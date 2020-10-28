Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on December 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

