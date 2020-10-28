Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Announces Results For Fiscal Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- - 2020 Fiscal Fourth Quarter Net Income of $13.2 Million, or $0.38 Per Diluted Share -

- Fiscal 2020 Net Income of $104.7 Million, or $2.94 Per Diluted Share -

- Fiscal 2020 Earnings Per Share up 18% Versus Fiscal 2019 -

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) reported net income of $13.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $20.2 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported record net income of $104.7 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $97.0 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

“I am extremely proud of our team for executing on our plan and our ability to deliver strong financial results and value to shareholders despite numerous challenges we faced during fiscal 2020,” said President and CEO Brad Hanson. “We will continue to be diligent in monitoring credit, managing excess capital, and focusing on our long-term strategic plan in order to better serve our customers and shareholders."

Business Developments

The Company resumed its share repurchase program ("Program"), which it had suspended during March 2020 as a result of the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 260,816 shares, at an average price of $19.13, under its Program, which is authorized through December 31, 2022. Through October 23, 2020, the Company has repurchased a total of 898,416 of its shares, at a weighted average price of $21.80, since the Company resumed repurchasing shares under the Program in September 2020.

On August 5, 2020, MetaBank, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("MetaBank" or the "Bank"), entered into a three-year program management agreement with Emerald Financial Services, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of H&R Block, Inc., pursuant to which MetaBank will serve as a facilitator for H&R Block’s suite of financial services products, which include: Emerald Prepaid MasterCard®, Refund Transfers, Refund Advances, Emerald Advance® lines of credit, and other products through H&R Block’s distribution channels.

The Company continued its support of various COVID-19 relief efforts including the Economic Impact Payment ("EIP") program and the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), which are further described below.

Financial Highlights for the 2020 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year Ended September 30, 2020

Total gross loans and leases at September 30, 2020 decreased $337.3 million, or 9%, to $3.31 billion, compared to September 30, 2019 and decreased $182.6 million, or 5% when compared to June 30, 2020.

Average deposits from the payments divisions for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter increased nearly 121% to $5.82 billion when compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2019. A significant portion of the year-over-year increase reflected the Company's participation in the EIP program, as described further below. Excluding the balances on the EIP cards, average payments deposits for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter were approximately $4.20 billion, representing an increase of 60% compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2019.

Total revenue for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter was $105.3 million, compared to $101.6 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2019. Total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 was $498.8 million, an increase of 2% from the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest income for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter was $64.5 million, compared to $65.6 million in the comparable quarter in fiscal 2019. Total fiscal year 2020 net interest income was $259.0 million versus $264.2 million in the prior fiscal year.

Net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 3.77% for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter from 4.95% over the same period of the prior fiscal year, while the tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM, TE") decreased to 3.79% from 5.00% for that same period in fiscal 2019. NIM for the 2020 fiscal year was 4.09% compared to 4.91% during fiscal year 2019 while NIM, TE, decreased to 4.12% for fiscal year 2020 from 5.02% for fiscal year 2019. The decrease in NIM during the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and 2020 fiscal year was primarily driven by excess cash associated with the Company's participation in the EIP program, as described further below.

COVID-19 Business Update

The Company is participating in the PPP which is being administered by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 689 loans outstanding with a total of $219.0 million in loan balances that were originated as part of the program.

From a credit perspective, the Company continues to closely monitor each of its lending portfolios. The Company has placed significant focus on its hospitality and movie theater loans and its small ticket equipment finance relationships. The credit management team has remained in regular contact with these borrowers.

The Company's community bank hospitality loan balances increased to $179.3 million as of September 30, 2020 from $169.0 million as of June 30, 2020 and the average loan-to-value ratio on those loans was 60% at both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. 67% of these hospitality relationships received PPP loans and, as of September 30, 2020, 44% of the hospitality loan balances received some form of payment deferral modification and were still in their active deferment period. Community Bank loans to borrowers operating in the movie theater industry totaled $17.9 million as of both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, all movie theater loan balances were still in their active deferment period.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $287.2 million in small ticket equipment finance balances, of which $255.1 million were categorized within term lending and $32.1 million were categorized within lease financing. Borrowers with respect to 8% of the balances on these small ticket equipment finance relationships that received some form of payment deferral modification were still in their active deferment period.

As of September 30, 2020, $170.0 million of the loans and leases that were granted deferral payments by the Company were still in their deferment period. As of June 30, 2020, loans and leases totaling $292.2 million were within their deferment period. In addition, the Company has made other COVID-19 related modifications, of which $23.3 million were still active as of September 30, 2020 compared to $34.6 million at June 30, 2020. The majority of the other modifications were related to adjusting the type or amount of the customer's payments.

