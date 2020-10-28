Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,968 in the last 365 days.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- RUSTON, La., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) ("Origin" or the "Company"), the holding company for Origin Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $13.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This represents an increase of $8.1 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decrease of $1.5 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, were $0.56, up $0.35 from the linked quarter and down $0.06 from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the quarter were $29.9 million, a 10.3% increase on a linked quarter basis, and a 33.4% increase on a prior year quarter basis, while the efficiency ratio improved to 56.4%, a 206 basis point decline from the linked quarter.

“Origin delivered strong third quarter results reflecting historic pre-tax, pre-provision earnings,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Our teams across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi continue to work to help our customers and communities through the current environment. While much uncertainty remains, we believe our company has shown amazing resiliency, and we are strategically positioned to build sustainable, long term value for our stakeholders and help facilitate the economic recovery across our footprint."

Financial Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $13.1 million, compared to $5.0 million for the linked quarter and $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Pre-tax pre-provision earnings continue to achieve historic heights, reaching $29.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $27.1 million for the linked quarter and $22.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, were $0.56, compared to $0.21 for the linked quarter and $0.62 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Net interest income was $50.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $46.3 million for the linked quarter and $44.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.18% for the current quarter, a nine basis point improvement from the linked quarter and a 51 basis point decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Provision expense was $13.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to provision expense of $21.4 million for the linked quarter and $4.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans held for investment ("LHFI") increased to 270.09%, compared to 234.53% on a linked quarter basis and compared to 117.97% at September 30, 2019.

  • Total LHFI were $5.61 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $300.5 million, or 5.7%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.42 billion, or 34.0%, from September 30, 2019. LHFI, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, net of deferred fees and costs, increased $297.3 million, or 6.2%, compared to June 30, 2020, and $871.8 million, or 20.8%, compared to September 30, 2019.

  • Total deposits at September 30, 2020, were $5.94 billion, an increase of $563.7 million, or 10.5%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.65 billion, or 38.6%, from September 30, 2019.

  • The Company completed an offering of $80 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes due 2030 in October 2020. The notes qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company and approximately $64.8 million of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes for Origin Bank.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Origin has continued to meet customers' needs while keeping the safety and well-being of the Company's employees and customers as its top priority. The Company implemented a hotline and a temporary pandemic Paid Time Off policy to assist employees and the Company's offices and branches all remain open with all drive-thrus fully operational. The Company has maintained social distancing measures for its employees working in the Company's offices, including appointment-only restricted lobby access and requiring employees to wear face masks unless working in an office or other location that permits social distancing. The Company has also enhanced its sanitation protocols, implemented return to work screening protocols following potential exposures, as well as other measures consistent with applicable federal, state, and local guidelines to promote the safety and health of its employees and customers. To allow for more normalized customer operations, the Company has installed thermal kiosks for temperature checks at the entrance of each location and is currently evaluating additional safety protocols to allow unrestricted lobby access in the future, if the circumstances allow.

Credit Quality

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to have a severe impact on the U.S. economy leading to elevated unemployment levels and a recession. Our results for the first three quarters of 2020 have been impacted by elevated provision expense and increases in allowance for credit loss due to the COVID-19 health care crisis and the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.

The Company recorded a provision expense of $13.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to provision expense of $21.4 million for the linked quarter and $4.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in provision expense compared to the linked quarter reflects more stable credit trends. The increase from September 30, 2019, was primarily due to the decline in overall economic conditions and the change in accounting methods from incurred loss to expected loss under the implementation of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). The key business sectors affected by the economic uncertainty are discussed below.

As the Company has previously reported, the Company continues to closely monitor those industry sectors that could experience a more protracted recovery from the current economic down turn, specifically the sectors of hotels, energy, non-essential retail, restaurants, and assisted living. Excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020, the Company had $551.2 million, or 11.0%, of its LHFI invested in these sectors and, while the Company has increased its allowance for credit losses, the allowance is a current estimate and may be subject to change. Excluding PPP loans, nonperforming LHFI in these sectors were $7.3 million at September 30, 2020, while past due LHFI, excluding PPP loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due, as a percentage of LHFI in these sectors, excluding PPP loans, was 1.3% at September 30, 2020. For more information on Origin’s COVID-19 impacted sectors, please see the Investor Presentation furnished to the SEC on October 28, 2020, and on Origin's website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link.

