Merit Medical Reports Results for Third Quarter; Issues Updated 2020 Guidance

Q3 2020 worldwide revenue of $244.0 million, up 0.4% as reported compared to Q3 2019



Q3 2020 core revenue on a constant currency basis* down (0.1)% compared to Q3 2019

Q3 2020 GAAP loss per share of $(0.05), compared to $(0.06) in Q3 2019

Q3 2020 non-GAAP EPS* of $0.42, compared to $0.28 in Q3 2019

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, today announced revenue of $244.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 0.4% compared to revenue of $243.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Core revenue on a constant currency basis* for the third quarter of 2020 was down (0.1)% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Merit’s GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 41.8%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 42.8% for the third quarter of 2019. Merit’s non-GAAP gross margin* for the third quarter of 2020 was 47.0%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin* of 48.1% for the third quarter of 2019.

Merit’s GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.0%, compared to GAAP operating margin of (1.2)% for the third quarter of 2019. Merit’s non-GAAP operating margin* for the third quarter of 2020 was 15.0%, compared to non-GAAP operating margin* of 9.2% for the third quarter of 2019.

Merit’s GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $(3.0) million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(3.4) million, or $(0.06) per share, for the third quarter of 2019. Merit’s non-GAAP net income* for the third quarter of 2020 was $24.0 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income* of $15.7 million, or $0.28 per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Merit’s revenue by category for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, compared to the corresponding periods in 2019, was as follows (unaudited, in thousands, except for percentages):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention 3.0 % $ 86,778 $ 84,265 (4.4 )% $ 246,488 $ 257,744 Cardiac Intervention (7.7 )% 69,089 74,859 (8.5 )% 207,685 227,042 Custom Procedural Solutions 22.0 % 56,429 46,258 7.2 % 149,369 139,335 OEM (17.0 )% 24,117 29,044 (7.8 )% 80,592 87,449 Total 0.8 % 236,413 234,426 (3.9 )% 684,134 711,570 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices (12.3 )% 7,562 8,623 (14.3 )% 21,737 25,360 Total 0.4 % $ 243,975 $ 243,049 (4.2 )% $ 705,871 $ 736,930

“Our third quarter revenue results reflect better than expected performance driven by strong execution and discipline despite a fluctuating global recovery,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are particularly proud of our profitability performance in the third quarter as we leveraged strong operating expense control to drive impressive growth in our non-GAAP operating profit and our non-GAAP EPS, which increased 65% and 50%, respectively, year over year.”



“We remain focused on executing our plan to enhance the efficiency of our business in order to be better positioned for profitable growth going forward,” Lampropoulos said. “We are encouraged by the success we have achieved early in this process as evidenced by the notable improvement in our free cash flow generation this year, which has nearly doubled over our free cash flow generation in the two prior years combined. As promised, we are on track to complete the movement of more than 14 production lines and consolidate several facilities before year end.”



“We look forward to sharing more about our plans for growth and profitability in the coming years at our Foundations for Growth virtual investor event scheduled on November 10,” Lampropoulos added.



As of September 30, 2020, Merit had cash on hand of approximately $44.6 million, long term debt obligations of approximately $358 million, and available borrowing capacity of $327 million, compared to cash on hand of approximately $44.3 million, long term debt obligations of approximately $440 million, and available borrowing capacity of $134 million as of December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Guidance:

The Company is updating its fiscal year 2020 revenue guidance, originally issued on February 24, 2020.

Based upon information currently available to Merit’s management, Merit estimates for the year ending December 31, 2020, absent material acquisitions, non-recurring transactions or other factors beyond Merit’s control, the following:

Net revenue in the range of $950.0 million to $959.0 million, representing a decrease of approximately 3.5% to 4.5% year over year, as compared to net revenue of $994.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The fiscal year 2020 revenue guidance range assumes:

Net revenue from the cardiovascular segment of between $921.0 million and $930.0 million, representing a decrease of approximately 3% to 4% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $961.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Net revenue from the endoscopy segment of between $28.6 million and $28.9 million, representing a decrease of approximately 14.5% to 15.5% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $33.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.



GAAP net loss in the range of $(11.8) million to $(15.0) million, or $(0.21) to $(0.27) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $5.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.