When excluding its seasonal tax services lending portfolio, the Company increased its allowance for loan and lease losses by $1.9 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to June 30, 2020. This was primarily due to the effects of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the continued economic uncertainty that it has caused. The Company will continue to diligently monitor the allowance for loan and lease losses and adjust as necessary in future periods to maintain an appropriate and supportable level.

The Company's capital position remained strong as of September 30, 2020, even while absorbing the temporary impact from the EIP program, as described further below. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank's capital leverage ratio based on average assets was 7.56%. The Bank's capital leverage ratio based on September 30, 2020 period-end assets was 9.66%, which better reflects the Company's anticipated balance sheet going forward. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below. In addition, the Company has options available that can be used to effectively manage capital levels through these turbulent times, including a strong and flexible balance sheet.

EIP Program Update

On April 29, 2020, the Bank entered into an amendment of its existing agreement with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service (“Fiscal Service”) to provide debit card services to support the distribution of a segment of the Economic Impact Payments payable by the Internal Revenue Service under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act").

Under the EIP program, 3.6 million cards were delivered with a total load balance of $6.42 billion. As a result of the program, the Company saw a quick influx of deposits to its balance sheet in mid-May 2020 with limited visibility into the duration of those deposits. While the EIP Program's impact to earnings was negligible, it did have a significant impact on cash and deposit balances, leading to a net drag on the NIM along with a corresponding impact on the Company's leverage capital ratios.

The total balances remaining on the EIP cards were $942.2 million as of September 30, 2020 and $828.5 million as of October 23, 2020. The funds on these cards increased the Company's quarterly average noninterest deposit balances by $1.62 billion, leading to an overall improvement in cost of deposits. This short term influx of deposits also led to excess cash balances held at the Federal Reserve during the current period, which yielded approximately 10 basis points in interest income, and increased the quarterly average of interest-earning assets compared to previous periods. This increase of lower-yielding cash balances resulted in a drag to the overall yield on total interest-earning assets during the current period. The net impact to NIM during the current quarter was approximately 110 basis points.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter was $64.5 million, a decrease of 2%, from the same quarter in fiscal 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by lower overall balances and yields realized on the loan and lease portfolios along with a decrease in investment securities balances, partially offset by a reduction in total interest expense.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, loan and lease interest income decreased $8.6 million and investment securities interest income decreased $3.8 million, when compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2019, while interest expense decreased $11.3 million over that same period. The quarterly average outstanding balance of loans and leases as a percentage of interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased to 52%, from 71% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, while the quarterly average balance of total investments as a percentage of interest-earning assets decreased to 19% from 28% over that same period. These decreases were primarily due to the increase in interest-earning cash balances related to the EIP program. The Company’s average interest-earning assets for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter increased by $1.55 billion, to $6.81 billion from the comparable quarter in fiscal 2019, primarily due to the effects of the EIP program.

NIM decreased to 3.77% for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter from 4.95% for the comparable quarter in fiscal 2019, primarily due to the effects of the EIP program.

The overall reported tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) on average earning asset yields decreased by 213 basis points to 4.02% for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter compared to the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, driven primarily by excess low-yielding cash held at the Federal Reserve, along with a lower interest rate environment. The fiscal 2020 fourth quarter TEY on the securities portfolio was 1.78% compared to 2.83% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company's cost of funds for all deposits and borrowings averaged 0.23% during the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, compared to 1.17% for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in overnight borrowings rates as well as an increase in the average balance of the Company's noninterest-bearing deposits, mainly due to the EIP program noted above. The Company's overall cost of deposits was 0.12% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 0.95% in the same quarter of fiscal 2019.

Noninterest Income

Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter noninterest income was $40.8 million, compared to $36.0 million for the same period of the prior year. This year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher total tax product fee income, an increase in gains on loan sales, an increase in other income, and an increase in payments cards and deposit fees, partially offset by a decrease in rental income and other bank and deposit fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased 5% to $80.3 million for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, from $76.1 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily driven by an increase in other expense, card processing expense, and impairment expense, partially offset by a reduction in compensation and benefits expense and amortization expense. The increase in other expense included a pre-tax charge of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the early extinguishment of outstanding FHLB debt, which had a balance of $110.0 million at a weighted average cost of 2.41%. While compensation and benefits expense was reduced compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2019, it includes pre-tax employee separation-related expenses of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.8 million, representing an effective tax rate of 11.2%, for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, compared to an income tax benefit of $0.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of (0.6)%, for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. The recorded income tax expense during the current quarter was primarily due to a reduction in investment tax credits from originated solar leases in fiscal year 2020 as compared to the fiscal year 2019. For the 2020 fiscal year, the Company's effective tax rate was 4.9%, compared to (3.4)% for the 2019 fiscal year.

The Company originated $41.1 million in solar leases during the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, compared to $19.7 million during the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. The Company originated $77.8 million in solar leases for the 2020 fiscal year, compared to $104.4 million during the 2019 fiscal year. Investment tax credits related to solar leases are recognized ratably based on income throughout each fiscal year. The timing and impact of future solar tax credits are expected to vary from period to period, and Meta intends to undertake only those tax credit opportunities that meet the Company's underwriting and return criteria.

