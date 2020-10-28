Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SPS Commerce Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Company delivers 79th consecutive quarter of topline growth, with 13% growth in recurring revenue over 2019

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue was $79.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $70.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting 12% growth in revenue from the third quarter of 2019. Recurring revenue grew 13% from the third quarter of 2019.

Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $11.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.9 million or $0.25 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.39 compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.33 in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 increased 29% to $23.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2019.

“Trading partners across the retail supply chain continue to rely on SPS Commerce to streamline order fulfillment,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. “As consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping accelerate, we are well-positioned to help our customers increase efficiency and automation in a rapidly changing environment.”

“Recent trends in retail have accelerated the pace of EDI adoption. We expect this trend to continue as retailers and suppliers adapt and embrace e-commerce, driving demand for our fulfillment solution.” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue is expected to be in the range of $80.0 million to $80.5 million. Fourth quarter net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.21 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.5 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.33 to $0.34. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $21.0 million to $21.5 million. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $5.1 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $3.5 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.4 million.

For the full year of 2020, revenue is expected to be in the range of $309.3 million to $309.8 million, representing approximately 11% growth over 2019. Full year net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.09 to $1.10 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.48 to $1.49. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $85.0 to $85.5 million, representing approximately 22% to 23% growth over 2019. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $19.3 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $13.0 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $5.4 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID # 3002119 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 90,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 79 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, investment income (interest income/expense, realized investments gain/loss excluding realized gain/loss from foreign currency on investments), income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain/loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it assists the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as it removes from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period.  SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.  These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world, our positioning for the future, our performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, and any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy and our business prospects, all of which fall within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Irmina Blaszczyk
Lisa Laukkanen
SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com
415-217-4962  

SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares)  
                 
    September 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 208,930     $ 179,252  
Short-term investments     52,300       34,284  
Accounts receivable     34,048       33,001  
Allowance for credit losses     (3,759 )     (1,469 )
Accounts receivable, net     30,289       31,532  
Deferred costs     36,562       35,274  
Other assets     8,927       11,279  
Total current assets     337,008       291,621  
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, less accumulated depreciation of $58,629 and $50,574, respectively     25,053       23,752  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS     14,092       15,744  
GOODWILL     76,543       76,845  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net     18,575       22,668  
INVESTMENTS     2,476        
OTHER ASSETS                
Deferred costs, non-current     11,571       11,667  
Deferred income tax assets     140       2,630  
Other assets, non-current     2,228       2,513  
Total assets   $ 487,686     $ 447,440  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable   $ 5,036     $ 4,274  
Accrued compensation     19,374       22,303  
Accrued expenses     6,042       6,207  
Deferred revenue     35,582       31,463  
Operating lease liabilities     4,355       3,783  
Total current liabilities     70,389       68,030  
OTHER LIABILITIES                
Deferred revenue, non-current     2,693       2,851  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     16,725       20,085  
Deferred income tax liabilities     2,939       1,193  
Other liabilities, non-current           405  
Total liabilities     92,746       92,564  
COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES                
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 and 55,000,000 shares authorized; 36,904,856 and 36,104,619 shares issued; and 35,291,606 and 34,863,271 outstanding, respectively     37       36  
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,613,250 and 1,241,348 shares, respectively     (65,247 )     (46,297 )
Additional paid-in capital     382,992       354,115  
Retained earnings     80,020       48,973  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,862 )     (1,951 )
Total stockholders’ equity     394,940       354,876  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 487,686     $ 447,440  
                 
                 


SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenues   $ 79,557     $ 70,928     $ 229,322     $ 206,391  
Cost of revenues     25,045       23,263       72,915       68,330  
Gross profit     54,512       47,665       156,407       138,061  
Operating expenses                                
Sales and marketing     19,233       16,937       56,143       52,404  
Research and development     8,053       7,743       23,087       20,444  
General and administrative     11,939       10,725       36,591       33,674  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,333       1,327       3,985       3,897  
Total operating expenses     40,558       36,732       119,806       110,419  
Income from operations     13,954       10,933       36,601       27,642  
Other income (expense)                                
Interest income, net     116       843       982       2,233  
Other income (expense), net     307       (165 )     308       28  
Change in earn-out liability           22       (72 )     366  
Total other income, net     423       700       1,218       2,627  
Income before income taxes     14,377       11,633       37,819       30,269  
Income tax expense     2,970       2,692       5,703       5,719  
Net income   $ 11,407     $ 8,941     $ 32,116     $ 24,550  
                                 
Net income per share                                
Basic   $ 0.32     $ 0.26     $ 0.91     $ 0.70  
Diluted   $ 0.31     $ 0.25     $ 0.89     $ 0.68  
                                 
Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share                                
Basic     35,295       35,015       35,133       34,966  
Diluted     36,366       35,932       36,137       35,952  

Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.      

  

SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(Unaudited; in thousands)  
                 
    Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,  
    2020     2019  
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net income   $ 32,116     $ 24,550  
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities                
Deferred income taxes     4,324       5,360  
Change in earn-out liability     72       (366 )
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment     9,474       8,143  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,985       3,897  
Provision for credit losses     4,198       2,429  
Stock-based compensation     14,246       11,316  
Other, net     (16 )     (551 )
Changes in assets and liabilities                
  Accounts receivable     (4,551 )     (3,670 )
  Deferred costs     (1,129 )     (151 )
  Other current and non-current assets     2,612       (820 )
  Accounts payable     1,357       181  
  Accrued compensation     (3,989 )     (3,716 )
  Accrued expenses     (3 )     (84 )
  Deferred revenue     3,961       4,929  
  Operating leases     (1,128 )     (487 )
    Net cash provided by operating activities     65,529       50,960  
Cash flows from investing activities                
Purchases of property and equipment     (11,639 )     (8,387 )
Purchases of investments     (67,636 )     (61,967 )
Maturities of investments     47,300       55,225  
Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired           (11,500 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (31,975 )     (26,629 )
Cash flows from financing activities                
Repurchases of common stock     (18,950 )     (14,966 )
Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock     14,143       5,273  
Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan     1,645       1,155  
Payment for earn-out liability     (688 )      
Net cash used in financing activities     (3,850 )     (8,538 )
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes     (26 )     75  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     29,678       15,868  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     179,252       133,859  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 208,930     $ 149,727  
                 


SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION  
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income   $ 11,407     $ 8,941     $ 32,116     $ 24,550  
Depreciation and amortization of property                                
and equipment     3,198       2,819       9,474       8,143  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,333       1,327       3,985       3,897  
Investment income, net     (107 )     (843 )     (1,079 )     (2,233 )
Income tax expense     2,970       2,692       5,703       5,719  
Stock-based compensation expense     4,893       3,147       14,246       11,316  
Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held     (559 )     -       (686 )     -  
Other     103       (22 )     257       (483 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 23,238     $ 18,061     $ 64,016     $ 50,909  
                                 
Net income   $ 11,407     $ 8,941     $ 32,116     $ 24,550  
Stock-based compensation expense     4,893       3,147       14,246       11,316  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,333       1,327       3,985       3,897  
Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held     (559 )     -       (686 )     -  
Other     103       (22 )     257       (483 )
Income tax effects of adjustments     (2,929 )     (1,606 )     (8,841 )     (5,972 )
Non-GAAP income   $ 14,248     $ 11,787     $ 41,077     $ 33,308  
                                 
Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share                                
Basic     35,295       35,015       35,133       34,966  
Diluted     36,366       35,932       36,137       35,952  
                                 
Non-GAAP income per share                                
Basic   $ 0.40     $ 0.34     $ 1.17     $ 0.95  
Diluted   $ 0.39     $ 0.33     $ 1.14     $ 0.93  

Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding. 


SPS-F

Primary Logo