Non-GAAP net income in the range of $85.5 million to $88.5 million, or $1.52 to $1.57 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $82.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Merit’s financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2020 is subject to risks and uncertainties identified in this release and Merit’s public filings.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2020 December 31, (unaudited) 2019

ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,551 $ 44,320 Trade receivables, net 141,957 155,365 Other receivables 8,073 10,016 Inventories 209,109 225,698 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,579 12,497 Prepaid income taxes 3,545 3,491 Income tax refund receivables 11,812 3,151 Total current assets 434,626 454,538 Property and equipment, net 383,804 378,785 Intangible assets, net 382,815 445,312 Goodwill 353,622 353,193 Deferred income tax assets 3,857 3,788 Right-of-use operating lease assets 76,775 80,244 Other assets 35,011 41,461 Total Assets 1,670,510 1,757,321 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 46,634 $ 54,623 Accrued expenses 116,927 105,184 Current portion of long-term debt 7,500 7,500 Short-term operating lease liabilities 12,981 11,550 Income taxes payable 2,005 2,799 Total current liabilities 186,047 181,656 Long-term debt 349,813 431,984 Deferred income tax liabilities 45,439 45,236 Long-term income taxes payable 347 347 Liabilities related to unrecognized tax benefits 1,990 1,990 Deferred compensation payable 15,396 14,855 Deferred credits 1,948 2,122 Long-term operating lease liabilities 69,407 72,714 Other long-term obligations 66,286 56,473 Total Liabilities 736,673 807,377 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 600,737 587,017 Retained earnings 342,425 368,221 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,325 ) (5,294 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 933,837 949,944 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,670,510 $ 1,757,321

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019

2020

2019

NET SALES $ 243,975 $ 243,049 $ 705,871 $ 736,930 COST OF SALES 141,961 138,913 415,857 416,194 GROSS PROFIT 102,014 104,136 290,014 320,736 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 72,215 86,936 217,790 245,183 Research and development 13,506 16,987 42,404 49,361 Legal settlement — — 18,200 — Impairment charges 20,585 2,702 28,305 3,250 Contingent consideration expense (benefit) (4,356 ) 392 884 3,573 Acquired in-process research and development — — — 525 Total operating expenses 101,950 107,017 307,583 301,892 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 64 (2,881 ) (17,569 ) 18,844 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 67 328 234 1,027 Interest expense (2,197 ) (3,415 ) (8,056 ) (9,295 ) Other income (expense) - net (118 ) 278 (1,085 ) (421 ) Total other expense — net (2,248 ) (2,809 ) (8,907 ) (8,689 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,184 ) (5,690 ) (26,476 ) 10,155 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 825 (2,292 ) (1,255 ) 499 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (3,009 ) $ (3,398 ) $ (25,221 ) $ 9,656 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 0.18 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 0.17 AVERAGE COMMON SHARES: Basic 55,505 55,152 55,386 55,029 Diluted 55,505 55,152 55,386 56,393

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Although Merit’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Merit’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Merit’s ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release include:

constant currency revenue,

core revenue,

core revenue on a constant currency basis,

non-GAAP gross margin,

non-GAAP operating margin,

non-GAAP net income,

non-GAAP earnings per share, and

free cash flow.

Merit’s management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Merit’s profitability and efficiency, to compare operating results to prior periods, to evaluate changes in the operating results of its operating segments, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. However, Merit’s management does not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Readers should consider non-GAAP measures used in this release in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures generally exclude some, but not all, items that may affect Merit’s net income. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded. Merit believes it is useful to exclude such items in the calculation of non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income (in each case, as further illustrated in the reconciliation tables below) because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of Merit’s business operations and can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisition transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, severance expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, corporate transformation expenses, governmental proceedings or changes in tax or industry regulations, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, and debt issuance costs. Merit may incur similar types of expenses in the future, and the non-GAAP financial information included in this release should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. Merit urges investors and potential investors to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Merit’s business or results of operations.

Constant Currency Revenue

Merit’s revenue on a constant currency basis is prepared by translating the current-period reported revenue of subsidiaries whose functional currency is a currency other than the U.S. dollar at the applicable foreign exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period. The constant currency revenue adjustments of $(1.2) million and $4.3 million to reported revenue and to core revenue for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively, were calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

Core Revenue and Core Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis

Merit’s core revenue is defined, with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue less revenue from certain dispositions. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019, Merit’s core revenue excludes revenues attributable to the disposition of the assets related to the manufacturing of Merit’s Hypotube product in August 2020 (excluded September 2019 only).

With respect to current fiscal year periods, core revenue is defined as GAAP revenue, less revenue from certain acquisitions. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, Merit’s core revenue excludes revenues attributable to the acquisition of (1) Brightwater Medical, Inc. in June 2019 (excluded through May 2020 only) and (2) Fibrovein Holdings Limited in August 2019 (excluded through July 2020 only). Core revenue on a constant currency basis is defined as core revenue (as described above) adjusted to eliminate the foreign exchange impact related to that core revenue for the relevant period, using the applicable average foreign exchange rates in effect for the comparable prior-year periods presented.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated by reducing GAAP cost of sales by amounts recorded for amortization of intangible assets, certain inventory write-offs and inventory mark-up related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating income (loss) for certain items which are deemed by Merit’s management to be outside of core operations and vary in amount and frequency among periods, such as expenses related to new acquisitions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, severance expenses, performance-based stock compensation expenses, corporate transformation expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, governmental proceedings or changes in industry regulations, as well as other items set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adjusting GAAP net income (loss) for the items set forth in the definition of non-GAAP operating margin above, as well as for expenses related to debt issuance costs, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, changes in tax regulations, and other items set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding for the corresponding period.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP less capital expenditures calculated in accordance with GAAP, as set forth in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Other Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation

The following tables set forth supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share to Merit’s net income and earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP, in each case, for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The non-GAAP income adjustments referenced in the following tables do not reflect non-performance-based stock compensation expense of approximately $3.0 million and $2.6 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and approximately $7.6 million and $6.9 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net loss $ (2,184 ) $ (825 ) $ (3,009 ) $ (0.05 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 12,529 (3,229 ) 9,300 0.16 Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 41 (11 ) 30 0.00 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration benefit (4,356 ) 492 (3,864 ) (0.07 ) Impairment charges 20,585 (3,170 ) 17,415 0.31 Amortization of intangibles 1,893 (508 ) 1,385 0.02 Performance-based share-based compensation (a) 1,112 (141 ) 971 0.02 Corporate transformation and restructuring (b) 2,833 (743 ) 2,090 0.04 Acquisition-related 189 (49 ) 140 0.00 Medical Device Regulation expenses (c) 411 (106 ) 305 0.01 Other (d) 1,401 (1,933 ) (532 ) (0.01 ) Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 151 (39 ) 112 0.00 (Gain) loss on disposal of business unit (508 ) 131 (377 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 34,097 $ (10,131 ) $ 23,966 $ 0.42 Diluted shares (e) 56,456





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net loss $ (5,690 ) $ 2,292 $ (3,398 ) $ (0.06 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 12,725 (3,259 ) 9,466 0.17 Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 55 (14 ) 41 0.00 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense 392 (91 ) 301 0.01 Impairment charges 2,702 (696 ) 2,006 0.04 Amortization of intangibles 2,783 (732 ) 2,051 0.04 Corporate transformation and restructuring (b) 2,721 (700 ) 2,021 0.03 Acquisition-related 1,156 (154 ) 1,002 0.02 Medical Device Regulation expenses (c) 83 (21 ) 62 0.00 Other (d) 2,558 (658 ) 1,900 0.03 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 268 (69 ) 199 0.00 Non-GAAP net income $ 19,753 $ (4,102 ) $ 15,651 $ 0.28 Diluted shares 55,152

_____________________________

Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net loss $ (26,476 ) $ 1,255 $ (25,221 ) $ (0.45 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 38,154 (9,833 ) 28,321 0.50 Inventory write-off (f) 1,776 (472 ) 1,304 0.02 Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 187 (48 ) 139 0.00 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense 884 559 1,443 0.03 Impairment charges 28,305 (4,363 ) 23,942 0.43 Amortization of intangibles 6,049 (1,632 ) 4,417 0.08 Performance-based share-based compensation (a) 2,623 (334 ) 2,289 0.04 Corporate transformation and restructuring (b) 6,215 (1,642 ) 4,573 0.08 Acquisition-related 906 (233 ) 673 0.01 Medical Device Regulation expenses (c) 1,013 (261 ) 752 0.01 Other (d) 23,477 (3,567 ) 19,910 0.35 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 453 (117 ) 336 0.01 (Gain) loss on disposal of business unit (508 ) 131 (377 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 83,058 $ (20,557 ) $ 62,501 $ 1.11 Diluted shares (e) 56,241





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 10,155 $ (499 ) $ 9,656 $ 0.17 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 36,882 (9,444 ) 27,438 0.48 Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 939 (241 ) 698 0.01 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense 3,573 (275 ) 3,298 0.06 Impairment charges 3,250 (837 ) 2,413 0.04 Amortization of intangibles 8,289 (2,182 ) 6,107 0.11 Corporate transformation and restructuring (b) 4,131 (1,063 ) 3,068 0.05 Acquisition-related 2,897 (589 ) 2,308 0.04 Medical Device Regulation expenses (c) 196 (50 ) 146 0.00 Other (d) 5,806 (1,494 ) 4,312 0.09 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 670 (172 ) 498 0.01 Tax expense related to restructuring (g) — 92 92 0.00 Non-GAAP net income $ 76,788 $ (16,754 ) $ 60,034 $ 1.06 Diluted shares 56,393