Investments, Loans and Leases

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Total investments $ 1,360,712 $ 1,268,416 $ 1,310,476 $ 1,337,840 $ 1,407,257 Loans held for sale Consumer credit products 962 391 — — 122,299 SBA/USDA 52,542 31,438 13,610 13,883 26,478 Community Bank(1) 130,073 48,076 — 250,383 — Total loans held for sale 183,577 79,905 13,610 264,266 148,777 National Lending Term lending(2) 805,323 738,454 725,581 695,347 641,742 Asset based lending(2) 182,419 181,130 250,211 250,633 250,465 Factoring 281,173 206,361 285,495 285,776 296,507 Lease financing(2) 281,084 264,988 238,788 223,715 177,915 Insurance premium finance 337,940 359,147 332,800 349,299 361,105 SBA/USDA 318,387 308,611 92,000 90,269 88,831 Other commercial finance 101,658 100,214 101,472 99,617 99,665 Commercial Finance 2,307,984 2,158,905 2,026,347 1,994,656 1,916,230 Consumer credit products 89,809 102,808 113,544 115,843 106,794 Other consumer finance 134,342 138,777 144,895 154,772 161,404 Consumer Finance 224,151 241,585 258,439 270,615 268,198 Tax Services 3,066 19,168 95,936 101,739 2,240 Warehouse Finance 293,375 277,614 333,829 272,522 262,924 Total National Lending loans and leases 2,828,576 2,697,272 2,714,551 2,639,532 2,449,592 Community Banking Commercial real estate and operating 457,371 608,303 654,429 682,399 883,932 Consumer one-to-four family real estate and other 16,486 166,479 205,046 220,588 259,425 Agricultural real estate and operating 11,707 24,655 36,759 40,778 58,464 Total Community Banking loans 485,564 799,437 896,234 943,765 1,201,821 Total gross loans and leases 3,314,140 3,496,709 3,610,785 3,583,297 3,651,413 Allowance for loan and lease losses (56,188 ) (65,747 ) (65,355 ) (30,176 ) (29,149 ) Net deferred loan and lease origination fees 8,625 5,937 8,139 7,177 7,434 Total loans and leases, net of allowance(3) $ 3,266,577 $ 3,436,899 $ 3,553,569 $ 3,560,298 $ 3,629,698

(1) The September 30, 2020 balance included approximately $77.5 million of commercial real estate and operating loans, $50.1 million of consumer one-to-four family real estate and other loans, and $2.5 million of agricultural real estate and operating loans. The June 30, 2020 balance included approximately $28.7 million of commercial real estate and operating loans, $11.3 million of consumer one-to-four family real estate and other loans, and $8.1 million of agricultural real estate and operating loans. The December 31, 2019 balance included approximately $197.5 million of commercial real estate and operating loans, $40.4 million of consumer one-to-four family real estate and other loans, and $12.7 million of agricultural real estate and operating loans.

(2) The Company updated the presentation of its loan and lease table beginning in the fiscal 2020 first quarter. The new presentation includes a new category called term lending. Certain balances previously included in the asset based lending and lease financing categories were reclassified into the new term lending category during the fiscal 2020 first quarter. Prior period balances have been conformed to the new presentation.

(3) As of September 30, 2020, the remaining balance of acquired loans and leases from the acquisition of Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. ("Crestmark") and its bank subsidiary, Crestmark Bank (the "Crestmark Acquisition") was $149.1 million and the remaining balances of the credit and interest rate mark discounts related to the acquired loans and leases held for investment were $2.8 million and $2.3 million, respectively. On August 1, 2018, the Company acquired loans and leases from the Crestmark Acquisition totaling $1.06 billion and recorded related credit and interest rate mark discounts of $12.3 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

The Company's investment security balances at September 30, 2020 totaled $1.36 billion, as compared to $1.27 billion at June 30, 2020 and $1.41 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in balances at September 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020 was due to an increase in mortgage-backed securities of $114.4 million as the Company utilized its growing deposit base to fund investment securities.

Total gross loans and leases decreased $337.3 million, or 9%, to $3.31 billion at September 30, 2020, from $3.65 billion at September 30, 2019, with most of the decline attributable to the sale of community bank loan balances during the second and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 along with a decrease in the consumer finance portfolio, partially offset by growth in the commercial finance and warehouse finance portfolios.

At September 30, 2020, commercial finance loans, which comprised 70% of the Company's gross loan and lease portfolio, totaled $2.31 billion, reflecting growth of $149.1 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2020. The increase in commercial finance loans was primarily due to increases in factoring and term lending loans of $74.8 million and $66.9 million, respectively, partially offset by a $21.2 million decrease in insurance premium finance loans. Warehouse finance loans totaled $293.4 million at September 30, 2020, a 6% increase from June 30, 2020.

