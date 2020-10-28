Jean Claude Luakabuanga Releases Las Vegas Solution-Based App BRBCK With An Eye on Experience, Business, and Community
A business directory where Las Vegas businesses can interact with consumers, BRBCK utilizes geotags, smart targeting, and interactive gridding systems.
BRBCK satisfies what every business and consumer [is] looking for: to discover, get discovered, and never waste a moment.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas Strip in the height of the pandemic resembled a ghost town - a sad shadow of its former self characterized by lively boulevards, vivaciously dressed tourists, bustling atmosphere, and the best people-watching around. Undeniably lackluster of its former magic, Las Vegas is slowly, but surely, coming back to life.
— Jean Claude Luakabuanga
Between a local economy relying hugely on tourism, and tourists desperate to get away from suffocating stay-at-home orders, Vegas can be overwhelming for locals and tourists alike.
Jean Claude Luakabuanga, who moved to Las Vegas in 2016, found that existing resources for navigating the area counterintuitive - guaranteeing that experiences and hotspots would fall through the cracks of consciousness without the help of outside intervention. Out of his frustration and experience holding both an MBA and JD, came BRBCK, an intuitive app dedicated to maximizing the Vegas experience without the need to toggle through apps flooded with inorganic reviews and ratings to achieve less than desirable results.
Luakbuanga shares that, “users can do the same thing they do on social media with [the exception] that all the posts are automatically visible within a one-mile radius of the post location for better connectivity. This allows [...] users to discover what is happening in their immediate location and for businesses to accurately connect with consumers nearby.”
Close-knit, intimate communities like Las Vegas revolve around the ability to come together. After the 1 October shooting, Las Vegans showed up with such enthusiasm in the donation of blood, food, water, and other necessities that organizations had to turn donors away.
It’s exactly this community-centeredness, which serves as the bedrock of Las Vegas daily life, that inspired BRBCK to bring businesses, locals, and tourists together. By creating an interface that emphasizes connection, not only would the app promote a strong economy, but a platform that prioritizes mutually beneficial camaraderie in uncertain times.
Luakabuanga notes that “now that cities are reopening, everyone is wondering [...] what safety measures [are in] place, where to go, what to do while in Vegas.”
Coming back from a trip to Toronto on his way back to Montreal, a friend reached out to Luakabuanga asking if he had the chance to visit a specific venue. Inevitably, having missed out on the opportunity to experience the spot, Luakabuanga felt an overwhelming sense of FOMO (fear of missing out). Releasing BRBCK is a labor of love to actively dispel this experience for both himself and others.
“I wanted to discover what was in my immediate surroundings with information shared by others (tourists, consumers) as well,” commented Luakbuanga.
Empowering Las Vegas is the name of the game for BRBCK. As pillars of the Las Vegas community, brick and mortars, small businesses, independent businesses, quirky businesses and the like give Las Vegas the character and charm that make Las Vegas home. Featuring a business directory where businesses can interact with consumers, BRBCK utilizes smart tools including geotags, smart targeting, and interactive gridding systems to never miss a beat.
“BRBCK satisfies what every business and consumer [is] looking for: to discover, get discovered, and never waste a moment.”
ABOUT BRBCK:
BRBCK is an innovative app created to bring the Las Vegas valley together through enhanced connectivity. From business to tourists to locals alike, BRBCK is a resource that offers vital information for navigating Las Vegas including a business directory, live updates in the form of pictures, videos, and geotagging, and messages. Now live, BRBCK seeks to empower the Las Vegas community by raising awareness of local businesses to boost the local economy.
