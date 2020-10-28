Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The company will host a conference call to review its results that same day at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company’s website, hudsonrpo.com. The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com.

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

  • Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (866) 220-5784
  • International Dial-In Number: (615) 622-8063
  • Conference ID #: 9879465

About Hudson RPO

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