Total LHFI 30 days or more past due as a percentage of LHFI, was 0.52% (0.58% excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.45% (0.50% excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2020, and 0.72% at September 30, 2019. The ratio of past due LHFI to LHFI excluding PPP loans does not include delinquent GNMA loans that we service of which approximately $60.1 million are available for repurchase and are included in Loans held for sale on the consolidated balance sheet. When GNMA loans available for repurchase, which are past due 90 days or greater, are included, the ratio of Past due loans/Total loans was 1.68% at September 30, 2020.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company had net charge-offs of $1.8 million compared to net charge-offs of $6.5 million for the linked quarter. The Company's net charge-off ratio to average LHFI for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was 0.13%, compared to 0.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Total nonperforming LHFI were stable at $30.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $30.0 million and $31.5 million at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total LHFI was 1.45% at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.33% and 0.89% at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding PPP loans and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of LHFI was 2.00% at September 30, 2020, and 1.75% for the linked quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming LHFI was 270.09% at September 30, 2020, compared to 234.53% and 117.97% at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was primarily due to the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's loan portfolio combined with an extension of the reversion period during the current quarter. Classified assets remained stable on a linked quarter basis, at $101.6 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $100.3 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in classified assets from $73.5 million at September 30, 2019, is due to the financial condition of borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding PPP loans, classified loans as a percentage of LHFI and as a percentage of total risk-based capital (at the Origin Bancorp, Inc. level) were 1.99% and 13.67%, respectively, at September 30, 2020, reflecting an increase from 1.65% and 11.51%, respectively, at September 30, 2019.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $50.6 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 9.3%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $2.7 million increase in income from mortgage warehouse lines of credit during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, combined with a $922,000 decrease in total interest-bearing deposit expenses.

Interest-bearing deposit expense was $5.7 million during the current quarter, compared to $6.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a reduction in deposit rates. The average rate on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts was 0.39% for the current quarter, down from 0.51% for the linked quarter, accounting for $900,000 of the decrease in interest expense from the linked quarter. This reduction was partially offset by a $377.9 million increase in the average balance of savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposit accounts was primarily due to the Company's efforts to reduce rates on deposit accounts to offset the continued low-rate environment impact on asset yields. The average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and other borrowings decreased by $124.6 million primarily due to a $300.0 million short-term FHLB advance obtained in March 2020 that matured on June 25, 2020, but was offset by an increase in the Company's utilization of the Federal Reserve's PPP Lending Facility ("PPPLF") during the quarter.

The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.18% for the current quarter, a nine basis point improvement from the linked quarter and a 51 basis point decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the fully tax-equivalent NIM was 3.28%, a 13 basis point increase from the linked quarter. The yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.64%, a one basis point and a 117 basis point decrease compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding PPP loans, the yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.75%, a three basis point increase compared to the linked quarter. The rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was 0.75%, representing a decrease of 14 basis points and 90 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The Company has experienced margin compression since the quarter ended September 30, 2019, primarily caused by decreasing loan yields driven by declining short-term interest rates over the last several quarters.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $18.1 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 5.4%, from the linked quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily driven by a decrease of $1.4 million in swap fee income and a $1.2 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue, offset by a $661,000 decrease in the loss on sales and disposal of other assets.

The decrease in swap fees income was due to lower transaction volume during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in mortgage banking revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a reduction in the volume of loans funded and sold.

The decrease in loss on sales and disposals of other assets was primarily due to the decline in value and subsequent write down of two commercial real estate owned properties during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $38.7 million, an increase of $514,000, or 1.3%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was largely driven by increases of $671,000, $544,000, $482,000, and $300,000 in advertising and marketing expense, regulatory assessment expense, other noninterest expense, and loan related expense, respectively.

