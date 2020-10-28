Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Altus Group to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • TD Securities Technology Conference on November 16, including a fireside chat presentation at 8:30 am ET.

  • RBC Capital Markets Canadian Small Cap Conference on November 23, including a fireside chat presentation at 8:00 am ET.

Institutional investors wishing to attend the virtual conferences and schedule meetings with Management should contact their TD Securities and RBC Capital Markets representatives to register. Individuals may access the live webcasts under the investor relations section of Altus Group’s website at https://www.altusgroup.com/company/investor-relations where they will remain archived for 30 days.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

