Livongo Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Third quarter total revenue of $106.1 million, up 126% year-over-year

Over 442,000 enrolled Livongo for Diabetes Members, up 113% year-over-year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO), the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Livongo delivered another quarter of greater than 100% revenue growth, driven by stronger than expected enrollment during the third quarter. Our whole person approach to care, which includes multiple product offerings, and our proven track record of driving positive clinical and financial outcomes continues to resonate with our Clients and their Members. We generated new record-high EVA (Estimated Value of Agreements) of $146 million in the third quarter, which we believe demonstrates the continued strong momentum in our business,” said Zane Burke, Chief Executive Officer of Livongo. “The proven strength and breadth of Livongo’s solutions were once again validated by our new business wins during the third quarter, including our partnership with Fresenius Medical Care North America for chronic kidney disease, our partnership with Magellan Health for behavioral health, and continued competitive displacements with large employers for our diabetes prevention program.”

“We remain very confident in Livongo’s continued growth, and we believe that joining with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) will build on Livongo’s success and dramatically accelerate our mission of empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives,” said Glen Tullman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Livongo. “Many of our Members and Clients have expressed excitement for our pending combination with Teladoc Health because it offers them, for the first time, a truly comprehensive consumer centered virtual care solution.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenue : Total revenue for the quarter was $106.1 million, up 126% year-over-year, driven by the continued adoption of our Applied Health Signals platform.

: Total revenue for the quarter was $106.1 million, up 126% year-over-year, driven by the continued adoption of our Applied Health Signals platform. Gross Margin : GAAP gross margin of 75.6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 76.3%.

: GAAP gross margin of 75.6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 76.3%. Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Income : GAAP net loss of $25.5 million, and GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of ($0.26) on a diluted basis; and non-GAAP net income of $19.2 million, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.16 on a diluted basis.

: GAAP net loss of $25.5 million, and GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of ($0.26) on a diluted basis; and non-GAAP net income of $19.2 million, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.16 on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA: $20.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

$20.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. L ivongo for Diabetes Members: Over 442,000 as of September 30, 2020, up 113% year-over-year.

Over 442,000 as of September 30, 2020, up 113% year-over-year. L ivongo Clients: 1,402 Clients as of September 30, 2020, up 71% year-over-year.

1,402 Clients as of September 30, 2020, up 71% year-over-year. Estimated Value of Agreements (EVA): $145.9 million up from $85.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, representing 71% growth year-over-year. EVA consists of the estimated value of agreements signed in the quarter with new Clients or expansions entered into with existing Clients.

“We believe the future of health is about keeping people healthy at home and being able to do so at scale,” said Livongo President Dr. Jennifer Schneider, M.D., M.S. “This includes meeting individuals where they are in their health journey in order to understand their status, determining their care needs, and recommending a next-best action. We call this consumer centered virtual care, which is enabled by connected devices and powered by data science. By combining Livongo’s advanced offerings and underlying data science platform with Teladoc’s telehealth, we can offer advantages that align with the move towards consumer centered virtual care.”

“Livongo delivered another strong performance in the third quarter, with Revenue, Member growth, and EVA all coming in better than expected,” said Lee Shapiro, Livongo Chief Financial Officer. “Revenue for the third quarter was driven by higher than expected enrollment, enabled by the investments we have made in our data science capabilities.”

Additional information on Livongo's reported results is included in the financial tables below.

Conference Call

Given the pending transaction with Teladoc Health, Livongo is not hosting a conference call in conjunction with its third quarter 2020 earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We compensate for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

In addition, we calculate and present certain key business metrics that we believe are useful in evaluating our business. For a description of these key metrics, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Key Metrics."

About Livongo

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI engine, Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter .

LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 644,398 $ 241,738 Short-term investments 152,500 150,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,281 and $1,245 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 78,479 40,875 Inventories 22,513 28,983 Deferred costs, current 30,269 16,051 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,888 9,860 Total current assets 945,047 487,507 Property and equipment, net 19,321 10,354 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,342 — Restricted cash, noncurrent 1,270 1,270 Goodwill 35,801 35,801 Intangible assets, net 14,390 16,469 Deferred costs, noncurrent 12,141 5,700 Other noncurrent assets 650 3,460 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,043,962 $ 560,561 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,582 $ 8,362 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,059 27,801 Deferred revenue, current 6,785 3,945 Advance payments from partner, current 1,722 1,767 Total current liabilities 61,148 41,875 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 15,383 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,781 654 Advance payment from partner, noncurrent 7,624 7,754 Convertible senior notes, net 402,935 — Other noncurrent liabilities 1,128 2,914 TOTAL LIABILITIES 489,999 53,197 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.001 per share — — Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value of $0.001 per share — — Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share 102 95 Additional paid-in capital 750,726 671,467 Accumulated deficit (196,865 ) (164,198 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 553,963 507,364 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,043,962 $ 560,561

LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 106,104 $ 46,860 $ 266,850 $ 119,842 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 25,922 11,448 65,496 33,275 Gross profit 80,182 35,412 201,354 86,567 Operating expenses: Research and development(1)(3) 18,907 17,794 48,713 37,079 Sales and marketing(1)(2) 37,188 23,923 97,724 56,399 General and administrative(1)(3) 45,674 14,182 83,547 41,998 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,220 ) 55 (2,134 ) 1,011 Total operating expenses 99,549 55,954 227,850 136,487 Loss from operations (19,367 ) (20,542 ) (26,496 ) (49,920 ) Interest income 1,517 1,418 3,993 2,059 Interest expense (7,689 ) — (10,009 ) — Other expense, net (38 ) (9 ) (99 ) (3 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (25,577 ) (19,133 ) (32,611 ) (47,864 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (37 ) 6 56 (1,377 ) Net loss $ (25,540 ) $ (19,139 ) $ (32,667 ) $ (46,487 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock — (13 ) — (96 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (25,540 ) $ (19,152 ) $ (32,667 ) $ (46,583 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.27 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted(4) 100,071 72,197 97,849 36,636

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 253 $ 94 $ 463 $ 106 Research and development 3,193 5,460 7,002 6,312 Sales and marketing 3,335 5,134 7,751 5,394 General and administrative 4,503 4,854 14,006 13,693 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,284 $ 15,542 $ 29,222 $ 25,505

(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 420 $ 420 $ 1,260 $ 1,100 Sales and marketing 271 276 819 789 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 691 $ 696 $ 2,079 $ 1,889

(3) Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 General and administrative $ 24,755 $ 11 $ 24,755 $ 236 Total acquisition-related expenses $ 24,755 $ 11 $ 24,755 $ 236

(4) For all periods presented, the weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, include the weighted-average outstanding shares for the following common stock issued in connection with our IPO in July 2019: (i) all shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock then outstanding, totaling 58,615 shares, were automatically converted into an equivalent number of shares of common stock on a one-to-one basis and (ii) we sold 14,590 shares of our common stock at an offering price of $28.00 per share, including 1,903 shares of common stock pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (32,667 ) $ (46,487 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,382 2,312 Amortization of intangible assets 2,079 1,889 Non-cash operating lease cost 3,298 — Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance cost 8,408 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,134 ) 1,011 Allowance for doubtful accounts 2,462 501 Stock-based compensation expense 29,221 25,543 Deferred income taxes — (1,396 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (40,066 ) (23,047 ) Inventories 6,470 (12,340 ) Deferred costs (20,431 ) (9,141 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,318 ) (4,790 ) Accounts payable 7,112 1,041 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,013 5,447 Operating lease liabilities (48 ) — Deferred revenue 3,967 1,128 Advance payments from partner — 2,796 Net cash used in operating activities (26,252 ) (55,533 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (7,430 ) (1,334 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (5,196 ) (3,558 ) Change in escrow deposit 2,100 1,750 Investment in certificate of deposit (52,500 ) (50,000 ) Proceeds from maturity of certificate of deposit 50,000 — Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (27,435 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,026 ) (80,577 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of issuance costs — 379,925 Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of repurchases 5,660 1,959 Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants — 60 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 2,155 — Payment of deferred offering costs (286 ) (1,972 ) Payment of deferred acquisition-related contingent consideration (1,356 ) (1,316 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of transaction costs of $14,775 534,597 — Payment of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes (69,850 ) — Proceeds from the sale of common stock to fund employee taxes on equity awards 21,009 — Employee taxes paid related to the settlement of equity awards (49,991 ) (563 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 441,938 378,093 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 402,660 241,983 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 243,008 109,107 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 645,668 $ 351,090 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 644,398 $ 349,820 Restricted cash 1,270 1,270 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 645,668 $ 351,090