The increase in advertising and marketing expense was primarily driven by $550,000 in donations and contributions made to various institutions as part of our initiative to invest a portion of our PPP loan income within the community. The increase in regulatory assessment expense was largely driven by significant growth in our assets during the last six months. The increase in other expenses was driven by a $475,000 reserve for a judgment, currently on appeal. The increase in loan related expense was driven by $255,000 in one-time charges on deemed uncollectible receivables from our mortgage servicing portfolio.

These increases were offset by a $1.4 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense. Medical self-insurance costs decreased $487,000 primarily due to lower medical claims. Commissions decreased $317,000 due to lower mortgage production compared to the linked quarter.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total LHFI at September 30, 2020, were $5.61 billion, an increase of $300.5 million, or 5.7%, compared to $5.31 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.42 billion, or 34.0%, compared to $4.19 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in LHFI when compared to June 30, 2020, was primarily driven by a $248.3 million increase in mortgage warehouse lines of credit, which was primarily due to increased mortgage activity due to the continued low interest rate environment, but also coupled with additional mortgage warehouse clients being onboarded and funding loans in the last six months. The increase in LHFI when compared to September 30, 2019, was primarily due to an increase of $552.3 million in PPP loans.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, average LHFI were $5.29 billion, an increase of $373.1 million, or 7.6%, from $4.92 billion for the linked quarter. The increase in average LHFI was caused by the same drivers that were discussed in the immediately preceding paragraph.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2020, were $5.94 billion, an increase of $563.7 million, or 10.5%, compared to $5.37 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.65 billion, or 38.6%, compared to $4.28 billion, at September 30, 2019. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $598.7 million, or 19.7%, compared to the linked quarter and $1.33 billion, or 57.6%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Brokered and money market deposits contributed an increase of $345.0 million and $188.3 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter and $505.5 million and $551.0 million, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $14.7 million and $444.8 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, increased by $411.5 million, or 8.3%, over the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $117.3 million in average business money market deposits and $82.9 million in average brokered deposits.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total average deposits was 30.4%, compared to 31.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 27.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Borrowings

Average FHLB advances and other borrowings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, decreased by $124.6 million, or 19.0%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and increased by $56.8 million, or 11.9% over the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company entered into a total of $400.0 million in short-term FHLB advances in March 2020, of which $380.0 million matured and were not replaced with new advances as of September 30, 2020. The maturities of the advances caused the average balance of FHLB advances and borrowings to decline $329.1 million in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company more significantly utilized the PPPLF which caused an increase in borrowings of $199.4 million, partially offsetting the decline due to FHLB advance maturities. By September 30, 2020, the Company had repaid all advances outstanding under the PPPLF and replaced the advances with brokered deposits ranging in cost from one to five basis points.

The Company announced the completion of an offering of $80 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.50% fixed-to floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) in October 2020. The Notes will initially bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 4.50% for five years then adjusts to a floating rate which is expected to be the three-month term Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 432 basis points. The Notes qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes for the Company, and approximately $64.8 million will be passed downstream as Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes to Origin Bank.

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity was $627.6 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $12.9 million, or 2.1%, compared to $614.8 million at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $39.3 million, or 6.7%, compared to $588.4 million at September 30, 2019. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to net income for the quarter of $13.1 million. The increase from the September 30, 2019, quarter was primarily caused by retained earnings and other comprehensive income during the intervening period.

Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial (844) 695-5516; International: (412) 902-6750 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin's website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/obnk201029.html.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin's website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 43 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, including the Company’s loan loss reserves and allowance for credit losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including expectations regarding efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued low interest rates or interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin's results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company's liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin's control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," “foresees,” "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," “might,” "should," "will," and "would" or variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin's future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the continuing duration and impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission, including the effect of these factors on Origin’s business, customers and economic conditions generally, as well as the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to address the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy, including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”); deterioration of Origin's asset quality; factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin's primary market areas; the financial health of Origin's commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; changes in the value of collateral securing Origin's loans; Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin's primary market areas; changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin's ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; changes in management personnel; Origin's ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; operational risks associated with Origin’s business; volatility and direction of market interest rates; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which Origin operates and in which its loans are concentrated; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; Origin's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial loans in Origin's loan portfolio;  changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations, periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities and tax matters; Origin's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; changes in the utility of Origin's non-GAAP liquidity measurements and its underlying assumptions or estimates; uncertainty regarding the future of the London Interbank Offered Rate and the impact of any replacement alternatives on Origin’s business; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations; natural disasters and adverse weather events, acts of terrorism, an outbreak of hostilities, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or property damage), widespread illness or public health outbreaks or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; and system failures, cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Origin's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses, including the CARES Act, that affect Origin's customers and the economies where they operate. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Contact:
  Chris Reigelman, Origin Bancorp, Inc.
  318-497-3177 / chris@origin.bank


Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Quarterly Financial Data

   
  At and for the three months ended
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
                   
Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Net interest income $ 50,617     $ 46,290     $ 42,810     $ 44,095     $ 44,622  
Provision for credit losses 13,633     21,403     18,531     2,377     4,201  
Noninterest income 18,051     19,076     12,144     10,818     12,880  
Noninterest expense 38,734     38,220     36,097     36,534     35,064  
Income before income tax expense 16,301     5,743     326     16,002     18,237  
Income tax (benefit) expense 3,206     786     (427 )   3,175     3,620  
Net income $ 13,095     $ 4,957     $ 753     $ 12,827     $ 14,617  
Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") earnings (1) $ 29,934     $ 27,146     $ 18,857     $ 18,379     $ 22,438  
Basic earnings per common share 0.56     0.21     0.03     0.55     0.62  
Diluted earnings per common share 0.56     0.21     0.03     0.55     0.62  
Dividends declared per common share 0.0925     0.0925     0.0925     0.0925     0.0925  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,374,496     23,347,744     23,353,601     23,323,292     23,408,499  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,500,596     23,466,326     23,530,212     23,529,862     23,606,956  
Balance sheet data                  
Total LHFI $ 5,612,666     $ 5,312,194     $ 4,481,185     $ 4,143,195     $ 4,188,497  
Total assets 7,101,338     6,643,909     6,049,638     5,324,626     5,396,928  
Total deposits 5,935,925     5,372,222     4,556,246     4,228,612     4,284,317  
Total stockholders' equity 627,637     614,781     606,631     599,262     588,363  
Performance metrics and capital ratios                  
Yield on LHFI 4.02 %   4.09 %   4.85 %   4.95 %   5.23 %
Yield on interest earnings assets 3.64     3.65     4.37     4.56     4.81  
Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.61     0.79     1.28     1.44     1.59  
Rate on total deposits 0.42     0.54     0.95     1.04     1.16  
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.18     3.09     3.44     3.58     3.69  
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent (2) 3.28     3.15     N/A   N/A   N/A
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 8.28     3.23     0.50     8.51     9.85  
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.77     0.31     0.06     0.97     1.12  
PTPP return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) (1) 18.92     17.67     12.41     12.19     15.13  
PTPP return on average assets (annualized) (1) 1.77     1.69     1.40     1.38     1.72  
Efficiency ratio (3) 56.41     58.47     65.69     66.53     60.98  
Book value per common share $ 26.70     $ 26.16     $ 25.84     $ 25.52     $ 25.06  
Tangible book value per common share (1) 25.39     24.84     24.51     24.18     23.70  
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (4) 9.93 %   10.35 %   10.86 %   11.74 %   11.43 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 10.08     10.52     11.04     11.94     11.63  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 12.47     12.91     13.38     12.76     12.45  
Tier 1 leverage ratio (4) 9.19     9.10     10.71     10.91     10.88  

____________________________
(1)  PTPP earnings, PTPP return on average stockholders' equity, PTPP return on average assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see page 14.
(2)  Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.
(3)  Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
(4)  September 30, 2020, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income 