Community bank loans held for investment totaled $485.6 million as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $799.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $1.20 billion at September 30, 2019. On August 4, 2020 and September 17, 2020, the Company sold an additional $58.6 million and $76.4 million, respectively, of the retained Community Bank portfolio to Central Bank. The sales did not result in any material gain to the Company. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $130.1 million of community bank loans classified as held for sale and expects to sell those loans during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Asset Quality

The Company’s allowance for loan and lease losses was $56.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $65.7 million at June 30, 2020 and $29.1 million at September 30, 2019. The decrease in the allowance at September 30, 2020 when compared to June 30, 2020, was primarily due to reductions of $11.4 million within the tax services portfolio and $0.6 million in the consumer finance portfolio, partially offset by increases within the retained community bank and commercial finance portfolios of $1.9 million and $0.5 million, respectively.

The year over year increase in the allowance was primarily driven by a $15.3 million increase within the commercial finance portfolio and $14.2 million increase within the retained community banking portfolio, partially offset by a reduction in the consumer lending portfolio of $2.5 million.

The following table presents the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of its total loans and leases.

As of the Period Ended (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Commercial finance 1.30 % 1.36 % 0.76 % Consumer finance 1.64 % 1.75 % 2.30 % Tax services 0.06 % 59.67 % — % Warehouse finance 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % National Lending 1.20 % 1.68 % 0.86 % Community Bank 4.59 % 2.55 % 0.68 % Total loans and leases 1.70 % 1.88 % 0.80 %

The Company's allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases decreased to 1.70% at September 30, 2020 from 1.88% at June 30, 2020. This reduction was primarily due to seasonal charge-off activity within the tax services portfolio, and to a lesser extent, a lower coverage ratio within the commercial finance portfolio. The commercial finance coverage ratio decreased as a result of the Company's continued assessment of the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in the total Company coverage ratio was partially offset by an increase to the coverage ratio within the retained community bank portfolio due to identified risks impacting its movie theater relationships stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Consumer finance and warehouse finance remained largely unchanged due in part to the structure of the credit protections in place. The Company expects to continue to diligently monitor the allowance for loan and lease losses and adjust as necessary in future periods to maintain an appropriate and supportable level.

When adding the $2.8 million balance of the credit mark to the allowance for loan and lease losses, the commercial finance coverage ratio increases to 1.41% and the total loans and leases coverage ratio increases to 1.77%, as of September 30, 2020. Within commercial finance, the coverage ratio on Crestmark division loans and leases was 1.42% at September 30, 2020, as compared to 1.52% at June 30, 2020 and 0.88% at September 30, 2019, and the coverage ratio on the insurance premium finance portfolio over those same periods were 0.63%, 0.66%, and 0.28%, respectively.

Activity in the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods presented were as follows.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 65,747 $ 65,355 $ 43,505 $ 29,149 $ 13,040 Provision - tax services loans 1,599 (100 ) (9 ) 22,006 24,873 Provision - all other loans and leases 7,381 15,193 4,130 42,770 30,776 Charge-offs - tax services loans (13,037 ) (9,797 ) (15,426 ) (22,834 ) (25,096 ) Charge-offs - all other loans and leases (6,015 ) (5,807 ) (3,351 ) (18,927 ) (17,758 ) Recoveries - tax services loans 3 14 10 830 223 Recoveries - all other loans and leases 510 889 290 3,194 3,091 Ending balance $ 56,188 $ 65,747 $ 29,149 $ 56,188 $ 29,149

Provision for loan and lease losses was $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $4.1 million for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in provision was primarily within the retained community bank, tax services, and commercial finance portfolios, partially offset by a decrease in the consumer finance portfolio. Provision increases in the community bank and commercial finance portfolios were primarily attributable to movie theater, hospitality, and small ticket equipment finance relationships that have experienced ongoing stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional provisions were also applied to loans and leases that received short-term payment deferrals. Net charge-offs were $18.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $18.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Total net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 consisted primarily of seasonal net charge-offs of $13.0 million in the tax services loan portfolio.

The Company's past due loans and leases were as follows for the periods presented.