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we believe non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. In particular, we believe that the use of non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as they are metrics used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net loss less: (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) amortization of intangible assets, (iii) employer payroll taxes on stock-based compensation, (iv) acquisition-related expenses, (v) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (vi) non-cash interest expense on convertible senior notes, and (vi) tax impact. Prior to the second quarter of 2020, the employer portion of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation was insignificant and therefore we had not historically excluded such amounts from non-GAAP net income (loss). However, because the amount of stock-based compensation expense has increased in the ordinary course of business, the employer payroll taxes on our stock-based compensation has also increased and become more meaningful. We believe that, similar to stock-based compensation expense, such payroll taxes are unrelated to overall operating performance and therefore beginning with the second quarter of 2020 we determined to exclude such amounts from non-GAAP net income (loss). We made this update to our presentation prospectively for the second quarter of 2020 and have not updated any prior periods because such amounts were insignificant.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) is helpful in providing useful information about our operating results because it eliminates the effect of items that are unrelated to overall performance, but non-GAAP net income (loss) is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Amortization of Intangible Assets Employer Payroll Taxes on Stock-Based Compensation (1) Acquisition Related Expenses Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration Non-Cash Interest Expense on Convertible Senior Notes Tax Impact Non-GAAP Cost of revenue $ 25,922 $ (253 ) $ (420 ) $ (73 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 25,176 Gross profit $ 80,182 $ 253 $ 420 $ 73 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 80,928 Gross margin 75.6 % 76.3 % Research and development $ 18,907 $ (3,193 ) $ — $ (1,317 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 14,397 Sales and marketing $ 37,188 $ (3,335 ) $ (271 ) $ (725 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 32,857 General and administrative $ 45,674 $ (4,503 ) $ — $ (1,644 ) $ (24,755 ) $ — $ — $ — $ 14,772 Change in fair value of contingent consideration $ (2,220 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2,220 $ — $ — $ — Total operating expenses $ 99,549 $ (11,031 ) $ (271 ) $ (3,686 ) $ (24,755 ) $ 2,220 $ — $ — $ 62,026 Loss from operations $ (19,367 ) $ 11,284 $ 691 $ 3,759 $ 24,755 $ (2,220 ) $ — $ — $ 18,902 Interest income $ 1,517 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,517 Interest expense $ (7,689 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 6,486 $ — $ (1,203 ) Other expense, net $ (38 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (38 ) Loss before provision for income taxes $ (25,577 ) $ 11,284 $ 691 $ 3,759 $ 24,755 $ (2,220 ) $ 6,486 $ — $ 19,178 Income tax benefit $ (37 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (37 ) Net (loss) income $ (25,540 ) $ 11,284 $ 691 $ 3,759 $ 24,755 $ (2,220 ) $ 6,486 $ — $ 19,215 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (25,540 ) $ 11,284 $ 691 $ 3,759 $ 24,755 $ (2,220 ) $ 6,486 $ — $ 19,215 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.26 ) $ 0.16 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 100,071 117,568