 
  Three months ended
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Interest and fees on loans $ 54,150     $ 50,722     $ 50,049     $ 52,331     $ 53,932  
Investment securities-taxable 2,704     2,732     2,712     2,640     2,786  
Investment securities-nontaxable 1,571     1,391     758     772     826  
Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 375     619     1,497     976     1,262  
Total interest and dividend income 58,800     55,464     55,016     56,719     58,806  
Interest expense                  
Interest-bearing deposits 5,698     6,620     10,250     11,056     11,623  
FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,564     1,641     1,351     1,428     2,420  
Junior subordinated debentures 921     913     605     140     141  
Total interest expense 8,183     9,174     12,206     12,624     14,184  
Net interest income 50,617     46,290     42,810     44,095     44,622  
Provision for credit losses 13,633     21,403     18,531     2,377     4,201  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 36,984     24,887     24,279     41,718     40,421  
Noninterest income                  
Service charges and fees 3,268     2,990     3,320     3,488     3,620  
Mortgage banking revenue 9,523     10,717     2,769     3,359     3,092  
Insurance commission and fee income 3,218     3,109     3,687     2,428     3,203  
Gain on sales of securities, net 301         54         20  
(Loss) on sales and disposals of other assets, net (247 )   (908 )   (25 )   (38 )   (132 )
Limited partnership investment income (loss) 130     9     (429 )   (267 )   279  
Swap fee income 110     1,527     676     151     1,351  
Other fee income 576     607     466     440     414  
Other income 1,172     1,025     1,626     1,257     1,033  
Total noninterest income 18,051     19,076     12,144     10,818     12,880  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits 22,597     24,045     21,988     22,074     21,523  
Occupancy and equipment, net 4,263     4,267     4,221     4,241     4,274  
Data processing 2,065     2,075     2,003     1,801     1,763  
Electronic banking 954     890     900     936     924  
Communications 422     419     477     454     411  
Advertising and marketing 1,281     610     711     991     930  
Professional services 785     843     1,171     878     956  
Regulatory assessments 1,310     766     615     679     (387 )
Loan related expenses 1,809     1,509     1,142     1,400     1,315  
Office and operations 1,367     1,344     1,441     1,632     1,712  
Intangible asset amortization 237     287     299     302     302  
Franchise tax expense 511     514     496     496     683  
Other expenses 1,133     651     633     650     658  
Total noninterest expense 38,734     38,220     36,097     36,534     35,064  
Income before income tax expense 16,301     5,743     326     16,002     18,237  
Income tax (benefit) expense 3,206     786     (427 )   3,175     3,620  
Net income $ 13,095     $ 4,957     $ 753     $ 12,827     $ 14,617  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.56     $ 0.21     $ 0.03     $ 0.55     $ 0.62  
Diluted earnings per common share 0.56     0.21     0.03     0.55     0.62  
                             

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected YTD Financial Data

 
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020   2019
Income statement and share amounts (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net interest income $ 139,717     $ 129,617  
Provision for credit losses 53,567     7,191  
Noninterest income 49,271     35,660  
Noninterest expense 113,051     107,540  
Income before income tax expense 22,370     50,546  
Income tax expense 3,565     9,491  
Net income $ 18,805     $ 41,055  
PTPP earnings (1) $ 75,937     $ 57,737  
Basic earnings per common share (2) $ 0.81     $ 1.75  
Diluted earnings per common share(2) 0.80     1.73  
Dividends declared per common share 0.278     0.1575  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,358,672     23,520,438  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,498,838     23,722,384  
       
Performance metrics      
Yield on LHFI 4.28 %   5.26 %
Yield on interest earning assets 3.85     4.84  
Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.87     1.56  
Rate on total deposits 0.62     1.15  
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.22     3.73  
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent (3) 3.28     N/A
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 4.05     9.54  
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.41     1.09  
PTPP return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) (1) 16.37     13.42  
PTPP return on average assets (annualized) (1) 1.64     1.53  
Efficiency ratio (4) 59.82     65.07  