As of September 30, 2020 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in Thousands) 30-59 Days

Past Due 60-89 Days

Past Due > 89 Days Past Due Total Past

Due Current Total Loans and Leases

Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Non-accrual balance Total Commercial finance $ 13,338 $ 14,345 $ 16,663 $ 44,346 $ 2,263,638 $ 2,307,984 $ 7,400 $ 21,553 $ 28,953 Consumer finance 977 894 872 2,743 221,408 224,151 872 — 872 Tax services — — 1,743 1,743 1,323 3,066 1,744 — 1,744 Warehouse finance — — — — 293,375 293,375 — — — Total National Lending 14,315 15,239 19,278 48,832 2,779,744 2,828,576 10,016 21,553 31,569 Total Community Banking 905 114 2,449 3,468 482,096 485,564 50 2,399 2,449 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 15,220 $ 15,353 $ 21,727 $ 52,300 $ 3,261,840 $ 3,314,140 $ 10,066 $ 23,952 $ 34,018





As of June 30, 2020 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in Thousands) 30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due > 89 Days Past Due Total Past Due Current Total Loans and Leases Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Non-accrual balance Total Commercial finance $ 13,865 $ 16,005 $ 27,150 $ 57,020 $ 2,101,885 $ 2,158,905 $ 8,635 $ 22,285 $ 30,920 Consumer finance 650 623 909 2,182 239,403 241,585 909 — 909 Tax services — 19,168 — 19,168 — 19,168 — — — Warehouse finance — — — — 277,614 277,614 — — — Total National Lending 14,515 35,796 28,059 78,370 2,618,902 2,697,272 9,544 22,285 31,829 Total Community Banking 4,910 625 6,885 12,420 787,017 799,437 4,995 2,470 7,465 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 19,425 $ 36,421 $ 34,944 $ 90,790 $ 3,405,919 $ 3,496,709 $ 14,539 $ 24,755 $ 39,294

The Company's nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, were $48.0 million, representing 0.79% of total assets, compared to $56.1 million, or 0.64% of total assets at June 30, 2020 and $56.5 million, or 0.91% of total assets at September 30, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming assets on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by a decrease in nonperforming operating leases, a decrease in community bank nonperforming loans, and a decrease in commercial finance nonperforming loans and leases, partially offset by an increase in foreclosed and repossessed assets and an increase in nonperforming tax services loans. The year-over-year decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by a reduction in foreclosed and repossessed assets, partially offset by an increase in nonperforming loans and leases within the commercial finance and community bank portfolios, as well as an increase in nonperforming operating leases. The increase in nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2020 was primarily due to lower period-end assets, when compared to June 30, 2020.

The Company's nonperforming loans and leases at September 30, 2020, were $34.0 million, representing 0.97% of total gross loans and leases, compared to $39.3 million, or 1.10% of total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2020 and $26.5 million, or 0.70% of total gross loans and leases at September 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2020, the balance of the Company's loans and leases past due 30 days or greater decreased 42% to $52.3 million when compared to June 30, 2020. When excluding tax services loans, the balance of loans and leases past due 30 days or greater decreased to $50.6 million at September 30, 2020 from $71.6 million at June 30, 2020. Loan and lease balances that were within their active deferment period decreased to $170.0 million at September 30, 2020 from $292.2 million at June 30, 2020.

Adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") Accounting Standard

The Company adopted CECL effective October 1, 2020, and expects its day one entry to increase the allowance for credit losses to be between $13 million and $14 million. Aside from the loan and lease portfolio, management does not expect any other meaningful impacts on the balance sheet or regulatory capital ratios in the near term based on the election of the two-year delay and the five-year total transition period as allowed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Deposits, Borrowings and Other Liabilities

Total average deposits for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter increased by $1.89 billion to $6.47 billion compared to the same period in fiscal 2019, primarily due to the effects of the EIP program. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $3.01 billion, or 116%, for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter when compared to the same period in fiscal 2019, while average wholesale deposits decreased $1.03 billion, or 65%. Average deposits from the payments divisions increased 121% to $5.82 billion for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter when compared to the same period in fiscal 2019. Excluding the balances on the EIP cards, average payments deposits for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter were $4.20 billion, representing an increase of 60% compared to the same period of the prior year, which was largely driven by stimulus payments loaded on various partner cards along with lower levels of consumer spending.

The average balance of total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities was $6.66 billion for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, compared to $5.15 billion for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 29%.

Total end-of-period deposits increased 10% to $4.98 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $4.52 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in end-of-period deposits was primarily driven by an increase in noninterest bearing deposits of $2.00 billion, of which $942.2 million was attributable to the balances on the EIP cards. The increase in total end-of-period deposits was partially offset by a decrease of $1.09 billion in wholesale deposits, as well as the sale of $290.5 million of community bank deposits during the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Regulatory Capital

The Company and MetaBank remained above the federal regulatory minimum capital requirements at September 30, 2020 and continued to be classified as well-capitalized institutions. Regulatory capital ratios of the Company and the Bank are stated in the table below.

The tables below include certain non-GAAP financial measures that are used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies. Management reviews these measures along with other measures of capital as part of its financial analysis.