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2020, we made a prospective update to our presentation of non-GAAP net income to exclude (i.e., add back) the employer portion of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation. As such, the non-GAAP net income presented above for the three months ended September 30, 2020 excludes our portion of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation from the third quarter of 2020. We have not updated any prior periods.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Amortization of Intangible Assets Acquisition Related Expenses Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration Tax Impact Non-GAAP Cost of revenue $ 11,448 $ (94 ) $ (420 ) $ — $ — $ — $ 10,934 Gross profit $ 35,412 $ 94 $ 420 $ — $ — $ — $ 35,926 Gross margin 75.6 % 76.7 % Research and development $ 17,794 $ (5,460 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 12,334 Sales and marketing $ 23,923 $ (5,134 ) $ (276 ) $ — $ — $ — $ 18,513 General and administrative $ 14,182 $ (4,854 ) $ — $ (11 ) $ — $ — $ 9,317 Change in fair value of contingent consideration $ 55 $ — $ — $ — $ (55 ) $ — $ — Total operating expenses $ 55,954 $ (15,448 ) $ (276 ) $ (11 ) $ (55 ) $ — $ 40,164 Loss from operations $ (20,542 ) $ 15,542 $ 696 $ 11 $ 55 $ — $ (4,238 ) Interest income $ 1,418 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,418 Interest expense $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Other expense, net $ (9 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (9 ) Loss before provision for income taxes $ (19,133 ) $ 15,542 $ 696 $ 11 $ 55 $ — $ (2,829 ) Income tax provision $ 6 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 6 Net loss $ (19,139 ) $ 15,542 $ 696 $ 11 $ 55 $ — $ (2,835 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock $ (13 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (13 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (19,152 ) $ 15,542 $ 696 $ 11 $ 55 $ — $ (2,848 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 72,197 72,197





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Amortization of Intangible Assets Employer Payroll Taxes on Stock Based Compensation (1) Acquisition Related Expenses Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration Non-Cash Interest Expense on Convertible Debt Tax Impact Non-GAAP Cost of revenue $ 65,496 $ (463 ) $ (1,260 ) $ (100 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 63,673 Gross profit $ 201,354 $ 463 $ 1,260 $ 100 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 203,177 Gross margin 75.5 % 76.1 % Research and development $ 48,713 $ (7,002 ) $ — $ (2,042 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 39,669 Sales and marketing $ 97,724 $ (7,751 ) $ (819 ) $ (1,343 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 87,811 General and administrative $ 83,547 $ (14,006 ) $ — $ (2,471 ) $ (24,755 ) $ — $ — $ — $ 42,315 Change in fair value of contingent consideration $ (2,134 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2,134 $ — $ — $ — Total operating expenses $ 227,850 $ (28,759 ) $ (819 ) $ (5,856 ) $ (24,755 ) $ 2,134 $ — $ — $ 169,795 (Loss) income from operations $ (26,496 ) $ 29,222 $ 2,079 $ 5,956 $ 24,755 $ (2,134 ) $ — $ — $ 33,382 Interest income $ 3,993 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3,993 Interest expense $ (10,009 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 8,408 $ — $ (1,601 ) Other expense, net $ (99 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (99 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes $ (32,611 ) $ 29,222 $ 2,079 $ 5,956 $ 24,755 $ (2,134 ) $ 8,408 $ — $ 35,675 Income tax provision $ 56 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 56 Net (loss) income $ (32,667 ) $ 29,222 $ 2,079 $ 5,956 $ 24,755 $ (2,134 ) $ 8,408 $ — $ 35,619 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (32,667 ) $ 29,222 $ 2,079 $ 5,956 $ 24,755 $ (2,134 ) $ 8,408 $ — $ 35,619 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.33 ) $ 0.31 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 97,849 113,731