____________________________
(1)   PTPP earnings, PTPP return on average stockholders' equity, and PTPP return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see page 15.
(2)  Due to the combined impact of the repurchase of common stock on the quarterly average common shares outstanding calculation compared to the impact of the repurchase of common stock shares on the year-to-date average common outstanding calculation, and the effect of rounding, the sum of the 2019 quarterly earnings per common share will not equal the 2019 year-to-date earnings per common share amount.
(3)  Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.
(4)  Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

 
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
Assets (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Cash and due from banks $ 61,250   $ 57,054   $ 91,104   $ 62,160   $ 79,005  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 160,661   99,282   469,075   229,358   229,757  
Total cash and cash equivalents 221,911   156,336   560,179   291,518   308,762  
Securities:                  
Available for sale 797,260   720,616   601,637   501,070   492,461  
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 38,193   38,287   28,383   28,620   28,759  
Securities carried at fair value through income 11,813   11,977   12,242   11,513   11,745  
Total securities 847,266   770,880   642,262   541,203   532,965  
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 38,052   41,864   52,267   39,808   49,205  
Loans held for sale 155,525   121,541   75,322   64,837   67,122  
Loans 5,612,666   5,312,194   4,481,185   4,143,195   4,188,497  
Less: allowance for credit losses 81,643   70,468   56,063   37,520   37,126  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 5,531,023   5,241,726   4,425,122   4,105,675   4,151,371  
Premises and equipment, net 79,254   80,025   80,193   80,457   80,921  
Mortgage servicing rights 14,322   15,235   16,122   20,697   19,866  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 37,332   37,102   36,874   37,961   37,755  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 30,717   30,953   31,241   31,540   31,842  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 145,936   148,247   130,056   110,930   117,119  
Total assets $ 7,101,338   $ 6,643,909   $ 6,049,638   $ 5,324,626   $ 5,396,928  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,599,436   $ 1,584,746   $ 1,115,811   $ 1,077,706   $ 1,154,660  
Interest-bearing deposits 3,640,587   3,041,859   2,673,881   2,360,096   2,309,387  
Time deposits 695,902   745,617   766,554   790,810   820,270  
Total deposits 5,935,925   5,372,222   4,556,246   4,228,612   4,284,317  
FHLB advances and other borrowings 360,325   478,260   716,909   417,190   419,681  
Subordinated debentures 78,596   78,567   78,539   9,671   9,664  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 98,855   100,079   91,313   69,891   94,903  
Total liabilities 6,473,701   6,029,128   5,443,007   4,725,364   4,808,565  
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock 117,533   117,506   117,380   117,405   117,409  
Additional paid-in capital 236,679   236,156   235,709   235,623   235,018  
Retained earnings 251,427   240,506   237,720   239,901   229,246  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,998   20,613   15,822   6,333   6,690  
Total stockholders' equity 627,637   614,781   606,631   599,262   588,363  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,101,338   $ 6,643,909   $ 6,049,638   $ 5,324,626   $ 5,396,928  
 

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data

 
  At and for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
LHFI                  
Commercial real estate $ 1,367,916   $ 1,323,754   $ 1,302,520   $ 1,296,847   $ 1,305,006  
Construction/land/land development 560,857   570,032   563,820   517,688   509,905  
Residential real estate 832,055   769,354   703,263   689,555   680,803  
Total real estate loans 2,760,828   2,663,140   2,569,603   2,504,090   2,495,714  
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 552,329   549,129        
Commercial and industrial excl. PPP 1,263,279   1,313,405   1,455,497   1,343,475   1,367,595  
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,017,501   769,157   437,257   274,659   304,917  
Consumer 18,729   17,363   18,828   20,971   20,271  
Total LHFI 5,612,666   5,312,194   4,481,185   4,143,195   4,188,497  
Less: allowance for credit losses 81,643   70,468   56,063   37,520   37,126  
LHFI, net $ 5,531,023   $ 5,241,726   $ 4,425,122   $ 4,105,675   $ 4,151,371  
                   