As of the dates indicated September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Company Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 6.58 % 5.91 % 7.28 % 8.28 % 8.33 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.78 % 11.51 % 10.27 % 10.10 % 10.35 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.18 % 11.90 % 10.63 % 10.46 % 10.71 % Total capital ratio 15.30 % 14.99 % 13.61 % 12.74 % 13.01 % MetaBank Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.56 % 6.89 % 8.52 % 9.70 % 9.65 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.96 % 13.82 % 12.39 % 12.18 % 12.31 % Tier 1 capital ratio 14.00 % 13.86 % 12.44 % 12.24 % 12.37 % Total capital ratio 15.26 % 15.12 % 13.69 % 12.90 % 13.02 %

The following table provides the non-GAAP financial measures used to compute certain of the ratios included in the table above, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP:

Standardized Approach(1) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Total stockholders' equity $ 847,308 $ 829,909 $ 805,074 $ 837,068 $ 843,958 Adjustments: LESS: Goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities 302,396 302,814 303,625 304,020 304,020 LESS: Certain other intangible assets 40,964 42,865 44,909 47,855 50,501 LESS: Net deferred tax assets from operating loss and tax credit carry-forwards 18,361 10,360 11,589 16,876 15,569 LESS: Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 17,762 8,382 2,337 3,897 6,458 LESS: Non-controlling interest 3,603 3,787 3,762 4,305 4,047 Common Equity Tier 1(1) 464,222 461,701 438,852 460,115 463,363 Long-term borrowings and other instruments qualifying as Tier 1 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 Tier 1 minority interest not included in common equity tier 1 capital 1,894 1,894 2,036 2,372 2,350 Total Tier 1 Capital 479,777 477,256 454,549 476,148 479,374 Allowance for loan and lease losses 49,343 50,338 53,580 30,239 29,272 Subordinated debentures (net of issuance costs) 73,807 73,765 73,724 73,684 73,644 Total qualifying capital $ 602,927 $ 601,359 $ 581,853 $ 580,071 $ 582,290

(1) Capital ratios were determined using the Basel III capital rules that became effective on January 1, 2015. Basel III revised the definition of capital, increased minimum capital ratios, and introduced a minimum CET1 ratio; those changes are being fully phased in through the end of 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), each of which is used in calculating tangible book value data, to Total Stockholders' Equity. Each of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used within the banking industry.

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 847,308 $ 829,909 $ 805,074 $ 837,068 $ 843,958 Less: Goodwill 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 Less: Intangible assets 41,692 43,974 46,766 50,151 52,810 Tangible common equity 496,111 476,430 448,803 477,412 481,643 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") 17,542 7,995 1,654 3,895 6,339 Tangible common equity excluding AOCI $ 478,569 $ 468,435 $ 447,149 $ 473,517 $ 475,304

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data)

ASSETS September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 427,367 $ 3,108,141 $ 108,733 $ 152,189 $ 126,545 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 814,495 825,579 840,525 852,603 889,947 Mortgage-backed securities available for sale, at fair value 453,607 338,250 355,094 362,120 382,546 Investment securities held to maturity, at cost 87,183 98,205 108,105 116,313 127,582 Mortgage-backed securities held to maturity, at cost 5,427 6,382 6,752 6,804 7,182 Loans held for sale 183,577 79,905 13,610 264,266 148,777 Loans and leases 3,322,765 3,502,646 3,618,924 3,590,474 3,658,847 Allowance for loan and lease losses (56,188 ) (65,747 ) (65,355 ) (30,176 ) (29,149 ) Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stocks, at cost 27,138 31,836 29,944 13,796 30,916 Accrued interest receivable 16,628 17,545 16,958 18,687 20,400 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 41,608 40,361 38,871 38,671 45,932 Rental equipment, net 205,964 216,336 200,837 211,673 208,537 Bank-owned life insurance 92,315 91,697 91,081 90,458 89,827 Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets 9,957 6,784 7,249 1,328 29,494 Goodwill 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 Intangible assets 41,692 43,974 46,766 50,151 52,810 Prepaid assets 8,328 6,806 9,727 14,813 9,476 Deferred taxes 17,723 15,944 20,887 19,752 18,884 Other assets 82,983 104,877 85,652 97,499 54,832 Total assets $ 6,092,074 $ 8,779,026 $ 5,843,865 $ 6,180,926 $ 6,182,890 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits held for sale $ — $ — $ — $ 288,975 $ — Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking 4,356,630 6,537,809 2,900,484 2,927,967 2,358,010 Interest-bearing checking 157,571 187,003 152,504 67,642 185,768 Savings deposits 47,866 55,896 37,615 17,436 49,773 Money market deposits 48,494 40,811 37,266 42,286 76,911 Time certificates of deposit 20,223 25,000 25,492 23,454 109,275 Wholesale deposits 348,416 743,806 809,043 1,438,820 1,557,268 Total deposits 4,979,200 7,590,325 3,962,404 4,517,605 4,337,005 Short-term borrowings — — 717,000 194,000 646,019 Long-term borrowings 98,224 209,781 211,353 213,070 215,838 Accrued interest payable 1,923 4,332 3,607 6,620 9,414 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 165,419 144,679 144,427 123,588 130,656 Total liabilities 5,244,766 7,949,117 5,038,791 5,343,858 5,338,932 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value 344 346 346 372 378 Common stock, Nonvoting, $.01 par value — — — — — Additional paid-in capital 594,569 592,693 590,682 587,678 580,826 Retained earnings 234,927 228,500 212,027 244,005 252,813 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,542 7,995 1,654 3,895 6,339 Treasury stock, at cost (3,677 ) (3,412 ) (3,397 ) (3,187 ) (445 ) Total equity attributable to parent 843,705 826,122 801,312 832,763 839,911 Noncontrolling interest 3,603 3,787 3,762 4,305 4,047 Total stockholders’ equity 847,308 829,909 805,074 837,068 843,958 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,092,074 $ 8,779,026 $ 5,843,865 $ 6,180,926 $ 6,182,890

