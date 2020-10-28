Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Worldwide net sales were $216.1 million, an increase of 10.1% as compared to the third quarter of 2019

GAAP net income was $44.2 million, an increase of 15.4% as compared to the third quarter of 2019

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.44 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.49

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 34.8% of net sales

“The Globus Team executed extremely well in the third quarter, delivering record revenue, record earnings per share and outstanding Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow,” said Dave Demski, President and CEO. “Our U.S. Spine business grew by 17% over last year, which reflects not only a bounce back in surgical volumes, but continued growth in market share. Competitive recruiting and onboarding, pull through from a growing base of robotic installations, and impressive uptake from new product introductions were all strong contributors to growth. While Enabling Technologies revenue was down compared to last year’s outstanding third quarter, we are encouraged by the health of the pipeline as we exited the quarter. In fact, we have already sold more robots in October than we did for all of the third quarter.”

Worldwide net sales for the third quarter of 2020 was $216.1 million, an increase of 10.1% over the third quarter of 2019 as-reported and an increase of 10.0% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the third quarter of 2020, including robotics, increased by 11.9% compared to the third quarter of 2019. International net sales for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 1.4% over the third quarter of 2019 as-reported and an increase of 0.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $44.2 million, an increase of 15.4% over the same period last year. Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.44, compared to $0.38 for the third quarter 2019. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.49, compared to $0.43 in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 14.9%.

The Company generated net cash from operating activities of $53.2 million and non-GAAP free cash flow of $35.9 million during the third quarter of 2020. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $685.2 million as of September 30, 2020. The Company remains debt free.

2020 Annual Guidance

On April 16, 2020, due to the rapidly evolving environment and continued uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Globus Medical withdrew previously announced full year 2020 guidance. At this time, Globus Medical cannot predict the specific extent, or duration, of the impact of COVID-19 on its financial and operating results.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees.

In addition, for the period ended September 30, 2020 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represents net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended September 30, 2020 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov . Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 216,098 $ 196,215 $ 555,597 $ 573,701 Cost of goods sold 57,097 45,387 156,604 131,214 Gross profit 159,001 150,828 398,993 442,487 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,421 14,508 69,278 44,577 Selling, general and administrative 89,152 88,455 262,710 262,618 Provision for litigation — 1,625 197 1,625 Amortization of intangibles 4,152 3,620 12,043 10,412 Acquisition related costs 1,263 559 1,867 1,245 Total operating expenses 108,988 108,767 346,095 320,477 Operating income/(loss) 50,013 42,061 52,898 122,010 Other income, net Interest income/(expense), net 3,085 4,377 10,999 12,954 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (170 ) 145 (806 ) 123 Other income/(expense) 202 169 595 410 Total other income/(expense), net 3,117 4,691 10,788 13,487 Income/(loss) before income taxes 53,130 46,752 63,686 135,497 Income tax provision 8,914 8,445 14,358 25,816 Net income/(loss) $ 44,216 $ 38,307 $ 49,328 $ 109,681 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 0.49 $ 1.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 98,217 99,238 98,453 98,998 Dilutive stock options 2,268 2,862 2,370 2,687 Diluted 100,485 102,100 100,823 101,685 Anti-dilutive stock options excluded from weighted average calculation 5,101 5,108 6,130 4,939







GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except par value) 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 250,607 $ 195,724 Short-term marketable securities 159,030 115,763 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $7,011 and $5,599, respectively 143,268 154,326 Inventories 231,858 196,314 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,091 17,243 Income taxes receivable 8,097 8,098 Total current assets 811,951 687,468 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $267,364 and $243,732, respectively 215,274 199,841 Long-term marketable securities 275,587 409,514 Intangible assets, net 81,794 78,812 Goodwill 129,662 128,775 Other assets 22,851 21,741 Deferred income taxes 4,620 5,926 Total assets $ 1,541,739 $ 1,532,077 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,022 $ 24,614 Accrued expenses 61,803 63,283 Income taxes payable 979 1,057 Business acquisition liabilities 997 6,727 Deferred revenue 6,179 5,402 Payable to broker - 10,320 Total current liabilities 99,980 111,403 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 3,551 2,822 Deferred income taxes 4,128 6,023 Other liabilities 16,876 9,377 Total liabilities 124,535 129,625 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 76,241,618 and 77,394,983 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 76 77 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 422,774 357,320 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,207 (2,898 ) Retained earnings 992,125 1,047,931 Total equity 1,417,204 1,402,452 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,541,739 $ 1,532,077







GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 49,328 $ 109,681 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Acquired in-process research and development 24,418 — Depreciation and amortization 45,970 38,688 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities 215 (1,008 ) Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories 12,411 1,939 Stock-based compensation expense 21,138 19,647 Allowance for doubtful accounts 2,741 2,732 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 1,027 579 Change in deferred income taxes (4,458 ) 2,434 (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 714 518 Payment of business acquisition related liabilities (700 ) — (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable 8,412 (5,367 ) Inventories (47,271 ) (40,869 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,381 ) (3,044 ) Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts payable 5,401 (158 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,749 1,225 Income taxes payable/receivable (105 ) (9,331 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 118,609 117,666 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (57,418 ) (277,446 ) Maturities of marketable securities 100,830 205,818 Sales of marketable securities 39,944 46,474 Purchases of property and equipment (49,595 ) (54,957 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible and other assets (31,991 ) (24,135 ) Net cash used in investing activities 1,770 (104,246 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition related liabilities (5,327 ) (6,096 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 44,121 19,350 Repurchase of common stock (104,669 ) — Net cash used in/provided by financing activities (65,875 ) 13,254 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 379 (231 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 54,883 26,443 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 195,724 139,747 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 250,607 $ 166,190 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 19,328 $ 34,056 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,931 $ 5,959





Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Geographic Area:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 United States $ 182,104 $ 162,697 $ 465,705 $ 470,224 International 33,994 33,518 89,892 103,477 Total net sales $ 216,098 $ 196,215 $ 555,597 $ 573,701

Net Sales by Revenue Stream:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Musculoskeletal Solutions products $ 207,063 $ 182,324 $ 533,085 $ 540,620 Enabling Technologies products 9,035 13,891 22,512 33,081 Total net sales $ 216,098 $ 196,215 $ 555,597 $ 573,701

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

September 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 250,607 $ 195,724 Short-term marketable securities 159,030 115,763 Long-term marketable securities 275,587 409,514 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities $ 685,224 $ 721,001

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income/(loss) $ 44,216 $ 38,307 $ 49,328 $ 109,681 Interest income/(expense), net (3,085 ) (4,377 ) (10,999 ) (12,954 ) Provision for income taxes 8,914 8,445 14,358 25,816 Depreciation and amortization 16,301 13,575 45,970 38,688 EBITDA 66,346 55,950 98,657 161,231 Stock-based compensation expense 7,020 6,898 21,138 19,647 Provision for litigation — 1,625 197 1,625 Acquisition related costs/licensing 1,753 1,040 3,179 2,011 Acquisition of in-process research and development — — 24,418 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,119 $ 65,513 $ 147,589 $ 184,514 Net income as a percentage of net sales 20.5 % 19.5 % 8.9 % 19.1 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 34.8 % 33.4 % 26.6 % 32.2 %





Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income/(loss) $ 44,216 $ 38,307 $ 49,328 $ 109,681 Provision for litigation — 1,625 197 1,625 Amortization of intangibles 4,152 3,620 12,043 10,412 Acquisition related costs/licensing 1,753 1,040 3,179 2,011 Acquisition of in-process research and development — — 24,418 — Tax effect of adjusting items (992 ) (1,135 ) (3,418 ) (2,659 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 49,129 $ 43,457 $ 85,747 $ 121,070

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 0.49 $ 1.08 Provision for litigation — 0.02 — 0.02 Amortization of intangibles 0.04 0.04 0.12 0.10 Acquisition related costs/licensing 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.02 Acquisition of in-process research and development — — 0.24 — Tax effect of adjusting items (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.85 $ 1.19

* Amounts might not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 53,248 $ 55,866 $ 118,609 $ 117,666 Purchases of property and equipment (17,325 ) (12,062 ) (49,595 ) (54,957 ) Free cash flow $ 35,923 $ 43,804 $ 69,014 $ 62,709

Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

Three Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency September 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2020 2019 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 182,104 $ 162,697 11.9 % $ — 11.9 % International 33,994 33,518 1.4 % 348 0.4 % Total net sales $ 216,098 $ 196,215 10.1 % $ 348 10.0 %





Nine Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency September 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2020 2019 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 465,705 $ 470,224 -1.0 % $ — -1.0 % International 89,892 103,477 -13.1 % (215 ) -12.9 % Total net sales $ 555,597 $ 573,701 -3.2 % $ (215 ) -3.1 %