Nonperforming assets                  
Nonperforming LHFI                  
Commercial real estate $ 4,669   $ 4,717   $ 11,306   $ 6,994   $ 7,460  
Construction/land/land development 2,976   3,726   3,850   4,337   860  
Residential real estate 8,259   6,713   4,076   5,132   5,254  
Commercial and industrial 14,255   14,772   13,619   14,520   17,745  
Consumer 69   119   181   163   153  
Total nonperforming LHFI 30,228   30,047   33,032   31,146   31,472  
Nonperforming loans held for sale 483   734   840   927   1,462  
Total nonperforming loans 30,711   30,781   33,872   32,073   32,934  
Repossessed assets 718   4,155   5,296   4,753   4,565  
Total nonperforming assets $ 31,429   $ 34,936   $ 39,168   $ 36,826   $ 37,499  
Classified assets $ 101,577   $ 100,299   $ 79,980   $ 69,870   $ 73,516  
Past due LHFI (1) 29,194   23,751   51,018   29,980   29,965  
                   
Allowance for credit losses                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 70,468   $ 56,063   $ 37,520   $ 37,126   $ 36,683  
Impact of adopting ASC 326     1,248      
Provision for loan credit losses 12,970   20,878   18,396   3,167   3,435  
Loans charged off 2,293   6,587   1,425   3,268   5,415  
Loan recoveries 498   114   324   495   2,423  
Net charge-offs 1,795   6,473   1,101   2,773   2,992  
Balance at end of period $ 81,643   $ 70,468   $ 56,063   $ 37,520   $ 37,126  
 

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data - Continued

 
  At and for the three months ended
(Unaudited) September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
Credit quality ratios                  
Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.44 %   0.53 %   0.65 %   0.69 %   0.69 %
Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53     0.57     0.74     0.76     0.77  
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.54     0.57     0.74     0.75     0.75  
Past due LHFI to LHFI 0.52     0.45     1.14     0.72     0.72  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming LHFI 270.09     234.53     169.72     120.46     117.97  
Allowance for credit losses to total LHFI 1.45     1.33     1.25     0.91     0.89  
Allowance for credit losses to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans (2) 2.00     1.75     1.37     0.96     0.95  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.13     0.53     0.11     0.26     0.29  

____________________________
(1)  Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due.
(2)  The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans is calculated by excluding the ACL for warehouse loans from the numerator and excluding the PPP and warehouse loans from the denominator. Mortgage warehouse loans increased significantly during the period, but, due to their low-risk profile, require a disproportionately low allocation of the allowance for credit losses.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields/Rates

 
  Three months ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  Average Balance   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Yield/Rate
   
Assets (Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Commercial real estate $ 1,344,853   4.29 %   $ 1,307,715   4.45 %   $ 1,259,274   5.22 %
Construction/land/land development 575,080   4.42     562,233   4.40     533,328   5.48  
Residential real estate 787,247   4.35     742,657   4.44     676,650   5.07  
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 550,377   2.49     449,680   2.72        
Commercial and industrial excl. PPP 1,295,105   4.09     1,378,898   3.92     1,340,684   5.26  
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 723,876   3.87     462,088   3.79     236,042   4.92  
Consumer 18,209   6.27     18,362   6.45     20,959   6.90  
LHFI 5,294,747   4.02     4,921,633   4.09     4,066,937   5.23  
Loans held for sale 88,811   2.79     91,991   3.10     33,814   4.15  
Loans receivable 5,383,558   4.00     5,013,624   4.07     4,100,751   5.22  
Investment securities-taxable 539,993   2.00     492,752   2.22     448,766   2.48  
Investment securities-nontaxable 252,304   2.49     208,667   2.67     103,053   3.21  
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 39,229   2.53     51,713   2.29     49,025   2.76  
Interest-bearing balances due from banks 204,288   0.24     345,906   0.38     152,580   2.39  
Total interest-earning assets 6,419,372   3.64 %   6,112,662   3.65 %   4,854,175   4.81 %
Noninterest-earning assets(1) 327,213       334,864       325,374    
Total assets $ 6,746,585       $ 6,447,526       $ 5,179,549    
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
Liabilities                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 3,011,389   0.39 %   $ 2,633,520   0.51 %   $ 2,071,990   1.36 %
Time deposits 730,705   1.50     751,607   1.75     828,993   2.16  
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,742,094   0.61     3,385,127   0.79     2,900,983   1.59  
FHLB advances and other borrowings 532,689   1.17     657,332   1.00     475,860   1.96  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,506   0.10     13,776   0.10     25,302   1.09  
Subordinated debentures 78,585   4.69     78,557   4.65     9,661   5.69  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,363,874   0.75 %   4,134,792   0.89 %   3,411,806   1.65 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,633,510       1,578,987       1,076,344    
Other liabilities(1) 119,668       115,849       102,895    
Total liabilities 6,117,052       5,829,628       4,591,045    
Stockholders' Equity 629,533       617,898       588,504    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,746,585       $ 6,447,526       $ 5,179,549    
Net interest spread     2.89 %       2.76 %       3.16 %
Net interest margin     3.14 %       3.05 %       3.65 %
Net interest margin - (tax- equivalent)(2)     3.18 %       3.09 %       3.69 %
Net interest margin excluding PPP loans - (tax- equivalent)(3)     3.28 %       3.15 %       N/A

