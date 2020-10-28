Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cerner Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results In Line With Company Expectations

CFO Marc Naughton will Depart in 2021

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2020 third quarter that ended September 30, 2020.   The company also announced today that Marc Naughton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will be leaving the company in 2021. He expects to remain at Cerner during the search for his successor and to transition his responsibilities.

The third quarter 2020 earnings release and announcement can be viewed here, as well as on the company’s website at https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases.

Cerner will host an earnings conference call to provide additional detail on the Company’s results and outlook at 3:30 p.m. CT on October 28, 2020. On the call, Cerner will discuss its third quarter 2020 results and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. Cerner recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration.

An audio webcast will be available live and archived on Cerner’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.cerner.com/events-and-presentations.

What: Cerner Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Time: 3:30 p.m. Central Time
Financial Results:   https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases
Webcast:   https://investors.cerner.com/events-and-presentations

Investor Contact: Allan Kells, (816) 201-2445, akells@cerner.com
Media Contact: Stephanie Greenwood, (816) 201-2137, Stephanie.Greenwood@cerner.com