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 62,022 $ 59,911 $ 70,628 $ 261,128 $ 274,528 Mortgage-backed securities 1,877 2,269 2,768 9,028 11,390 Other investments 4,508 5,226 7,432 22,685 39,811 68,407 67,406 80,828 292,841 325,729 Interest expense: Deposits 1,904 3,130 10,917 22,616 46,648 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,990 2,139 4,294 11,187 14,874 3,894 5,269 15,211 33,803 61,522 Net interest income 64,513 62,137 65,617 259,038 264,207 Provision for loan for lease losses 8,980 15,093 4,121 64,776 55,650 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 55,533 47,044 61,496 194,262 208,557 Noninterest income: Refund transfer product fees 2,335 4,595 639 36,061 39,198 Tax advance product fees (14 ) 28 (70 ) 31,826 34,687 Payments card and deposit fees 21,422 21,302 20,276 87,379 87,130 Other bank and deposit fees 228 214 492 1,310 1,942 Rental income 10,144 11,231 10,886 44,826 41,053 Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net 51 — 80 51 729 Gain on divestitures — — — 19,275 — Gain (loss) on sale of other 3,455 1,214 1,715 4,425 7,831 Other income 3,129 2,464 1,962 14,641 9,975 Total noninterest income 40,750 41,048 35,980 239,794 222,545 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 35,616 32,102 38,461 136,247 155,811 Refund transfer product expense 162 (139 ) 48 7,644 7,526 Tax advance product expense (97 ) (11 ) 1 2,723 3,102 Card processing 6,524 7,128 5,008 25,956 23,677 Occupancy and equipment expense 6,826 6,502 7,265 26,995 28,071 Operating lease equipment depreciation 7,594 8,536 7,901 32,831 26,181 Legal and consulting 5,615 4,660 4,968 20,858 17,310 Intangible amortization 2,283 2,636 3,358 10,997 17,711 Impairment expense 1,232 — — 1,982 9,660 Other expense 14,528 9,827 9,133 52,818 44,111 Total noninterest expense 80,283 71,241 76,143 319,051 333,160 Income before income tax expense 16,000 16,851 21,333 115,005 97,942 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,791 (2,426 ) (130 ) 5,661 (3,374 ) Net income before noncontrolling interest 14,209 19,277 21,463 109,344 101,316 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,051 1,087 1,268 4,624 4,312 Net income attributable to parent $ 13,158 $ 18,190 $ 20,195 $ 104,720 $ 97,004 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 $ 2.94 $ 2.49 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 $ 2.94 $ 2.49 Shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 34,596,422 34,616,038 37,868,788 35,651,709 38,880,919 Diluted 34,596,422 34,623,114 37,912,616 35,651,709 38,921,637

Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and in rates. Only the yield/rate reflects tax-equivalent adjustments. Non-accruing loans and leases have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Cash and fed funds sold $ 1,960,020 $ 891 0.18 % $ 68,435 $ 505 2.93 % Mortgage-backed securities 394,456 1,877 1.89 % 396,075 2,768 2.77 % Tax exempt investment securities 374,876 1,347 1.81 % 555,285 2,743 2.48 % Asset-backed securities 331,939 1,241 1.49 % 307,080 2,615 3.38 % Other investment securities 208,078 1,029 1.97 % 204,695 1,569 3.04 % Total investments 1,309,349 5,494 1.78 % 1,463,135 9,695 2.83 % Commercial finance loans and leases 2,240,591 42,390 7.53 % 1,882,699 44,375 9.35 % Consumer finance loans 234,468 3,998 6.78 % 381,165 8,268 8.61 % Tax services loans 16,651 5 0.13 % 21,445 (13 ) (0.25 )% Warehouse finance loans 287,294 4,378 6.06 % 249,022 3,913 6.24 % National lending loans and leases 2,779,004 50,771 7.27 % 2,534,331 56,543 8.85 % Community banking loans 757,993 11,251 5.91 % 1,195,214 14,085 4.68 % Total loans and leases 3,536,997 62,022 6.98 % 3,729,545 70,628 7.51 % Total interest-earning assets $ 6,806,366 $ 68,407 4.02 % $ 5,261,115 $ 80,828 6.15 % Non-interest-earning assets 866,407 869,171 Total assets $ 7,672,773 $ 6,130,286 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking(2) $ 186,952 $ — — % $ 155,099 $ 136 0.35 % Savings 52,616 1 0.01 % 49,846 9 0.07 % Money markets 41,179 32 0.31 % 71,793 157 0.86 % Time deposits 21,947 92 1.66 % 115,036 601 2.07 % Wholesale deposits 562,828 1,779 1.26 % 1,593,616 10,014 2.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits 865,522 1,904 0.88 % 1,985,390 10,917 2.18 % Overnight fed funds purchased — — — % 336,457 1,999 2.36 % FHLB advances 94,457 619 2.61 % 115,707 713 2.44 % Subordinated debentures 73,779 1,147 6.19 % 73,618 1,162 6.26 % Other borrowings 25,431 224 3.50 % 45,302 420 3.68 % Total borrowings 193,667 1,990 4.09 % 571,084 4,294 2.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,059,189 3,894 1.46 % 2,556,474 15,211 2.36 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,601,052 — — % 2,595,386 — — % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,660,241 $ 3,894 0.23 % $ 5,151,860 $ 15,211 1.17 % Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 164,766 144,703 Total liabilities 6,825,007 5,296,563 Shareholders' equity 847,766 833,723 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,672,773 $ 6,130,286 Net interest income and net interest rate spread including noninterest-bearing deposits $ 64,513 3.79 % $ 65,617 4.98 % Net interest margin 3.77 % 4.95 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.02 % 0.05 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent(3) 3.79 % 5.00 %

(1) Tax rate used to arrive at the TEY for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was 21%.

(2) Of the total balance, $186.7 million are interest-bearing deposits where interest expense is paid by a third party and not by the Company.

(3) Net interest margin expressed on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis ("net interest margin, tax-equivalent") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the estimated income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and adjusting for federal and state exemption of interest income. The Company believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin expressed on a fully taxable equivalent basis and, accordingly, believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful for peer comparison purposes.

Selected Financial Information

As of and For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Equity to total assets 13.91 % 9.45 % 13.78 % 13.54 % 13.65 % Book value per common share outstanding $ 24.66 $ 23.96 $ 23.26 $ 22.52 $ 22.32 Tangible book value per common share outstanding $ 14.44 $ 13.76 $ 12.97 $ 12.84 $ 12.74 Tangible book value per common share outstanding excluding AOCI $ 13.93 $ 13.53 $ 12.92 $ 12.74 $ 12.57 Common shares outstanding 34,360,890 34,631,160 34,607,962 37,172,081 37,807,064 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.79 % 0.64 % 0.67 % 0.48 % 0.91 % Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.97 % 1.10 % 0.87 % 0.62 % 0.70 % Net interest margin 3.77 % 3.28 % 4.78 % 4.94 % 4.95 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent 3.79 % 3.31 % 4.82 % 4.99 % 5.00 % Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.86 % 3.16 % 1.38 % 1.32 % Return on average equity 6.21 % 8.83 % 25.15 % 10.04 % 9.69 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,015 999 992 1,088 1,186





Quarterly Amortization of Intangibles Expense

(Dollars in Thousands) Actual Anticipated For the Three Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Amortization of intangibles(1) $ 2,283 $ 2,014 $ 2,758 $ 2,014 $ 1,762 $ 1,489 $ 2,171 $ 1,177 $ 1,092

(1) These amounts are based upon the current reporting period’s intangible assets only. This table makes no assumption for expenses related to future acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

MetaBank Period-End Tier 1 Leverage September 30, 2020 Total stockholders' equity $ 933,430 Adjustments: LESS: Goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities 302,396 LESS: Certain other intangible assets 40,964 LESS: Net deferred tax assets from operating loss and tax credit carry-forwards 18,361 LESS: Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 17,762 LESS: Non-controlling interest 3,603 Common Equity Tier 1 550,344 Tier 1 minority interest not included in common equity tier 1 capital 1,894 Total Tier 1 Capital $ 552,238 Total Assets (Quarter Average) $ 7,679,897 ADD: Available for sale securities amortized cost (22,844 ) ADD: Deferred tax 5,724 LESS: Deductions from CET1 361,721 Adjusted total assets $ 7,301,056 MetaBank Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage 7.56 % Total Assets (Period End) $ 6,095,030 ADD: Available for sale securities amortized cost (23,718 ) ADD: Deferred tax 5,956 LESS: Deductions from CET1 361,721 Adjusted total assets $ 5,715,547 MetaBank Period-end Tier 1 Leverage 9.66 %