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2020, we made a prospective update to our presentation of non-GAAP net income to exclude (i.e., add back) the employer portion of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation. As such, the non-GAAP net income presented above for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 excludes our portion of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation from the second and third quarters of 2020. We have not updated any prior periods.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Amortization of Intangible Assets Acquisition Related Expenses Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration Tax Impact Non-GAAP Cost of revenue $ 33,275 $ (106 ) $ (1,100 ) $ — $ — $ — $ 32,069 Gross profit $ 86,567 $ 106 $ 1,100 $ — $ — $ — $ 87,773 Gross margin 72.2 % 73.2 % Research and development $ 37,079 $ (6,312 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 30,767 Sales and marketing $ 56,399 $ (5,394 ) $ (789 ) $ — $ — $ — $ 50,216 General and administrative $ 41,998 $ (13,693 ) $ — $ (236 ) $ — $ — $ 28,069 Change in fair value of contingent consideration $ 1,011 $ — $ — $ — $ (1,011 ) $ — $ — Total operating expenses $ 136,487 $ (25,399 ) $ (789 ) $ (236 ) $ (1,011 ) $ — $ 109,052 Loss from operations $ (49,920 ) $ 25,505 $ 1,889 $ 236 $ 1,011 $ — $ (21,279 ) Interest income $ 2,059 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2,059 Interest expense $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Other expense, net $ (3 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (3 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes $ (47,864 ) $ 25,505 $ 1,889 $ 236 $ 1,011 $ — $ (19,223 ) Income tax (benefit) provision $ (1,377 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,396 $ 19 Net loss $ (46,487 ) $ 25,505 $ 1,889 $ 236 $ 1,011 $ (1,396 ) $ (19,242 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock $ (96 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (96 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (46,583 ) $ 25,505 $ 1,889 $ 236 $ 1,011 $ (1,396 ) $ (19,338 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (1.27 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 36,636 36,636

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin



Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin are key performance measures that our management uses to assess our overall performance. We define adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) amortization of intangible assets, and (iii) employer payroll taxes on stock-based compensation. Prior to the second quarter of 2020, the employer portion of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation was insignificant and therefore we had not historically excluded such amounts from adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin. However, because the amount of stock-based compensation expense has increased in the ordinary course of business, the employer payroll taxes on our stock-based compensation has also increased and become more meaningful. We believe that, similar to stock-based compensation expense, such payroll taxes are unrelated to overall operating performance and therefore beginning with the second quarter of 2020 we determined to exclude such amounts from adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin. We made this update to our presentation prospectively for the second quarter of 2020 and have not updated any prior periods because such amounts were insignificant.

We define adjusted gross margin as our adjusted gross profit divided by our revenue. We believe adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics eliminate the effects of the above-referenced items as factors unrelated to overall operating performance. The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit from the most comparable GAAP measure, gross profit, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Gross profit $ 80,182 $ 35,412 $ 201,354 $ 86,567 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 253 94 463 106 Amortization of intangible assets 420 420 1,260 1,100 Employer payroll tax on stock-based compensation(1) 73 — 100 — Adjusted gross profit $ 80,928 $ 35,926 $ 203,177 $ 87,773 Adjusted gross margin (as a percentage of revenue) 76.3 % 76.7 % 76.1 % 73.2 %

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2020, we made a prospective update to our presentation of adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to exclude (i.e., add back) the employer portion of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation. As such, the adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin presented above excludes our portion of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation from the second and third quarters of 2020 recorded as a component of cost of revenue. We have not updated any prior periods.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) amortization of intangible assets, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) employer payroll taxes on stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition-related expenses, (vi) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (vii) the total of interest income, interest expense and other expense, net, and (viii) income tax (benefit) provision. Prior to the second quarter of 2020, the employer portion of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation was insignificant and therefore we had not historically excluded such amounts from adjusted EBITDA. However, because the amount of stock-based compensation expense has increased in the ordinary course of business, the employer payroll taxes on our stock-based compensation has also increased and become more meaningful. We believe that, similar to stock-based compensation expense, such payroll taxes are unrelated to overall operating performance and therefore beginning with the second quarter of 2020 we determined to exclude such amounts from adjusted EBITDA. We made this update to our presentation prospectively for the second quarter of 2020 and have not updated any prior periods because such amounts were insignificant.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from the most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net loss $ (25,540 ) $ (19,139 ) $ (32,667 ) $ (46,487 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization(1) 1,763 862 4,382 2,312 Amortization of intangible assets 691 696 2,079 1,889 Stock-based compensation expense 11,284 15,542 29,222 25,505 Employer payroll tax on stock-based compensation(2) 3,759 — 5,956 — Acquisition-related expenses(3) 24,755 11 24,755 236 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,220 ) 55 (2,134 ) 1,011 Interest income, interest expense and other expense, net 6,210 (1,409 ) 6,115 (2,056 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (37 ) 6 56 (1,377 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,665 $ (3,376 ) $ 37,764 $ (18,967 )

______________

(1) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of debt discount, and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs.

