss), as reported $ 18,679     $ 19,571   $ (17,276 ) $ 22,183   $ 22,596  
             
Average total assets $ 9,018,672     $ 8,869,540   $ 7,965,826   $ 7,860,593   $ 7,746,492  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   164,072       164,385     164,701     165,071     165,493  
Average tangible assets $ 8,854,600     $ 8,705,155   $ 7,801,125   $ 7,695,522   $ 7,580,999  
             
Return on average tangible assets (annualized)   0.84 %     0.90 %   (0.89 )%   1.15 %   1.19 %
             
Average total stockholders’ equity $ 934,632     $ 926,239   $ 946,138   $ 941,891   $ 928,063  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   164,072       164,385     164,701     165,071     165,493  
Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 770,560     $ 761,854   $ 781,437   $ 776,820   $ 762,570  
             
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)   9.70 %     10.28 %   (8.84 )%   11.42 %   11.85 %
             
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 935,558     $ 926,413   $ 912,568   $ 945,606   $ 932,311  
Less:            
Goodwill   160,427       160,427     160,427     160,427     160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net   3,464       3,775     4,087     4,423     4,843  
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 771,667     $ 762,211   $ 748,054   $ 780,756   $ 767,041  
             
Total assets $ 9,000,192     $ 9,069,667   $ 8,461,591   $ 7,856,853   $ 7,878,436  
Less:            
Goodwill   160,427       160,427     160,427     160,427     160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net   3,464       3,775     4,087     4,423     4,843  
Tangible assets $ 8,836,301     $ 8,905,465   $ 8,297,077   $ 7,692,003   $ 7,713,166  
             
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   8.73 %     8.56 %   9.02 %   10.15 %   9.94 %
             
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 771,667     $ 762,211   $ 748,054   $ 780,756   $ 767,041  
             
Number of common shares issued   85,177,172       85,177,172     85,177,172     85,177,172     85,177,172  
Less:            
Treasury shares   5,629,854       5,859,708     5,862,811     5,003,127     5,003,127  
Unallocated ESOP shares   58,227       65,334     72,441     79,548     92,337  
Unvested restricted shares   487,318       398,188     395,085     406,450     407,784  
Number of common shares outstanding   79,001,773       78,853,942     78,846,835     79,688,047     79,673,924  
             
Tangible book value per common share $ 9.77     $ 9.67   $ 9.49   $ 9.80   $ 9.63  
             
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 119,971     $ 119,553   $ 113,181   $ 61,082   $ 59,135  
             
Total loans and leases $ 7,396,358     $ 7,407,697   $ 6,822,527   $ 6,737,816   $ 6,646,821  
Less:            
Total PPP loans   568,383       565,768     -     -     -  
Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans $ 6,827,975     $ 6,841,929   $ 6,822,527   $ 6,737,816   $ 6,646,821  
             
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases less PPP loans   1.76 %     1.75 %   1.66 %   0.91 %   0.89 %
             

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cec3855d-edf6-4322-8fe8-04fde8fa0b4f

Primary Logo

Brookline Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

