Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Earnings impacted by non-cash and non-recurring items

U.S. cash position strengthened with funds repatriated from Canadian operation

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported third quarter 2020 earnings. Significant items include:

Income Opportunity, AllCap Value, SmidCap, Total Return, High Income, Alternative Income, and Global Convertibles strategies all beat their primary benchmarks for the quarter.





Total Return strategy achieved a top quartile peer ranking while our SmidCap, AllCap Value, and High Income strategies posted top 40% peer rankings.





Westwood held $77.6 million in cash and short-term investments at September 30, 2020, up $3.4 million from June 30, 2020. Stockholders' equity was $126.5 million and no debt.





Revenues of $15.5 million compared with $15.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $19.9 million a year ago.





Net loss of $10.3 million compared with a net loss of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $1.1 million a year ago.





The third quarter was negatively impacted by several one-time items, including:



$4.2 million non-cash reclassification of foreign currency translation adjustments from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss), with no impact on Stockholder's Equity, following the closure of Westwood International Advisors. $1.1 million in incremental Canadian withholding taxes (net of U.S. federal tax deduction) paid to repatriate more than $37.0 million from Westwood International Advisors to the U.S. $3.4 million non-cash write-off of historical Advisory goodwill to reflect lower market capitalization and Advisory net outflows.





Non-GAAP economic loss of $1.7 million, compared with economic earnings of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $3.9 million a year ago.

Brian Casey, Westwood’s President and CEO, commented, "As part of the ongoing execution of our strategic plan that we communicated to you last quarter, Westwood International Advisors has now ceased operations and a significant amount of cash has been moved from Canada to the U.S. for deployment in business initiatives that we consider more attractive over the long-term. These decisive actions, along with the write-off of historical goodwill in our Advisory business, contributed to a loss for the quarter, however the associated accounting effects were primarily non-cash and non-recurring in nature. We have recently celebrated several institutional and retail wins that will fund later this year or early in the New Year. Consultant approval ratings continue to move up, our pipeline for new business opportunities is at its highest level in over five years and we have recently been invited to present in finals for several large mandates. Our investment performance is competitive across our wide range of strategies and I am particularly pleased to report that our investment teams weathered the recent market volatility very well. Our new client portal, developed in partnership with InvestCloud, will be released to Westwood Wealth clients over the next few weeks. We are excited to bring this digital experience to our customers and look forward to announcing additional technology platform ventures in the months ahead."

Revenues were somewhat lower than the second quarter due to closing Emerging Markets strategies, which slightly reduced our average fee rate. Revenues were lower than last year's third quarter principally as a result of lower average assets under management ("AUM").

AUM of $12.0 billion at September 30, 2020 rose slightly from $11.9 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase reflected market appreciation offset by net outflows mainly in our closed Emerging Markets products while our MLP strategies experienced drawdowns.

The third quarter net loss of $10.3 million exceeded the second quarter's $2.6 million net loss primarily due to the one-time items noted above, partially offset by lower operating expenses and lower foreign currency transaction losses. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was a loss of $1.31 compared with a loss of $0.33 for the second quarter. Non-GAAP economic losses of $1.7 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with earnings of $0.2 million, or $0.03 per share, in the second quarter.

The third quarter net loss of $10.3 million compared unfavorably with net income of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to the one-time items noted above, partially offset by lower operating expenses, particularly employee compensation and benefits. Diluted EPS was a loss of $1.31 compared with earnings of $0.13 for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP economic losses were $1.7 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with earnings of $3.9 million, or $0.46 per share for the third quarter of 2019.

Economic earnings (loss) and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

Westwood will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results and other business matters at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today. To join the conference call, dial 877-303-6235 (U.S. and Canada) or 631-291-4837 (international). The conference call can also be accessed via our Investor Relations page at westwoodgroup.com and will be available for replay through November 5, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the passcode 2732349.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Convertibles and Liquid Alternatives, available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Boston and Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “could,” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation:

the composition and market value of our AUM; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our AUM include investments in foreign companies; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; litigation risks; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; our organizational documents contain provisions that may prevent or deter another group from paying a premium over the market price to our stockholders to acquire our stock; we are a holding company dependent on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our relationships with investment consulting firms; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Terry Forbes

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(214) 756-6900



WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 8,847 $ 9,328 $ 13,164 Performance-based 713 695 154 Trust fees 5,787 5,657 6,281 Trust performance-based fees 37 40 — Other, net 70 155 293 Total revenues 15,454 15,875 19,892 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 9,515 10,787 12,072 Sales and marketing 215 253 506 Westwood mutual funds 421 434 916 Information technology 2,158 2,030 2,017 Professional services 1,033 991 940 General and administrative 2,333 2,191 2,317 Impairment expense 3,403 — — (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions 419 1,323 (402 ) Total expenses 19,497 18,009 18,366 Net operating income (loss) (4,043 ) (2,134 ) 1,526 Unrealized gains (losses) on private investments (73 ) 159 — Investment income (expense) (43 ) 124 — Other income 34 34 33 Foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary (4,193 ) — — Income (loss) before income taxes (8,318 ) (1,817 ) 1,559 Income tax expense 1,971 758 442 Net income (loss) $ (10,289 ) $ (2,575 ) $ 1,117 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 621 1,371 (482 ) Reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary 4,193 — — Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (5,475 ) $ (1,204 ) $ 635 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (1.31 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 0.13 Diluted $ (1.31 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,829,478 7,879,698 8,432,598 Diluted 7,829,478 7,879,698 8,470,673 Economic Earnings (Loss) $ (1,711 ) $ 224 $ 3,871 Economic EPS $ (0.22 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.46 Dividends declared per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.72