_____________________________

Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding

Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income

(Unaudited, in thousands except percentages)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Amounts % Sales Amounts % Sales Amounts % Sales Amounts % Sales Net Sales as Reported $ 243,975 $ 243,049 $ 705,871 $ 736,930 GAAP Operating Income (Loss) 64 0.0 % (2,881 ) (1.2 )% (17,569 ) (2.5 )% 18,844 2.6 % Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 12,529 5.1 % 12,725 5.2 % 38,154 5.4 % 36,882 5.0 % Inventory write-off (f) — — — — 1,776 0.3 % — — Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 41 0.0 % 55 0.0 % 187 0.0 % 939 0.1 % Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense (benefit) (4,356 ) (1.8 )% 392 0.2 % 884 0.1 % 3,573 0.5 % Impairment charges 20,585 8.4 % 2,702 1.1 % 28,305 4.0 % 3,250 0.4 % Amortization of intangibles 1,893 0.8 % 2,783 1.1 % 6,049 0.9 % 8,289 1.1 % Performance-based share-based compensation (a) 1,112 0.5 % — — 2,623 0.4 % — — Corporate transformation and restructuring (b) 2,833 1.2 % 2,721 1.1 % 6,215 0.9 % 4,131 0.6 % Acquisition-related 189 0.1 % 1,156 0.5 % 906 0.1 % 2,897 0.4 % Medical Device Regulation expenses (c) 411 0.2 % 83 0.0 % 1,013 0.1 % 196 0.0 % Other (d) 1,401 0.6 % 2,558 1.1 % 23,477 3.3 % 5,806 0.8 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 36,702 15.0 % $ 22,294 9.2 % $ 92,020 13.0 % $ 84,807 11.5 %

_____________________________

Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

a) Represents performance-based share-based compensation expense, including stock-settled and cash-settled awards.

b) Includes severance related to corporate initiatives, write-offs and valuation adjustments of other long-term assets associated with restructuring activities, and other transformation costs.

c) Represents incremental expenses incurred to comply with the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) in Europe.

d) Represents costs incurred in responding to an inquiry from the U.S. Department of Justice, amounts to be paid in settlement of that inquiry of $18.2 million accrued in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, fees associated with settlement of a shareholder dispute, acquired in-process research and development, and charges related to abandoned patents.

e) For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 the non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation includes approximately 951,000 and 855,000 shares, respectively, that were excluded from the GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share calculation.

f) Represents write-off of inventory related to the closure of the ITL Healthcare Pty Ltd. (“ITL”) procedure pack operations in Australia in Q2 2020 and suspension of Merit’s distribution agreement with NinePoint Medical, Inc. in Q1 2020.

g) Net tax expense related to non-recurring tax withholdings in connection with restructuring of certain international subsidiaries.

Reconciliation of Reported Revenue to Core Revenue (Non-GAAP), Constant Currency Revenue (Non-GAAP), and Core Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 Reported Revenue 0.4 % $ 243,975 $ 243,049 (4.2 )% $ 705,871 $ 736,930 Add: Impact of foreign exchange (a) (1,207 ) — 4,289 — Constant Currency Revenue (0.1 )% $ 242,768 $ 243,049 (3.6 )% $ 710,160 $ 736,930





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 Reported Revenue 0.4 % $ 243,975 $ 243,049 (4.2 )% $ 705,871 $ 736,930 Less: Revenue from certain acquisitions and dispositions (b) (45 ) (135 ) (1,216 ) (135 ) Core Revenue 0.4 % $ 243,930 $ 242,914 (4.4 )% $ 704,655 $ 736,795 Add: Impact of foreign exchange (a) (1,207 ) — 4,289 — Core Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis (0.1 )% $ 242,723 $ 242,914 (3.8 )% $ 708,944 $ 736,795

_____________________________

(a) The constant currency revenue adjustments of $(1.2) million and $4.3 million to reported revenue and to core revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, were calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

(b) Merit’s core revenue is defined with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue, less revenue from certain dispositions. For the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, Merit’s core revenue excludes revenues attributable to the disposition of assets related to the manufacturing of Merit’s Hypotube products in August 2020 (excluded September 2019 only). With respect to current fiscal year periods, core revenue is defined as GAAP revenue, less revenue from certain acquisitions. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, Merit’s core revenue excludes revenues attributable to the acquisition of (1) Brightwater Medical, Inc. in June 2019 (excluded through May 2020 only) and (2) Fibrovein Holdings Limited in August 2019 (excluded through July 2020 only). Core revenue on a constant currency basis is defined as core revenue (as described above) adjusted to eliminate the foreign exchange impact related to that core revenue for the relevant period, using the applicable average foreign exchange rates in effect for the comparable prior-year periods presented.

Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, as a percentage of reported revenue)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported Gross Margin 41.8 % 42.8 % 41.1 % 43.5 % Add back impact of: Amortization of intangibles 5.1 % 5.2 % 5.4 % 5.0 % Inventory write-off (a) — % — 0.3 % — Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.2 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 47.0 % 48.1 % 46.8 % 48.7 %

_____________________________

Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

(a) Represents write-off of inventory related to the closure of the ITL procedure pack operations in Australia in Q2 2020 and suspension of Merit’s distribution agreement with NinePoint Medical, Inc in Q1 2020.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