____________________________
(1)  Includes Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") repurchase average balances of $31.7 million, $29.0 million, and $23.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans held for sale and the liability included in FHLB advances and other borrowings.
(2)  In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.
(3)  Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity:                  
Total common stockholders' equity $ 627,637     $ 614,781     $ 606,631     $ 599,262     $ 588,363  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 30,717     30,953     31,241     31,540     31,842  
Tangible Common Equity $ 596,920     $ 583,828     $ 575,390     $ 567,722     $ 556,521  
                   
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                
Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 23,506,586     23,501,233     23,475,948     23,480,945     23,481,781  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 25.39     $ 24.84     $ 24.51     $ 24.18     $ 23.70  
                   
Calculation of PTPP Earnings:                
Net Income $ 13,095     $ 4,957     $ 753     $ 12,827     $ 14,617  
Plus: provision for credit losses 13,633     21,403     18,531     2,377     4,201  
Plus: income tax expense 3,206     786     (427 )   3,175     3,620  
PTPP Earnings $ 29,934     $ 27,146     $ 18,857     $ 18,379     $ 22,438  
                   
Calculation of PTPP ROAA and PTPP ROAE:                
PTPP Earnings $ 29,934     $ 27,146     $ 18,857     $ 18,379     $ 22,438  
Divided by number of days in the quarter 92     91     91     92     92  
Multiplied by the number of days in the year 366     366     366     365     365  
Annualized PTPP Earnings $ 119,085     $ 109,181     $ 75,842     $ 72,917     $ 89,020  
                   
Divided by total average assets $ 6,746,585     $ 6,447,526     $ 5,400,704     $ 5,271,979     $ 5,179,549  
PTPP ROAA (annualized) 1.77 %   1.69 %   1.40 %   1.38 %   1.72 %
                   
Divided by total average stockholder's equity $ 629,533     $ 617,898     $ 611,162     $ 597,925     $ 588,504  
PTPP ROAE (annualized) 18.92 %   17.67 %   12.41 %   12.19 %   15.13 %
                             

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

   
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2020   2019
Calculation of PTPP Earnings:    
Net Income $ 18,805     $ 41,055  
Plus: provision for credit losses 53,567     7,191  
Plus: income tax expense 3,565     9,491  
PTPP Earnings $ 75,937     $ 57,737  
       
Calculation of PTPP ROAA and PTPP ROAE:    
PTPP Earnings $ 75,937     $ 57,737  
Divided by number of days in this period 274     273  
Multiplied by the number of days in the year 366     365  
Annualized PTPP Earnings $ 101,434     $ 77,194  
       
Divided by total average assets $ 6,200,273     $ 5,032,646  
PTPP ROAA (annualized) 1.64 %   1.53 %
       
Divided by total average stockholder's equity $ 619,567     $ 575,223  
PTPP ROAE (annualized) 16.37 %   13.42 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.