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 29,277 $ 44,265 Performance-based 1,408 454 Trust fees 17,395 19,264 Trust performance-based fees 77 — Other, net (159 ) 1,480 Total revenues 47,998 65,463 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 32,970 38,060 Sales and marketing 946 1,550 Westwood mutual funds 1,370 2,423 Information technology 6,219 6,276 Professional services 3,217 3,258 General and administrative 6,830 7,153 Impairment expense 3,403 — (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (1,196 ) 1,142 Total expenses 53,759 59,862 Net operating income (loss) (5,761 ) 5,601 Unrealized losses on private investments (909 ) — Investment income 625 — Other income 102 110 Foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary (4,193 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes (10,136 ) 5,711 Income tax expense 1,626 2,341 Net income (loss) $ (11,762 ) $ 3,370 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,250 ) 1,084 Reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary 4,193 — Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (8,819 ) $ 4,454 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (1.46 ) $ 0.40 Diluted $ (1.46 ) $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,040,417 8,414,317 Diluted 8,040,417 8,467,823 Economic Earnings $ 2,713 $ 12,761 Economic EPS $ 0.34 $ 1.51 Dividends declared per share $ 0.43 $ 2.16

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,593 $ 49,766 Accounts receivable 9,492 13,177 Investments, at fair value 61,993 50,324 Prepaid income taxes 511 1,150 Other current assets 2,211 2,544 Total current assets 89,800 116,961 Investments 8,154 8,154 Noncurrent investments at fair value 3,328 4,238 Goodwill 16,401 19,804 Deferred income taxes 2,398 2,216 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,364 7,562 Intangible assets, net 13,963 15,256 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,056 and $7,395 3,532 4,152 Other long-term assets 444 364 Total assets $ 144,384 $ 178,707 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,097 $ 2,145 Dividends payable 873 7,362 Compensation and benefits payable 5,938 9,975 Operating lease liabilities 1,695 1,584 Income taxes payable 195 289 Total current liabilities 10,798 21,355 Accrued dividends 575 1,303 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 6,519 7,762 Total long-term liabilities 7,094 9,065 Total liabilities 17,892 30,420 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 10,542,571 and outstanding 8,366,811 shares at September 30, 2020; issued 10,306,570 and outstanding 8,881,086 shares at December 31, 2019 106 103 Additional paid-in capital 209,060 203,441 Treasury stock, at cost - 2,175,758 shares at September 30, 2020; 1,425,483 shares at December 31, 2019 (78,050 ) (63,281 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss — (2,943 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (4,624 ) 10,967 Total stockholders’ equity 126,492 148,287 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 144,384 $ 178,707

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (11,762 ) $ 3,370 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 697 662 Amortization of intangible assets 1,293 1,281 Unrealized (gains) losses on investments 1,132 (501 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,409 7,932 Deferred income taxes (191 ) 1,572 Non-cash lease expense 1,253 852 Impairment of goodwill 3,403 — Currency translation adjustment reclassification 4,193 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Net (purchases) sales of investments – trading securities (11,891 ) 23,438 Accounts receivable 3,634 5,673 Other current assets 246 (361 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (47 ) (482 ) Compensation and benefits payable (3,769 ) (8,100 ) Income taxes payable 492 (668 ) Other liabilities (1,174 ) (1,057 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (7,082 ) 33,611 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (92 ) (516 ) Purchases of investments — (3,020 ) Additions to internally developed software — (584 ) Net cash used in investing activities (92 ) (4,120 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of treasury stock (12,952 ) (1,258 ) Purchases of treasury stock for employee stock plans (697 ) (981 ) Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes (1,120 ) (2,385 ) Cash dividends (11,043 ) (19,979 ) Net cash used in financing activities (25,812 ) (24,603 ) Effect of currency rate changes on cash (1,187 ) 1,035 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (34,173 ) 5,923 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 49,766 52,449 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 15,593 $ 58,372 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,294 $ 1,431 Accrued dividends $ 1,448 $ 8,390

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Economic Earnings (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (10,289 ) $ (2,575 ) $ 1,117 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 488 2,305 2,249 Add: Impairment expense 3,403 — — Add: Intangible amortization 435 435 445 Add: Currency translation adjustment reclassification 4,193 — — Add: Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 59 59 60 Economic Earnings (Loss) $ (1,711 ) $ 224 $ 3,871 Diluted weighted average shares 7,829,478 7,879,698 8,470,673 Economic EPS $ (0.22 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.46 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (11,762 ) $ 3,370 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,409 7,932 Add: Impairment expense 3,403 — Add: Intangible amortization 1,293 1,281 Add: Currency translation adjustment reclassification 4,193 — Add: Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 177 178 Economic Earnings $ 2,713 $ 12,761 Diluted weighted average shares 8,040,417 8,467,823 Economic EPS $ 0.34 $ 1.51

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings (Loss) as net income (loss) plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, impairment expense, amortization of intangible assets, currency translation adjustment reclassification and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings (Loss) because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings (Loss) for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings (Loss) divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.