(2) Beginning in the second quarter of 2020, we made a prospective update to our presentation of adjusted EBITDA to exclude (i.e., add back) the employer portion of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation. As such, the adjusted EBITDA presented above excludes our portion of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation from the second and third quarters of 2020. We have not updated any prior periods. The adjusted EBITDA presented above for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 also excludes the employer portion of payroll taxes paid in connection with the stock releases upon the expiration of the lock-up agreement related to our IPO because such payroll taxes were a one-time occurrence in the three months ended March 31, 2020.

(3) Acquisition-related expenses consist primarily of transaction and transition related fees and expenses, including legal, accounting, and other professional fees.

Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we calculate the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net loss and other GAAP results.

Key Metrics

We monitor the following key metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Clients(1) 1,402 819 1,402 819 Enrolled Diabetes Members 442,724 207,815 442,724 207,815 Estimated Value of Agreements(2) $ 145,866 $ 85,534 $ 343,579 $ 207,831

(1) Clients for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 have been updated to conform to current methodology as described further below.

(2) Previously referred to as total contract value

Clients. We define our clients as business entities that have at least one active paid contract with us at the end of a particular period. Entities that access our platform through our channel partners, such as PBMs and resellers, are counted as individual clients. Historically, we have treated our partnerships with health plans as a single client because of the relatively small number of employers who enrolled under those plans, though multiple employers may contract for our services through a single health plan. Because of the increase in the number of employers who are enrolling through health plans instead of other channels, beginning with the first quarter of 2020 we believe that it is more appropriate to treat health plans in the same manner as we treat our channel partners, such as PBMs and resellers, and include entities who enroll in our platform through a health plan as separate clients. The historical information presented has been revised to include such entities as individual clients. We do not count our channel partners, such as PBMs, health plans, or resellers as clients, unless they also separately have active paid contracts for our solutions. If business units or subsidiaries of the same entity enter into separate agreements with us, they are counted as separate clients. However, entities that have purchased multiple solutions through different contracts are treated as a single client.

Enrolled Diabetes Members. We believe our ability to grow the number of enrolled diabetes members is an indicator of penetration of our flagship solution, Livongo for Diabetes. We define our enrolled diabetes members as all individuals that are enrolled in Livongo for Diabetes at the end of a given period. This number excludes: (i) employees (or their dependents) of a client that have ceased using our solution, (ii) employees who no longer have an employment relationship with an active client, and their dependents, and (iii) employees (and their dependents) who have not been active on or used our solution for a period of time as specified in the applicable client’s agreement, which is typically between four and six months.

Estimated Value of Agreements (EVA). This represents the estimated value of agreements, signed in the relevant period and was previously referred to as the Total Contract Value, or TCV, in certain of Livongo's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Estimated Value of Agreements includes agreements entered into with new clients or expansions entered into with existing clients. Estimated Value of Agreements is helpful in evaluating our business because it provides some visibility into future revenue. Our new client subscriptions typically have a term of one to three years, and we generally invoice our clients in monthly installments at the end of each month in the subscription period based on the number of members in such month who were active on or used our solution within a certain period of time, as specified in the applicable client’s agreement. We define Estimated Value of Agreements as contractually committed orders to be invoiced under agreements initially entered into during the relevant period. Agreements are only counted in Estimated Value of Agreements in the period in which they are entered into, and for purposes of this calculation, we assume an average member enrollment rate. Our estimates include assumptions regarding the total recruitable individuals at a client, commencement of enrollment period, enrollment method, starting enrollment rates, monthly increases to enrollment rates over time, contract length, and client size and industry. Estimates also assume the agreement will not be terminated early and will be serviced for the full term, there are no changes to the total recruitable individuals at a client during the relevant period, and no changes to the per participant per month fee during the relevant period. Until such time as these amounts are invoiced, which occurs at the end of each month of service, they are not recorded in revenue, deferred revenue, or elsewhere in our consolidated financial statements.







